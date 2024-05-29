Based on the Flemish series Clan by Malin-Sarah Gozin, Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters follows a gaggle of well-meaning but ultimately murderous Irish sisters as they try to protect one of their own and deal with pesky life insurance investigations all the while. While the pitch-black comedy’s first season wrapped up the story and the gals' goals nicely (like Big Little Lies, it premiered as a “limited series”), it seems no one was quite ready to leave behind Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka... aka the Garvey sisters. So, just one month after the first season aired its finale, Apple TV+ confirmed that Bad Sisters Season 2 would, indeed, happen.

If you're not a fan of "murder shows" or anything dark and twisty, that's OK — while Bad Sisters centers almost entirely around the bond of sisters and the death of a creepy husband/brother-in-law, the series does it in the most hilarious and Irish way possible.

Throughout the first season, there was a torrid affair, a discovered body, and many, many failed attempts at killing someone truly awful. Throughout the entire ordeal? The love and sass you'd find from any collection of sisters knitted into chaos and drama to weave a dark but zany murder mystery.

Who wouldn't want more of that kind of sisterly love and humor on the way? But when will Bad Sisters Season 2 be released, and what else can we expect? Let's get into it.

When will Bad Sisters Season 2 air?

While there's no official word on when Apple TV+ might release Bad Sisters Season 2, it wouldn't be surprising to see its return come fall of 2024.

The first season's episodes aired in October 2022, so we're approaching two years. The show films in the UK, so it wasn't affected by the WGA strike. In fact, an Instagram post from one of the show's stars, Eve Hewson, shared that Season 2 filming had wrapped just two months ago.

So, it makes sense that Apple TV would stay close to the original release season and push for this fall.

What will Season 2 be about?

You can't just plot to kill someone and then go back to a normal life once they're dead, now can you? In a recent interview with Radio Times, show writer and star Sharon Horgan shared that Bad Sisters Season 2 will see the sisters grapple with their actions from Season 1.

Will Grace's mourning process include further closeness with the neighbor whose reputation was ruined by her late husband? What will become of Becka and Matthew? Will Ursula patch things up properly with her husband, or will she try to make a brand new go with her lover, Ben? And will life finally be easier and happier now that they've done away with Grace's awful husband and put an end to the insurance investigations?

With Bad Sisters' brand of gallows humor guaranteed, fans can at least expect plenty of laughter.

Which cast will return?

From the sound of it, almost everyone will be back for the second season. That, of course, doesn't include John Paul (Claes Bang) or any of this family. Since, well, ya know, they're all dead. Still, look for the return of:

Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey

Anne-Marie Duff as Grace Williams

Eva Birthistle as Ursula Flynn

Sarah Greene as Bibi Garvey

Eve Hewson as Becka Garvey

Brian Gleeson as Tom Claffin

Daryl McCormack as Matthew Claffin

Michael Smiley as Roger (the neighbor)

Then again, maybe we'll see more of John Paul's sinister antics in flashbacks. After all, he certainly left his mark (both physically and emotionally) on each of the Garvey sisters and many, many more. Are we bad sisters for also thinking he got what he deserved?