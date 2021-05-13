Amazon

A portable sauna tent sounds silly at first. Or maybe even unnecessary. Then you think about it. Wait, I don’t need a gym membership or trip to the fancy spa to hit the sauna? (You definitely don’t need a gym membership when you buy these knockoff Peloton accessories.) Wait, I don’t have to awkwardly walk outside in a towel? Wait, I can assemble it in a minute and be sweating out stress within 10 minutes? Wait, I can fold it up and keep it out of sight? Yes, yes and yes. Compared to traditional wooden sauna – which we love too, don’t get us wrong! – portable sauna tents are way more convenient, way easier to use, take up way less space and are way less expensive.

Plus, benefits to sauna-ing are nearly endless: relieve stiffness and joint pain, increase blood circulation, reduce stress, improve your skin tone and increase overall energy. Perhaps most importantly though, it just feels good to warm your bones and sweat it out. Put all of those essential oils you have laying around to work so you can zen out. (Speaking of which, you’re going to need one of these diffusers.)

Convinced yet? Scroll on.

Best Portable Sauna Tents

Durasage Lightweight Portable Personal Steam Sauna Do you half-joke about buying a personal sauna? So this did this Amazon reviewer. “I bought this as a bit of a joke. My husband was sad we didn’t have a gym membership that had a sauna so I sent him a picture of the one I found on Amazon. For a little over $100, I thought, “Why not?” We weren’t expecting much but this sauna is AWESOME!! We love it!” This Durasage design comes in five colors and includes an 800 watt steam generator that can be set up to 60 minutes. $149.95 AT AMAZON

OppsDecor Portable Steam Sauna You’ll be sweating your way to relaxation in nearly no time with this OppsDecor portable sauna. Eleven minutes to be exact: one minute to set up, around 10 minutes to heat up and then – voila! It’s completely portable, there are six timer options, and it reaches a maximum temperature of 144° F. If you don’t believe us, take it from this Amazon reviewer, who said, “The sauna is soooo worth it and I have and will continue to recommend it to more people. If you’re on the fence about it, just get it. I promise it’ll be worth it.” $138.99 AT AMAZON

Usuallye Steam Sauna Spa This Usuallye sauna design is anti-everything, in the best way: the newest 2L capacity steam pot is anti-dry, anti-leakage and has automatic power cut protection. Use the remote control to toggle between the timer and nine temperature levels. And because some of us never stop multitasking (no finger pointing!), use the two zipper openings to free your hands so you can read or scroll endlessly on your phone. $118.99 AT AMAZON

SereneLife Full Size Portable Steam Sauna You could go to the spa and spend a million dollars, oooor you could set up this mobile sit-in sauna and imagine that you’re at the spa. This infrared body steamer sauna comes with a comfortable, foldable chair so you can really sit back and relax, and can reach a max temp of 122°F/50°C. The hand zippers let you sneak a peek at your phone once in a while, and once you’re done steaming, simply fold it away until your next “spa day.” $269.99 AT AMAZON

HeatWave Rejuvinator Portable Sauna Follow along with the six easy set-up steps, and one minute later you’ll be lounging in your own personal paradise. This portable sauna includes everything you’ll need: the fabric cabin itself, a neck collar, dowel frame, three heating panels, a remote control, a portable chair, foam floor mat and heated foot pad. We’re relaxed just reading about it. Comes with a one-year warranty. $243.05 AT AMAZON

Ancheer Portable Traditional Steam Sauna Get that blood circulating in no time with this Ancheer steam sauna, which features nine temperature levels and a remote control to set the time – up to 60 minutes. All done sweating out last night’s Sauv Blanc or White Claws? Simply fold it up and tuck it away until your next at-home sweat sesh. $161.77 AT WAYFAIR

2.2L Collapsible Sauna Room Maybe you’re like this reviewer: “My husband expressed to me that he would like a sauna, but they are expensive. So what is a girl to do? Find him this hilarious looking but very effective portable one of course! I’ll be the first to admit that absolutely no one looks cute while in this thing, however it’s pretty awesome!” This high-quality sauna tent locks in the ultra-high temperatures so you can steam up and sweat. And how cute is that pinky purple color? $100.89 AT WALMART

Crew & Axel 1 Person FAR Infrared Sauna With an infrared sauna, you’ll benefit from all the upsides of a sweat session without any of the traditional annoyances of a tradition sauna: no moisture, no cleaning up, no waiting around forever for it to heat up. This Crew & Axel design includes everything you need for an ultra-relaxing experience, including a three-level heated footpad, foldable chair, an integrated remote control and a one-year warranty. Consider us sold! $209.99 AT WAYFAIR

Durasage Oversized Portable Steam Sauna Spa This sauna tent is portable, it’s powerful and it’s got a bit more elbow room than some of the other popular tents. The dual pockets allow you to keep your necessities – ahem, your phone –nearby, while the two zippered openings allow you to read said phone. It’s also easy to assemble, easy to disassemble and easy to throw in a closet or under your bed until your next sauna session. $159.95 AT AMAZON

Smartmak Portable Sauna Tent Get ready to zen out with this easy-as-can-be sauna tent that’s light, convenient and will have you sweating out your stress in no time – all at an affordable price. Overheated while sauna-ing? Or have to keep an eye on your little rascals? The transparent window gives you a peek out and can be opened to release some steam. “I’ve been through three of these and this one is hands down the best,” says one reviewer. $90.99 AT AMAZON

AW 2L Portable Steam Sauna Spa What doesn’t this portable sauna tent have? Nothing. We can’t think of anything, because it’s equipped with zippered hand holes, six timer options, nine temperature levels and endless amounts of relaxation. Take it from this reviewer: “I was skeptical at first when I unpacked and assembled everything. I wasn’t sure it would meet my expectations but oh boy, was I proven wrong! I absolutely enjoy stepping into my personal sauna when I come home from a long day’s work or from the gym. It takes about 8-10 minutes to be ready and then I can enjoy up to 30 minutes of purifying and relaxing steam. I set my laptop in front and enjoy a few episodes each session. Afterwards, I just open everything up, pat down the floor and let it air dry. This was an investment in my personal health and I am so glad I made the purchase.” $134.90 AT AMAZON

