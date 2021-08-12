ASOS/SheIn

Before summer is over and we trade in our slip-on sneaks for a pair of winter boots, I think it’s time you try out the braided sandal trend that has taken over. From tropical vacations to trips to the grocery store — braided sandals are one of the easiest ways to elevate a casual outfit, or dress down a fancy one. The style and price range for this chic shoe are, luckily, pretty extensive. You can find a fancy braided sandal heel for under $50 (thanks ASOS!) or the most comfortable braided sandal flat for more. And let’s not get started on the color options! While black, tan, and white are obvious choices that go with everything, some come in bright pinks, blues, and reds if you want a nice splash of color.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Noelle Styled (@sabrinacorreia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TABITHA NICHOLE TAYLOR (@tabithanstaylor)

Above all else, braided sandals can be super comfortable. The current trending style is the puffy braid look, which just means there’s more comfy padding on the strap for you. So while you’re shopping for last-minute summer items like weekend travel bags, flowy dresses, and pool floaties for the little ones — make sure to add braided sandals to the list! We’ve already found 11 of the best ones that are still in stock 😉

Best Braided Sandals

RAID Destiny Braided Slide Sandals A shoe with a perfect five-star rating is worth talking about. The fact that it’s on sale is a bonus! Originally priced at $40.99, this RAID Destiny braided sandal can work with literally everything in your wardrobe. The thick and puffy double strap stays true to the trend, and reviewers say the smooth leather insole is comfortable enough to wear all day. “Great sandals!” said one ASOS reviewer. “Definitely look classy and more expensive than they are. Good buy!” $27.80 AT ASOS On sale!

Syktkmx Braided Heeled Sandals This braided heeled sandal is basically what started the style’s popularity. I mean — just look how cute it is? With a near-perfect 4.5 rating, reviewers are loving this versatile shoe. It has 3.5 inch heel with a stylish crocodile pattern — although the heel pattern changes from color to color (the wooden heel on the multicolor option might be our second favorite!). “CUTE AF!” raved one Amazon shopper. “Bought these on a whim because they are so much cheaper than other styles like them and WOW they are SO CUTE. Comfortable, easy to walk in due to the block heel and will go with everything… Wore them ALL day for a wedding and did not complain about my feet hurting or having to take my shoes off once. I’m amazed. Buying in a second color now.” P.S. These sandals are really great dupes of Dolce Vita’s Paily Slide Sandal, which is available for $119.95 at Nordstrom! $52.88 AT AMAZON

Seychelles Belissima Puffy Woven Slide Sandals Okay, these may be the most comfortable slide sandals ever — just ask Antropologie reviewers. The fact that they come in nine other bright colors is the cherry on top. These sandals from Seychelles feature a cushioned leather insole and upper to ensure comfort. One reviewer even called it “Perfection!” They continued saying, “I love these slides. If they were available in more practical colors, I’d buy them all… LOVE them. Super comfortable. Super cute. Super flattering. True to size. And let’s not forget super sassy!” $99 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Braided Sandals Flat

DepDream Square Toe Braided Sandal We’ve got a couple favorite things about this braided sandal from DepDream. First, the two-toned footbed that makes the shoe look way more expensive than it is. Second, the 20+ color options to choose from — including orange, black, and green. Third, the very adorable (and very trendy) square toe. “Comfortable and chic!” said one Amazon reviewer. “Looks just like the picture! Amazing quality and comfortable as well. They are the perfect designer dupe!” $32.99 AT AMAZON

Steve Madden Hillary Sandal These braided sandals from Steve Madden have a bit of a different look. The platform and thick double braid strap makes them unlike any other sandal on this list. With this kind of comfort, they can easily become your slip-on-and-go shoes. You may want to get them in taupe color too! $79.95 AT ZAPPOS

LAICIGO Crisscross Braided Sandal These flat braided sandals feature one thick, criss-crossed strap, and comes in fun colors like baby blue, yellow, and apricot. They’ve got the square toe detail as well (see, told you it was trending!) and is made entirely of soft faux leather. It’s important to note that reviewers say that it’s not the best option for wider feet. So narrow shoe wearers — you’re up! $34.99 AT AMAZON

SheIn Braided Dual Vamp Faux Leather Sandals Keep things simple with a subtle pop of color. These mint green braided sandals have over 1400 reviews and a 4.9 rating! One happy shopper said, “Very comfy, nice fitting, looks expensive, and very true to size. It’s well made and super soft and comfortable on the skin.” There’s also a similar square-toe version that comes in a few other shades. $20 AT SHEIN

Braided Sandals Heels

RAID Sandra Braided Mules Yes, we’ve got more RAID on the list, but they seem to be pros at the braided sandal style according to the five star reviews and 4.4 rating. These feature a 3-inch heel and one comfy braided strap. If needed, it comes in a wide fit version as well! $40.99 AT ASOS

EAZZ Braided Clear Heeled Sandals If you’re looking for a braided sandal that’s super unique, this one with the chunky clear heel is a winner! It’s lightweight, has a comfortable cushy insole, and comes in five other fun styles and colors! One Amazon reviewer said, “These are very stylish and great quality shoes. Very comfortable while walking around and fit very good.” $39.99 AT AMAZON

WSKEISP Braided Mule Sandal This braided sandal is a great option if you’re looking for the OG double strap without the super thick heel. You’d be surprised by how comfortable these heels are, too. The leather insole is super soft and features a comfy cushion inside. Bonus points for the non-slip rubber sole, which should honestly be a feature in ever high heel ever created. “Buy them, you’ll love them,” urged one reviewer. “I love these shoes! Great price, good quality, wide foot friendly, comfortable, great heel height, stylish and cute! I wear a size 9 and they were true to size… I keep spare flats handy just in case, but didn’t need them. Will buy another color.” $45.99 AT AMAZON

Steve Madden Beliza Slide Sandal No braided sandal list would be complete without Steve Madden’s Beliza Slide! The wooden heel gives it a chic look, but the low height and cushion insole make it super comfortable to wear for hours at a time. While some of the other colors are sold out, white is also available in a size 6.5 –get em while you can! $99.95 AT STEVE MADDEN

Anthropologie Puffy Leather Braided Mules For those ready to splurge on your forever summer shoe, this Puffy Leather Braided Mule is your go-to. The heel makes it super versatile and easy to dress up or down. It also comes in two other colors (light blue and yellow) if you want to step outside your comfort zone. $170 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

