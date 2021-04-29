These Refillable Beauty Products Will Turn Your Vanity Into An Eco-Friendly Fortress

Fenty Skin / Bathing Culture

Refillable beauty products are becoming extremely popular these days as brands are shifting to be more eco-conscious. Because these products are more sustainable, they’re also more likely to have clean, natural ingredients too — which does wonders for your skin! Gross ingredients like parabens, phthalates, microbeads, and artificial fragrances (among other things) are being thrown out the window for the vegan and cruelty-free label. The beauty industry has stepped up to limit waste and honestly, we love to see it!

Products like body wash, lipsticks, moisturizers, and even deodorants have become a part of the refillable beauty market. Subscriptions to our favorite products are now more common, and the packaging they come in is easily compostable. I think we can all agree that our skin glows a little brighter and our makeup applies a little smoother when we know it doesn’t harm the planet, right?

From Dove to Fenty Skin to HERMÈS, sustainable beauty is here to stay, Mama. So to help you make your daily routine a little more eco-friendly, we’ve rounded up the best refillable beauty products!

Best Refillable Beauty Products

Skin & Body

Dove Refillable Deodorant Starter Kit In this starter kit from Dove, you’ll get a stainless steel case and one deodorant refill. It’s 100% aluminum free and comes in multiple scents like Cucumber & Green Tea and Coconut Pink Jasmine, two common favorites among the brand. “This works great and I don’t feel sticky like I normally do from non aluminum deodorant options,” said one Walmart reviewer. “Sometimes scents can be too much but you guys really nailed it, it’s soothing and refreshing all in one. I love this and look fwd to my fingerprint on this Earth being less.” $15 AT WALMART

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer As if Rihanna needed to impress us more, she’s made a few products in her Fenty Skin line refillable! This Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer in particular works as a sunscreen too. Fans rave about how soothing and lightweight it feels, and honestly, I can’t get enough of it either. “Let me tell you…. I absolutely love love love this moisturizer,” said one Sephora reviewer. “First of all it smells good (even though I don’t believe in fragrance in my skincare) and most importantly it didn’t leave a white cast on my face. Plus it’s really moisturizing. Definitely will be repurchasing it.” Sephora also provides the refill container for only $30. $35 AT SEPHORA

Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer This moisturizer from Tata Harper is a fan favorite among skincare gurus and enthusiasts. It’s 100% natural, vegan, and the orange and pomegranate ingredients makes it smell just as refreshing as it’ll make your skin feel. Make sure to grab the refill pod on Amazon too! $68.00 AT AMAZON

Youth To The People Kale + Green Tea Superfood Face Cleanser We’ve got another fan favorite here (this seems to be a theme in refillable beauty products). This cleanser from Youth To The People is basically a green smoothie for your face. The vegan ingredients include kale, spinach, and vitamins C, E, and K. This is a cleanser that balances pH levels and removes makeup with ease. Gotta love a multi-tasker. $39.00 AT AMAZON

OUAI Shampoo QUAI has three different shampoos for three different types of hair: thick, medium, and fine. Customers are over the moon about the amazing quality and how soft to the touch it leaves their hair. One reviewer said, “The quality is outstanding, it made my hair feel soft all day. The QUAI brand is fantastic, I haven’t been disappointed with anything I have tried.” Another user raved about both the conditioner and shampoo saying, “I absolutely LOVE this brand! I had the conditioner and loved it so I decided to try the shampoo. I can’t say enough how awesome the scent is. My hair feels so clean and fresh after using this shampoo. I am hooked!” $28.00 AT AMAZON

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Dermalogica’s self-proclaimed holy grail isn’t all hype. When mixed with water, this powder turns into an exfoliant that gets rid of those dead skin cells and yet still feels gentle and smooth. There are no microbeads in this exfoliant and is perfect for sensitive skin. “This is the best microfoliant I have ever found,” raved on Ulta reviewer. “My skin has never been so smooth and I constantly get compliments on my now smooth, radiant complexion. You MUST try this product!!” Don’t forget the refill pouch! It’s also sold at Ulta for $52. $59 AT ULTA

Skyn Iceland Nordic Renewal Pre + Probiotic Cream Starter Set The Nordic Renewal Pre + Probiotic Cream from Skyn Iceland will cure that dry skin in an instant. It’s full on hydrating ingredients like Plankton Thermal Water and Hyaluronic Acid. After trying it once, you’ll probably have your mind set on buying it again as soon as you run out, so the fact that it’s refillable is a huge plus for both you and the environment. You can find the refill pod on Ulta. $48 AT ULTA

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Lotion Kiehl’s is a brand we all know and love. Their refillable Creme de Corps Body Lotion is a super rich, non-greasy lotion that will keep your skin hydrated, moisturized, and leave you smelling like a Cocoa Butter goddess. In addition to their 1 liter refill bags, the body lotion comes in multiple sizes from a small 2.5 ounce bottle to an extra large 1 liter. $50 AT KIEHLS

Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash Aside from the cool packaging, the Mind and Body Wash from Bathing Culture is an all-purpose soap that everyone at home will love. The Cathedral Grove scent smells like a calming meadow and you’ve got your choice between a pump or metal cap closure when you purchase the refillable glass bottle. You can now relax in every sense of the word. The 1 gallon refill jug is currently taking pre-orders! Order now to get it by June. $35 AT BATHING CULTURE

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water If you’re into to self tanning, you may have heard of this Self Tanning Water from Isle of Paradise. It’s a clean, vegan, and cruelty-free option that hydrates your skin and is super easy to apply. Sephora also sells the refill pouch for $22! $28 AT SEPHORA

Moon Juice SuperBeauty Capsules Great skin starts from within, Mama. So in between all of the face masks and toners, make sure to drink water and add Moon Juice’s SuperBeauty to your routine. Ingredients like vitamin C, silica, and glutathione work together to minimize fine lines, promote collagen and elasticity, and protect skin from damage. SuperBeauty is another refillable product that fans are obsessed with. “I’ve only been taking them for 25 days but I feel like I am seeing clearer and healthier looking skin,” said one happy customer. “I bought these after a small breakout and thats completely gone now along with the dark spots left behind.” Another SuperBeauty lover called them the “best on the market.” When you’re done with the first batch, make sure to order the refill capsules that are sent in sustainable packaging. $54 AT MOON JUICE

Secret Invisible Solid Antiperspirant Deodorant Refillable Starter Kit Yep, Secret has a refillable deodorant too! If Secret has been your go to for as long as you can remember (same here) it’s nice to know that they’re making an effort to be sustainable too! In this starter pack you’ll get two 2 ounce deodorant refills (one lavender, one rose). $15 AT WALMART

Refillable Makeup Products

CLOVE + HALLOW Pressed Mineral Foundation Time to get excited because refillable foundation is officially a thing. No more wasting the plastic compacts when you’re done. After you have the CLOVE + HALLOW foundation compact, you’re set for life. Simply find your color foundation and put it on rotation. No more waste, just like that. The other benefits of this particular foundation (on top of being vegan and cruelty free) is that it improves your skin over time. Ingredients in the foundation like rosemary, rice bran, and sunflower extracts work to protect and nourish your skin while it gives you coverage. One Amazon reviewer broke down exactly what they love about the foundation. “I switched to natural products and I’ve had a hard time finding foundation that works with my skin…This powder is the best I’ve tried yet! Doesn’t look cakey or cling to texture/dry patches and it provides impressive coverage for a powder. Evens skin tone and does a good job with redness…” $21.59 AT AMAZON

Surratt Auto Graphique Liner The Auto Graphique Liner by Surratt is one of the few brushtip eyeliners literally made to go over eyeshadow. You’ll get crisp lines and a sharp cat eye with this one! Space NK also sells the Surrat’s refill cartridge for only $18! $42 AT SPACE NK

HOURGLASS Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick Our bases wouldn’t be covered if we didn’t include lipstick in our refillable beauty product round-up. This one from HOURGLASS will make you feel like an eco-conscious badass with over 30 colors to choose from and the chic gold holder. The lipstick is long lasting, moisturizing, and has a gorg satin finish. Get the lipstick refills for only $22 at Ulta! $36 AT ULTA

Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Eyebrow Pencil + Refill Kit Refillable brow pencils would save us all tons of money in the long run (seeing as how brows are all we have energy to do these days). The Brow Cheat Eyebrow Pencil from Charlotte Tilbury makes it super easy by providing both a brow pencil and spool brush. “I really love this- pleasant surprise – the color is precise and doesn’t run, the color stays put without drifting into my lines and the taupe is a good match with my blonde hair,” raved one Ulta customer. “Precise lines, refillable, spool brush on the end makes it even better. Will definitely re purchase!” $34 AT SEPHORA

HERMÈS Rouge Hermès Matte lipstick After purchasing this HERMÈS matte lipstick, you’ll basically be set with a life-long discount. While your first is $67, all following matte lipstick refills of the same line are $20 less! It’s rated a 4.9 on Bloomingdale’s which shows that this velvety smooth lipstick is definitely worth it. “This is THE lipstick,” one reviewer exclaimed. “The color, the longevity, and the quality is everything I’ve been searching for and found in this lipstick. It’s a must.” $67 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S

Billion Dollar Beauty Starter Set Billion Dollar Beauty is completely customizable: First you grab the magnetic palette, then fill it with your favorite picks. The Starter Set includes the portable magnetic palette with a mirror and the brow powder, eyeshadow, and lip balm of your choice — it also comes with tweezers and a set of ultra-plush brushes. FYI, refills are super affordable at $3.99 each, meaning you can feel free to experiment with different colors to find your ultimate combo. Pro tip: You can also snag Billion Dollar Beauty refills at Target, where it’s earned the store’s clean beauty seal of approval. $49.99 AT BILLION DOLLAR BEAUTY

