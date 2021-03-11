These Multitasking Mini Cribs Are Perfect For Small Spaces

Amazon

Mini cribs are a baby gear must-have for any small nursery. They’re also ideal if your baby bunks with you and squeezing past a regular-sized crib on your middle-of-the-night bathroom run isn’t really your thing. Even better, many models are super multitaskers because they’re portable and store-able — some even have wheels and/or can be folded up and stashed in a compact space. You can even find convertible mini cribs that grow with your child through their toddler years. And did we mention that these small cribs are also big on style? In fact, there are so many cute options, you’re guaranteed to find one that matches your LO’s nursery decor. What is the difference between a mini crib and a regular crib? Specifically, a standard crib comes in at around 28 inches by 52 inches and the average mini crib is 24 inches by 38 inches (Math isn’t our strong suit, but like, that’s a decent space saver.) Just FYI, when it comes to buying a crib mattress and crib sheets, you’ll want to make sure you get mini-sized ones that’ll fit. Are mini cribs worth it? Mini cribs are a great way to get lots of bang for your buck, especially if you lack square footage. Many can double as a bassinet, which makes for an easier transition when it’s time to move the baby from your room to the nursery. Some have wheels and can double as a compact playpen or portable crib, and some can be folded for easy storage at places like daycare or a grandparents’ house. Lots of mini cribs can even be converted into a toddler bed when the time comes, or a headboard and footboard for a twin bed. Pro tip: If you do plan on buying a convertible mini crib, you might want to consider purchasing the conversion kit at the same time just in case the crib model is discontinued (it’s been known to happen). Babies and toddlers can be wild sleepers — sometimes they sleep sideways, sometimes they’re upside down, and sometimes their butt is in the air and their legs are practically in another room. So, another mini crib perk is preparing your baby for a toddler bed by learning to sleep in one direction — mainly because they just don’t have enough room to get all willy nilly in there. *** Needless to say, there are plenty of reasons a mini crib might suit your lifestyle, so take a look at our list of the most stylish, practical, and highly-reviewed mini cribs available online.

Best Mini Cribs With Wheels

DaVinci Dylan 3-in-1 Mini Crib With its solid set of wheels and folding capabilities, this mini crib is a great space-saving option. It comes in grey and white and it has four adjustable mattress positions, so as Baby grows and starts to attempt a jailbreak, you can lower the mattress. The crib can also convert to a twin bed when the time comes — you’ll just need to purchase the conversion kit separately. This crib is also non-toxic and meets rigorous safety standards; it’s free of over 10,000 chemical emissions and VOCs. $129.00 AT AMAZON

Babyletto Origami Mini Portable Crib If you’re looking for a mini crib that’s so cute it’s practically artwork for the nursery, this is the one. The Babyletto Origami portable mini crib sits on locking wheels, folds for easy storage, and has two adjustable mattress positions. It comes with a one-inch thick mattress pad so you don’t have to worry about purchasing one separately. The color options are beyond perfect, including mint green, natural, light pink, grey, navy, and black. $269.00 AT AMAZON

Delta Children Folding Portable Mini Crib This Delta Children mini crib has wheels and is a great choice for families who need something portable and foldable (it folds flat to just six inches). It offers two mattress positions and comes with a one-inch mattress pad. The mini crib is non-toxic and it’s truly is built to last. Something to keep in mind, though: The wheels don’t lock. One reviewer wrote, “This crib is perfect for small spaces! I would say it’s the length of a Pack and Play but a little skinnier than one. I am so happy we purchased this because we wanted to make the nursery a guest bedroom as well when we have guests so it’s easy to move or fold up!” $99.82 AT AMAZON

Mack & Milo Ahmetli Folding Mini Portable Crib with Mattress Made from sturdy steel tubing, this industrial-style mini crib is foldable with an adjustable mattress height. The caster wheels are lockable, making it an easy crib to move and anchor in place when you need to. It comes in the color options brown, pewter, and white. One reviewer wrote, “Love this little crib! Not only is it super cute and stylish it also was super easy to put together. Honestly got this all set up and ready for baby in 5 min. They do have warning stickers that are a bit of an eyesore but nothing a little Goo Be Gone can’t get rid of!” $139.99 AT WAYFAIR

Stokke Sleepi Crib We know this oval-shaped wonder is pricey, but a mama can dream, right? And would it help if we told you it can also convert to a bassinet and a toddler bed? (That’s like three beds in one!) The Stokke Sleepi has a unique curved design that’s not just gorgeous, it may fit better in certain oddly-shaped spaces. It’s made from solid, sustainable beechwood, features four height positions, and has wheels so you can scoot it around the house. Get it in gorgeous gray, white, and natural finishes. See? Totally worth it. $699.00 AT AMAZON

Best Convertible Mini Cribs

Dream On Me Violet 4-in-1 Mini Crib The Dream On Me Violet mini crib is a great co-sleeping option. Made of solid pinewood, it has a minimalistic design and comes in seven color options. The mattress can be adjusted in three positions, and the crib itself can be converted into a mini daybed and a twin-size bed — you’ll just need to buy the bed rails separately. This non-toxic mini crib comes with a one-inch mattress pad, but in case you feel like that isn’t thick enough (it’s probably not), just a heads up, the directions say not to use a mattress over two inches thick. $156.40 AT AMAZON

Dream On Me Aden 4-in-1 Convertible Mini Crib You really can’t beat the price of the Dream On Me Aden mini crib, especially since it has all the bells and whistles. It has four mattress height positions and it can be converted into a toddler daybed (bonus: It doesn’t require a conversion kit), or a twin headboard and footboard (however, you’d need to buy a frame separately). This pick comes in seven classy colors. One reviewer wrote, “It is definitely a multitasking item. It saved me from having to buy a bassinet and all the accessories, such as a waterproof bassinet sheet and a few sets of regular bassinet sheets because I just used this in place of the bassinet and only had to purchase mattress covers and sheets for one item.” $119.99 AT AMAZON

Harriet Bee Verlin 4-in-1 Mini Convertible Crib This contemporary and super cute mini crib supports three mattress positions for your growing babe. It can also be converted to a daybed and two twin-size bed options, with the rails sold separately. It has a solid pine wood finish and is non-toxic, to boot. Just imagine this mini crib in your baby’s nursery with a pretty rug, some sweet artwork, and maybe a plant or two. Swoon! $128.36 AT WAYFAIR

Small Baby Cribs That Multitask

Carter's by DaVinci Colby 4-in-1 Convertible Mini Crib If you want a mini crib that’ll grow with your child, the Carter’s by DaVinci Colby is a great option. Made of sustainable New Zealand pinewood, this non-toxic mini crib can convert to a mini toddler bed, daybed, and twin-size bed (with the conversion kits sold separately). It has four adjustable mattress positions that can be lowered as your baby begins to sit and stand, and it also has a drawer on the bottom that can be used for storage (high five for more space-saving). It also comes with a one-inch waterproof mattress pad. $199.00 AT AMAZON DaVinci Alpha Mini Rocking Crib With Removable Wheels This Mini Rocking Crib from DaVinci features removable wheels that allow for the crib to be moved from room to room, which is a super convenient feature. It also eliminates the need for a bassinet for newborns since the size and mobility make it easy to transfer from our room to theirs when they’re (okay, when we’re) ready. When the wheels come off (literally and figuratively), the crib turns into a rocker to help lull BB to sleep. Our favorite feature aside from the three adjustable mattress positions and six chic colors is that it’s GREENGUARD Gold Certified. Get it in six different finishes. $129.00 AT AMAZON

