Netflix fans understand that good things come to those who wait, and we’re counting on that being the case when the streamer’s hit series Ginny & Georgia returns for Season 3. Following a huge cliffhanger at the end of Season 2, the show has been on hiatus for over a year. Thanks to one of its stars, though, fans are getting a little glimpse of what’s in store — and it sounds like Ginny & Georgia Season 3 will definitely be worth all of the anticipation.

So, first things first, yes, Netflix renewed Ginny & Georgia for another season. In fact, the series got a two-season pickup back in May 2023. Now, onto the juicy stuff: Speaking with Screen Rant while promoting The Boys Season 4, Nathan Mitchell, who plays Zion Miller in Ginny & Georgia, offered the tiniest tease about Season 3 along with an interesting update on Season 4.

Keep reading to find out what Mitchell shared, plus everything else we know (so far) about what’s next for our favorite free-spirited residents of Wellsbury, Massachusetts.

When does Ginny & Georgia return?

Netflix hasn’t yet revealed a release date for Season 3, though we do know filming started on April 29. Mitchell also clued fans in a little during his convo with Screen Rant, saying, “I think The Boys is going to start filming soon, but we will have wrapped up Season 3 by the time we start [The Boys Season 5]. Then we’ll take some time, and then next year, we’ll get into it.”

So, at the very least, it sounds like Season 3 will wrap up before 2024 does. And since Netflix has a tendency lately to split seasons into two parts, we might even get a few episodes before the year ends (if we’re lucky).

Which cast members will be back?

It looks like everyone from the primary cast will return:

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller

Nathan Mitchell as Zion Miller

Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller

Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller

Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph

Raymond Ablack as Joe

Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker

Sara Waisglass as Maxine Baker

Katie Douglas as Abby Littman

Chelsea Clark as Norah

Mason Temple as Hunter Chen

Dan Beirne as Nick

Sabrina Grdevich as Cynthia Fuller

Nikki Roumel as young Georgia

What will Season 3 be about?

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Raise your hand if you’re still reeling from the Season 2 finale. 🙋🏼‍♀️ Creator and executive producer Sarah Lampert recounts where the show left off, saying, “We ended Season 2 with Georgia arrested for murder — ruining her fairy tale wedding and leaving the fate of the Miller family hanging in the balance.”

In other words, Season 3 will undoubtedly bring more drama. “It’s always been Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite as hard as it will in Season 3,” Lampert said, later telling Tudum, “Georgia needed to kill someone and she needed to kill someone in Wellsbury, Massachusetts.”

That person, of course, was comatose Tom Fuller, whom Georgia smothered with a pillow with the well-intentioned but misguided purpose of sparing his family from continuing to live in a painful state of emotional purgatory. Did I mention Georgia’s young son Austin witnessed the mercy killing? Yikes.

Mitchell also teased major unrest in the Miller family.

“What I can say is Season 3 is going to be bonkers!” he told Screen Rant. “I have some great tea that I’m not allowed to spill. But [fans] are going to get whiplash from how much their heads are turning back and forth from surprise. It’s a great season that G&G has in store for everyone, and I can’t wait for them to see it.”