Kid-Friendly Neck Pillows For Planes, Trains, And Automobiles

The best kid neck pillows will help your little ones zonk out even if they’re miles away from their own bed, which is a must for parents who need to get all the things done. (Is it just me, or do to-do lists get longer with age?) Whether you’re on a cross-country road trip or running errands around town, letting your kids nap in the back seat or stroller while you go about your life is one of the secrets to effective adulting (and maintaining sanity).

Air travel is a whole different beast. It’s true that keeping kids entertained on a flight with their favorite travel-friendly toys will keep those meltdowns at bay, but sooner or later, that kid is going to need a nap. But sleep is short lived if your tot doesn’t have the right neck support. Otherwise, they’ll have to sleep on you, and you’ll be trapped, and likely have to wake them up so you can pee. We’ve all been there.

These days, there’s way more gear to make sure your kid can sleep on the go, like travel beds and nap mats. (Check out these body pillows for the best naps ever.) But we promise these kid and toddler neck pillows will take your kids nap game to the next level, which is really a win for you.

Best Kids’ Neck Pillows

BCOZZY Kids Chin Supporting Travel Pillow Do you hate to see your LO napping in a seat with their head flopped forward? It looks so painful! This wrap-around neck pillow provides chin support so you don’t have to worry about your kids reaching their destination with stiff necks. It’s available in 8 color options, and if the smaller size looks a bit too restricting, it also comes in a medium to accommodate most children ages 8-12. $29.97 AT AMAZON

COOLBEBE Kids Neck Travel Pillow This U-shaped neck pillow is made from 100% cotton pique fabric and has thick, wide front arms to prevent the dreaded chin-flop. The playful monkey pals are super fun, but this pillow also comes in a lady bug option. The snap feature allows you to attach the pillow to your luggage or backpack so it won’t get left behind. And don’t worry if it gets a little drooly — it’s machine washable. $14.99 AT AMAZON

RESTCLOUD Kids Travel Neck Pillow This dreamy pink neck pillow has a grass coral fiber cover (which is both removable and washable) and premium memory foam filling. The ergonomic design offers back and side support, giving your LO’s neck and shoulders a chance to relax. It comes with a “stuff sack” to compress the pillow when nap time is over. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Nido Nest Kids Travel Neck Car Pillow Always ready for adventure, this fancy little lady bug pillow (also available in frog or pig) has a snap feature at the neck which allows her to easily attach to your bag or hang up on the back of your cat seat. The micro-bead filling offers gentle neck support without pushing your child’s head forward. And because shit happens, the cover is removable and washable. $15.76 AT AMAZON

INFANZIA Kids Travel Neck Pillow With thick front arms to provide chin support, this 100% washable pillow provides 360 degrees of support for those long flights and bumpy car rides. It has over two thousand 5- star reviews on Amazon with customers calling it the “best travel pillow for car seats!! Keeps the head from falling forward and super comfortable! My son loves it!” We like this neutral gray, but it also comes in blue, red, panda, and “little devil.” $14.95 AT AMAZON

Trailblazers Travel Pillow for Kids With an out-of-this-world print, this cosmic neck pillow has an adjustable velcro strap for 360 degrees of neck support. The removable polyester spandex cover is machine washable and the memory foam interior is super soft. Amazon Reviewers love it for naps on the go, saying “My daughter wanted to wear it around the house when we first got it. It is very cute yet unisex. We’ve used it for several car naps, and this makes it SO much easier to sleep. No more head jerking.” $17.37 AT AMAZON

Cloudz Kids Microbead Travel Neck Pillow This nylon and polyurethane blend pillow has Comforlite polystyrene microbead filling which is just a fancy way of saying it’s both soft and supportive. One reviewer is even calling it the “best pillow purchase I’ve ever made!” It’s also available in other fun prints like sports, paper airplanes, unicorns, and solid blue. The front snap means no droopy-headed naps and it can easily attach to your child’s travel bag. $10.25 AT AMAZON

Best Toddler Neck Pillows

Trunki Kid’s Travel Neck Pillow Designed for little necks (ages 18 months to three years), this narrow pillow has magnetic closure to safely support your child’s neck and chin whether they’re in their car seat, stroller, or airplane seat. This cuddly yellow lion makes a great road trip buddy, but you can also pick an orange monkey if you’re feeling more mischievous. And all Trunki pillows come with a Trunki Grip to attach a blanket so you don’t have to keep pulling over to adjust your child’s covers, so you can enjoy your podcast in peace. $69.80 AT AMAZON

H HOMEWINS Travel Pillow From car seat to stroller, this unicorn neck pillow is ergonomically designed for ages 3 and up and has a breathable cotton filling. The elastic fleece surface is not only super soft but super easy to clean, too. You can’t go wrong with unicorns, but this pillow also comes in frog, dinosaur, kitty cat, and panda bear options, too. $18.99 AT AMAZON

GLCS GLAUCUS Kids Travel Pillow Available in chick, frog, or strawberry (pictured), this cozy neck pillow is a must-have for families on the go. One Amazon customer said “I got this for my son for a plane flight but it has been with us for every car ride since. It’s like when a kid has a special stuffed animal that goes with them everywhere for comfort, only this one serves a purpose and is easy to keep track of since they can wear it.” It’s made of plush PP cotton and has double seams, making it super durable for travel. $12.99 AT AMAZON

MOOB Kids Pillow The soft and flexible micro-bead filling is supportive and plush, the front clip gives the U-shaped pillow 360 degrees of support and even comes with a back loop to hang the pillow up when its not in use. The ergonomic bilateral design with wide, thick arms means a cozy nap in any car seat or stroller. It works for kids ages 3-8, but one customer had success with their 12 month old, saying “I wasn’t sure if this would work but it’s great for our 1 year old! We recently transferred her into a bigger car seat and her neck kept drooping when she fell asleep.” $13.99 AT AMAZON

