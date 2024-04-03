There's a new Villain Kid (VK) at Auradon Prep — and she doesn't care about her reputation. At long last, Disney+ has unveiled a new teaser for Descendants: The Rise of Red, the fourth movie in the hit franchise, as well as the film's release date. With the movie heading to streaming in July, now's the perfect time to delve into everything we know about the latest chapter in Auradon's story.

Ready to impress your kids with your Descendants knowledge? The first thing you need to know is that the fourth movie is set to introduce lots of new faces to the franchise. In fact, the only confirmed returning characters are Uma (China Anne McClain), who is stepping into the role of headmaster, and the Fairy Godmother (Melanie Paxson).

As the title suggests, Descendants: The Rise of Red will put a fresh spin on famous characters from Alice in Wonderland. At the heart of the story is Princess Red, played by Kylie Cantrall, who will team up with Cinderella and King Charming's daughter Chloe, played by Malia Baker. Moms take heart! There's also a nostalgia factor to the fourth movie: Brandy and Paolo Montalban reprise their roles as Cinderella and Charming from 1997's beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.

Read on for all the exciting details about what's sure to be your kid's next favorite movie to watch on repeat!

Meet Red in the Descendants: The Rise of Red Teaser

Set to the tune of a kid-friendly cover of Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation,” the new teaser finds Red graffitiing the halls of Auradon Prep in the middle of the night. Near the end of the clip, Chloe discovers her new roommate flexing her artistic muscles and asks, “Who are you?” To which Red replies, “I’m your new roommate.”

A previous teaser established that Mal (Dove Cameron) asked Uma to be Auradon Prep’s new headmaster. In her new role, Uma is ready to “shake things up” by opening the school to all kingdoms, including Wonderland. She’s even seen sending Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, a personal invitation to attend Auradon.

Who’s in the Descendants 4 cast?

Disney+

The new Descendants movie introduces a generation of villain kids to the franchise. In addition to Cantrall, Baker, McClain, Paxson, Brandy, and Montalban, the cast includes Rita Ora as The Queen of Hearts, Dara Reneé as Uliana, Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts, Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella, Joshua Colley as Young Hook, Peder Lindell as Morgie, Grace Narducci as Fay/Young Fairy Godmother, Ted Lasso’s Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin, and Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter.

What’s Descendants 4 about?

In the new film, Red and Chloe are thrust together as roommates and must rely on each other to prevent the Queen of Hearts from becoming a villain. According to a press release, this involves the roomies time-traveling to the past to uncover a “traumatic incident” in Red’s mom’s past and stop it from happening.

Will there be new songs?

Absolutely! The Descendants wouldn’t be The Descendants without showstopping musical numbers. According to Disney+, the new movie will include seven fresh songs, two reprises, and a cover of “So This Is Love” from the original animated Cinderella. Additionally, the movie’s soundtrack will be released on July 12, so you can queue it up for your littles on car rides as soon as the film hits the streamer.

When is Descendants 4 coming out? Is it a streaming-only movie?

The previous three Descendants films all premiered on Disney Channel first, but the House of Mouse is switching things up this time. Descendants: The Rise of Red will first premiere on Friday, July 12, on Disney+. However, cable-only viewers will be treated to a special Disney Channel airing on Friday, Aug. 9, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT — if you and your kids can wait that long.

Get ready, because the countdown to the return to Auradon Prep starts now!