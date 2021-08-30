The Best Peel and Stick Wallpapers for Renters & Commitment-Phobic DIYers

Amazon/Home Depot

Peel and stick wallpaper is back, baby, and it’s come a hell of a long way. What was once considered taboo and outdated in the decor world is now modern, on-trend, and if you choose, temporary. There are now cool prints, colors, and textures available to suit every style — not to mention the ability to move and remove it with ease. Peel and stick wallpaper has made it possible to transform your home, whether you own or rent.

Removable wallpaper has changed the DIY decor game for good. Gone are the days of scraping, priming, pasting, and steaming — and then, having to live with the results for years because you just can’t even think about doing it all over again. These days, adorning your walls is as easy as peeling off the backing, putting up the adhesive paper, and moving or adjusting the placement if you need to. The options available now range from dreamy, boho marble print murals to whimsical floral repeats to bold graphic chevron patterns. You can even find faux-textured peel and stick wallpaper that looks like Mediterranean tiles or whitewashed wood (you’d only know if you got up close)!

Another reason to take this trend for a spin: You’re not limited to just your walls. If you’re looking to spruce up your shelves, drawers, even your stair risers, or your fridge (we’ve seen it!), removable wallpaper offers a quick, easy, and often cheap option. Plus, you can take it off or swap it out whenever you like; it’s a commitment-phobe’s dream!

Whether you’re in your space temporarily or you’re just the type that likes to change up your decor often, we’ve rounded up the best peel and stick wallpaper picks from Amazon, Etsy, and more.

Best Peel And Stick Wallpaper

Dimoon Solid Color Peel and Stick Wallpaper If you’re looking to keep things sleek and simple, you really can’t go wrong with solid colors. Dimoon happens to have tons of gorgeous options including this mint green, various pinks, blues, yellows, and more. This wallpaper allows you to add a touch of color to any space without investing a ton of money or commitment. Reviewers use it as wallpaper, cabinet covers, even shelf lining. And we gotta admit — it looks really good. “Absolutely beautiful. Very easy to work with,” said one reviewer. $10.99 AT AMAZON

Orren Ellis Olguin 16.5' L x 20.5" W Abstract Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll Neutral and contemporary without being overly trendy, this vinyl faux-textured peel and stick wallpaper adds subtle interest to blank walls (it’s actually smooth). The entire roll is enough to cover spaces up to 28.18 square feet and is easy to clean once installed–just wipe it down! Customers rave about the results and the ease of application, so if you’re leaning into the removable wallpaper game, this pick is a great beginner-friendly option. As one reviewer wrote “I’d never tried wallpaper of any kind before, including peel and stick. For some reason, I thought it was going to be a huge undertaking…This is the easiest DIY I’ve ever done and the results were killer. My room now looks amazing and so sophisticated.” $4.42 AT WAYFAIR price is per square foot

Arthouse White-Washed Wood-Wallpaper Don’t have wood walls but want that rustic vibe? Snag Arthouse’s white washed wood peel and stick wallpaper on Amazon and transform your space in an instant. In addition to its surprisingly realistic effect, reviewers tout this paper’ simple installation process. One noted, “Love the product and easy to apply! Everyone that has seen it thought it was real wood until they touched it!” $16.99 AT AMAZON

Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Olive Branch Paper Peel & Stick Repositionable Wallpaper Roll The best peel and stick wallpaper for Joanna Gaines devotees, this one from her Magnoia Home line lets you score that farmhouse vibe from top to bottom. This peaceful olive branch patterned paper is easy to apply, reposition, and remove in full strips, and is printed using responsibly sourced, vinyl-free material. One roll covers up to 34 sq. ft, and according to reviewers, the quality of this wallpaper is clearly evident. Another helpful note from one mentioned it was “Super easy to apply to walls, easy to clean sticky fingers prints off from my littles, absolutely stunning in person!” $46.99 AT HOME DEPOT

RoomMates Blue Mediterranian Tile Peel and Stick Wallpaper Putting up actual tiles or getting the look of Mediterranean tiles easily with no commitment? Exactly. One of the most popular peel and stick wallpaper Amazon has on offer, this pick from RoomMates is 100% removable, repositionable, washable, and leaves no messy, sticky residue behind. The “tiles” even have a worn effect in spots for an extra authentic look! “Super easy to put up even by myself,” wrote one reviewer. “Unless you touch it, it isn’t obvious that it’s just contact paper. I can’t believe how good it looks and how easy it was to install for how cheap it was.” $32 AT AMAZON

Textured Peel And Stick Wallpaper

Norwall Textured Paintable Wallpaper To level up a plain wall, try a textured peel and stick wallpaper that feels elegant and elevated. This vinyl textured patterned option from Norwall adds interest and dimension–and it’s paintable, too! The wallpaper is also stain-resistant and moisture-resistant, meaning you can use it in spaces like the bathroom. A single large roll is equivalent to two standard size rolls, enough to cover 57.75 sq. ft of space. “Great wallpaper, even for a beginner, wrote one reviewer. “ It was extremely easy, I had never done anything like it before…It was such a cheap way to make my bedroom look nice.” $18.39 AT AMAZON

Peel And Stick Wallpaper Amazon

NuWallpaper NU3038 Groovy Garden Navy Peel & Stick Wallpaper NuWallpaper’s vintage woodland print peel and stick wallpaper can be a chic option for a kid’s room or a whimsical option for grown-up spaces. The entire roll measures 20.5 inches wide by 18 feet long, and the wallpaper is easy to remove and reposition if necessary, leaving no residue behind. For everything from closets and shelving backsplashes to staircases and accent walls, this wallpaper has customers quite pleased, according to reviews. One happy decorator described it as “High quality, and simple to install. This wallpaper was awesome! Easy to stick on, peel off to move and it was a great thickness.” $25.99 AT AMAZON

Novogratz x Tempaper Designer Removable Peel and Stick Wallpaper Another neutral yet modern print, Novogratz + Tempaper’s freehand dots almost double as a muted cheetah print–the perfect peel and stick option for those who like to show their wild side subtly. This wallpaper is steam and moisture resistant, meaning you can apply it anywhere from the kitchen to the bathroom to stairs, drawers, and bookcases. The result: an instant upgrade that’s fun and graphic, but not too over the top. Lining up the pattern may be tricky but reviewers note it is forgiving, not mention easy to reposition. “My first Amazon review… it’s THAT good,” wrote one. “I’ve also never installed wallpaper before & all I could think of was the messy gloppy paste & paper used way back when. I decided to give this a go by myself…angled walls and all… and it was a breeze!” $35.74 AMAZON

Guvana Black and White Stripe Peel and Stick Wallpaper For those who want to make a bold statement, Guvana’s striped peel and stick wallpaper on Amazon is just what the decor doctor ordered: The thick black and white lines add a graphic backdrop to any space. Made of vinyl, it has an embossed surface, is waterproof, easy to clean with a wet cloth, and removes easily without damaging walls or leaving residue behind. “I would buy again without hesitation,” wrote one reviewer. “It was easy to remove the sticker from the backing and I loved the way it looked. Adhesion is good as well.” $13.69 AT AMAZON

Cheap Removeable Wallpaper

HaokHome Modern Stripe Peel and Stick Wallpaper A graphic brushed chevron print will upgrade anything from walls to bookshelves to drawers. Haok Home offers this peel and stick wallpaper on Amazon in rolls measuring 17.7” width by 9.8ft length — enough to cover an area around 14.5 sq ft. The stripes are easy to line up, as well— as one reviewer put it, “Absolutely loved this wallpaper for my project! Was very impressed with quality for price and it is very forgiving with alignment and mistakes.” $8.93 AT AMAZON

Spoonflower Elephant Wallpaper For elephant-loving kiddos or grown-ups, Spoonflower’s peel and stick wallpaper offers a whimsical option for walls, drawers, shelves, and more. Just soak it in water and smooth it onto the surface and you’re done (it comes with overlap for easy lining up of the pattern)—then remove when you’re over it. This pretty paper is FSC certified, printed with water-based inks, and it’s formaldehyde- phthalate-, and PVC-free so it’s safe and simple to use in any room! $7 AT ETSY

Wallpaper Peak Shop Pink Marble Wallpaper Wallpaper Peak Shop’s stunning marble peel and stick wallpaper is one of Etsy’s bestsellers, and it’s easy to see why. Aside from making a major statement in any space, the paper is easy to install, waterproof, washable, and printed with kid-safe, Greenguard Gold certified inks. Pretty and practical? Yeah, that sounds good. One happy customer gushed, “Absolutely beautiful wallpaper,” and honestly, we’d have to agree. $13.50 AT ETSY

