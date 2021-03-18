These Mini Crib Mattresses May Be Small In Size, But They’re Big On Comfort

Getty images

Mini crib mattresses are a necessary add-on if you’ve decided to buy a mini crib, which is simply a smaller version of a standard crib. They’re growing in popularity, and they’re such big space-savers, we don’t think you’ll regret it. Most mini cribs come with a 1-inch mattress pad, which is so thin, it’s kind of like sleeping on a wooden blanket. Hard pass. (Literally, it’s hard.) So to help make your baby’s crib a cozy place that’s actually conducive to falling asleep and staying asleep, you’re going to need a mini crib mattress to safely add some cushion. (Pssst, we also have an awesome list of standard crib mattresses if you’re going that route instead.)

What Size Mini Crib Mattress Should You Get?

All mini cribs are smaller than the standard crib, which is 28-inches wide and 52-inches long. The size of standard cribs is regulated by law, the size of mini cribs is not. Generally, the inside of a mini crib measures around 24-inches wide and 38-inches long, but this can vary. So to make sure you buy the correct size mini crib mattress, take a look at the specs of both the mini crib and the mini crib mattress before you make your purchase.

To make the decision a little easier, we rounded up the best mini crib mattresses based on their ratings and popularity. (We called out their dimensions, too — you’re welcome.) You’ll also find some super cute mini crib fitted sheets because you’ll definitely need to add those to your baby gear haul, too.

Best Mini Crib Mattresses

Serta SleepTrue 4-Inch Mini Crib Mattress You’ve probably slept on a Serta mattress at some point in your life. It’s a dependable company that also makes mattresses for mini cribs. Who knew? This mattress in particular is 4 inches thick and features a durable, waterproof vinyl cover that can be wiped clean. Although, you’ll still want to buy a mattress cover just in case. You know, babies. Dimensions: 38″L x 24″W x 4″H $57.55 AT AMAZON

Moonlight Slumber Bluebird Mini 5-Inch Dual Firmness Mini Crib Mattress We’re not saying your baby should sleep on a better mattress than you, but this one from Moonlight Slumber is made of cool gel memory foam, so that might just be the way it is. As if cool gel wasn’t enough, it also comes with a removable cotton mattress pad that can be cleaned by throwing it in a quick wash. The mattress features dual firmness with one side firmer for infants and the other a bit softer for toddlers, so it’ll last you awhile. Dimensions: 38″L x 24″W x 5″H $164.99 AT AMAZON

Dream on Me Holly 3-Inch Mini Crib Mattress For the price, you really can’t beat the Dream On Me Holly mini crib mattress. At 3 inches thick, it’s a little thinner than more expensive options but provides plenty of support. This mattress is hypoallergenic, anti-bacterial, and waterproof. It also works well in a portable crib. “We pretty much all know that the pad that goes in the pack and play is hard as a rock,” says one reviewer. “If you’re using a pack and play for extended sleeping for your little one, you definitely need a mattress like this!” Pro tip: Double check the dimensions of your portable crib first to make sure this mattress will fit snugly and safely inside. Dimensions: 37″L x 23″W x 3″H $30.77 AT AMAZON

DaVinci Complete Slumber Mini Crib Mattress The 4.5-inch DaVinci Complete Slumber is on the softer side, which makes it a great option for an older baby or toddler that’s already grown out of the newborn stage. It’s a lightweight mattress, which means you won’t break a sweat while changing the sheet. Plus, it’s waterproof and 100 percent non-toxic. Dimensions: 37″L x 24″W x 4.5″H $59 AT WAYFAIR

Organic Mini Crib Mattresses

Wonder Dream 5-Inch Organic Dual Firmness Mini Crib Mattress If you’re planning on using your mini crib mattress until your toddler grows out of it, the Wonder Dream is a great option. It offers dual firmness for your infant, while the other side is softer as your infant reaches toddlerhood. This one is made of organic cotton and it’s 100 percent breathable, water repellent, and hypoallergenic. Dimensions: 38″L x 24″W x 5″H $139.99 AT AMAZON

LA Baby 3-Inch Organic Mini Crib Mattress Okay, this 3-inch mini crib mattress has a lot going for it. It’s made of CertiPUR-US Certified soy foam, which means it’s made without harsh chemicals and ingredients. The foam also provides extra support for Baby’s developing spine. Plus, it has a waterproof cover that’s topped with a fabric layer of 100 percent organic cotton for extra softness and comfort. Dimensions: 38″L x 24″W x 3″H $59.99 AT AMAZON

Bundle of Dreams Flagship 5-Inch Organic Dual Firmness Stage Mini Crib Mattress Introducing a dual firmness mattress that’s organic, breathable, hypoallergenic, and also recyclable. It’s thick and firm, but still soft enough for comfort. One reviewer wrote, “I wanted a super thick mattress that would be comfy for Baby while giving more height in the crib, since we are only using this and not a bassinet. I was able to easily slip the mattress in, and now I can tell I won’t need to fully bend over leaning to lift the baby in and out which, is what I was hoping for.” Dimensions: 38″L x 24″W x 5″H $129 AT AMAZON

Mini Crib Mattress Sheets

American Baby Company 100% Natural Cotton Jersey Knit 3-Pack Mini Crib Sheet What’s better than one super cozy mini crib sheet? A pack of three super cozy mini crib sheets that also happen to be gender-neutral and ridiculously cute. These sheets are soft, breathable, and made of 100 percent natural cotton, plus there are several designs and colors to choose from. While the sheets are meant to fit mini crib mattresses up to 5 inches, many reviewers recommend these for 3-inch mattresses. $16.79 AT AMAZON

TL Care 100% Natural Cotton Jersey Knit Mini Crib Sheet An adorable crib sheet can really pull a nursery together. This cotton jersey knit fitted sheet comes in 19 colors and designs. One reviewer wrote, “This mini crib sheet fits perfectly around the mattress corners. I have the thinner style for a mini crib mattress. The sheet is very soft and cozy. I have washed and dried this sheet three times now and the sheet has not shrunk at all.” $9.50 AT AMAZON

Sweet Jojo Designs Watercolor Floral Mini Crib Sheet Did we find the sweetest floral sheet ever? Quite possibly. This pink, grey, and white microfiber sheet fits most mini crib mattresses and portable cribs. It’s made with smooth microfiber and has a fully elastic bottom for a secure fit that won’t slip. $19.99 AT AMAZON

NoJo Super Soft Fitted Mini Crib Sheet While this extra soft fitted sheet is perfect for an adventure-themed nursery, there are also several other adorable designs to choose from. Pro tip: The company (and reviewers) recommend washing this sheet separately in cold water so it doesn’t bleed. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Kids N' Such Fitted Jersey Cotton Mini Crib Sheets 2-Pack There’s a lot to love about this 2-pack of mini crib sheets. First, they’re made of 100 percent jersey cotton, which makes them extra soft. Second, the designs are both so pretty, and while they’re different from each other, they’re similar enough to work in one nursery. Third, you can buy matching bassinet sheets, changing pad covers, and standard crib sheets. *Squeal* $19.95 AT AMAZON

BROLEX Stretchy Mini Crib Sheets 2-Pack This fun 2-pack of jersey knit mini crib sheets are soft and high quality. They come in six designs, from owls, to jungle animals, to sea animals, to space —there’s something for every nursery. If you’re looking for sheets that are really popular among parents, these have over 17,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, “I was hesitant about the reviews since they were all too good but these sheets are amazing! They are incredibly soft and super stretchy. They looked small initially and I thought they’d be too small but they fit my Graco Pack ‘n Play Snuggle Suite like a glove.” $12.99 AT AMAZON

