The Best (And Most Quiet) Generators To Have While Camping

In order to stay connected while among the great outdoors, you’re going to need a quiet generator. Whether it’s camping in a traditional sense or glamping in a tricked-out RV, more and more people are hitting the road, getting back to nature, and taking all their devices with them. We’ve all got the standard packing list: tent, chairs, activities for the kids, and of course, s’mores supplies. But have you thought about bringing along some extra power as well? Even if you’re feeling super outdoorsy and plan to use the vacation to get off the grid for a few days, you still need to keep all your devices charged in case of emergencies.

There are many generators on the market designed to be lightweight, portable, and perfect for a camping adventure. Whether you need to charge your phone, tablet, mini-fridge, or coffee maker, investing in a small, quiet generator can be a travel game-changer. There are different options, including units powered by gas, propane, electricity, and even solar panels. You’ve got to consider things like size, noise level, and level of fumes emitted, and more to find which quiet generator is best for you and your trip.

To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best quiet generators for your time in nature! Get one ASAP to ensure your camping journey is infinitely more comfortable.

Best Quiet Generators

Westinghouse iGen160s This versatile outdoor generator has 155 watt-hours of lithium-ion battery capacity, and can charge up to nine devices at the same time! It can be at 80% charged in less than six hours, and has a built-in battery guard. It also offers different light modes, including a handy flashlight for those pitch black latrine runs. $123.05 AT AMAZON

Jackery Explorer 240 No matter what needs to be charged on your next camping trip, the Jackery Explorer can handle it. It’s about the same size as a toaster (so it won’t take up much space) and it comes equipped with a 240Wh lithium-ion battery pack. It supports pass-through charging, has a built-in MPPT controller, and features an economy mode to help conserve energy. $199.99 AT AMAZON

Best Small Generators

SereneLife Portable Generator The SereneLife generator has a upgraded power capacity, emergency LED flashlight, voltage control & short circuit protection. It can be fully charged with either a wall outlet or car socket, and weighs less than four pounds (yep!). Reviewer Amazonian says it’s a “Great Small, Portable Power Generator for the Price!” $134.99 AT AMAZON

MARBERO Portable Power Station Extremely compact and lightweight, this electric portable power station is also magically quiet. An attached handle makes it easy to carry. It includes a wall power adapter, as well as a cigarette lighter adapter, for quick charging wherever life takes you. $116.99 AT AMAZON

Best Portable Generators

Westinghouse iGen2200 With a suitcase-style handle, this generator is ready to grab and go. Powered by a 1.2 gallon gas tank, the iGen2200 is also parallel capable. Reviewer MThomas says, “After several hours of testing and use, I can say this is a great little generator that will meet our needs (and more). The setup process was very easy.” $429.98 AT AMAZON

WEN 56225i Inverter Generator With fuel shut-off, two USB ports, and an eco-mode switch, this unit also promises quiet operation. Reviewer DVB says, “One feature I really like is the economy mode. This mode is engaged via rocker switch and allows the generator to adjust fuel consumption as loads are connected and disconnected. This setting gives you much longer run time with smaller loads and was sufficient – running one generator only – to keep the RV’s house battery topped off while the battery ran the RV’s blower motor.” $451.99 AT AMAZON

Goal Zero Yeti 200X ChrisP says that this unit is “Great for car camping,” and “Works just as I hoped it would. Spent a weekend car/tent camping and this little gem kept two iPads fully charged as well as two phones. Also used it recharge a couple of camping lights.” The unit offers a high-speed 60W USB-C power delivery port, MPPT charge controller, and voltage protections for an extra layer of safety. $299.95 AT AMAZON

Best Camping Generators

FlashFish 300W Solar Generator Built to travel along with you anywhere, this generator offers three charging options: solar, wall, and car. Lightweight and sturdy, one reviewer calls it “A Must Have!” and says, “I charged this thing as soon as it arrived and tested all of my goodies on it. It worked flawlessly. I got a hot cup of water in about a minute and a half and it was perfect for the French press. I’m super happy with this.” $179.99 AT AMAZON

BALDR Portable Power Station When you need the largest charging capacity possible, but want to avoid using fuel, the Baldr power station is a winner. Featuring 330 watts of battery power, this generator can be plugged into the wall or your car outlet. There’s also a wireless charger, multi-mode flashlight, short circuit protection, and it only weighs about seven pounds. $269.99 AT AMAZON

