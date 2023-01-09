Blake Lively Effortlessly Solves A Maternity Wear Conundrum

According to maternity wear maestro Blake Lively, when in doubt, mix and match!

The 35-year-old actor, who is currently expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, was having trouble accommodating her pregnant body in some clothes. She tried on a skirt, but it wouldn’t zip. She put on a dress, but it wouldn’t button.

So, she decided to wear both.

“Who says two wrongs don’t make a right??” Lively wrote over a photo posted to her Instagram Stories. In the picture, she effortlessly rocks a black skirt and polka-dot dress, accessorizing with a pearl necklace and pink pointed-toe heels.

It’s no secret that Lively is a fashionista. Her red carpet looks always turn heads and receive praise from the biggest style outlets and critics in the world. But, to moms everywhere, this mix-matched maternity look is her best yet.

Blake Lively had two wrongs make a right. Blake Lively/Instagram

Lively is due to welcome baby no. 4 in the coming weeks. She also shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with Reynolds, who insisted to Entertaiment Tonight “you'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited."

The Shallows star has attended a few events pregnant, including the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards in November 17 in celebration Reynolds’ career.

And she recently bared her growing belly on social media, posting a side-by-side photo and joking about her workout routine.

Blake Lively jokes that her workouts aren’t working.

After baby news broke in September, Lively decided to share personal photos of her pregnancy so the “11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone.”

As always, she’s a true mama hero.