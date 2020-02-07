 25 Hawaiian Last Names With Meanings And Origin

25 Hawaiian Last Names That’ll Make You Connect With Your Ohana

by February 7, 2020

hawaiian last names
FatCamera/Getty

Last names provide a great connection to our family’s past. When it comes to Hawaii, natives initially didn’t have last names. Western colonization required everyone to have one following their first name. As a result, many given names of both Hawaiian and Japanese origin were converted to a family surname. Some Hawaiians have English, Japanese, Chinese or Korean surnames. Other Hawaiian last names serve as translations of names from western languages.

Say aloha to our list of 25 Hawaiian last names (along with their meanings and origins). As beautiful as the islands themselves, these names showcase Hawaii’s diverse culture. Take a look and see if you recognize any.

  1. Palakiko
    Origin/Meaning: The Hawaiian version of the English ‘Francis’ or the Spanish/Portuguese ‘Francisco.’
  2. Kekoa
    Origin/Meaning: ‘The warrior.’ Could also refer to a Koa tree.
  3. ʻAkamu
    Origin/Meaning: The Hawaiian version of the biblical name ‘Adam.’
  4. Kahale
    Origin/Meaning: ‘The house.’
  5. Iona
    Origin/Meaning: The Hawaiian version of the biblical name ‘Jonah.’
  6. Māhoe
    Origin/Meaning: ‘Twin.’
  7. Kalawaiʻa
    Origin/Meaning: ‘The fisherman.’
  8. Mahiʻai
    Origin/Meaning: ‘Farmer.’
  9. Kameāloha
    Origin/Meaning: ‘The beloved one.’
  10. Nakamura
    Origin/Meaning: A Japanese surname meaning ‘middle village.’
  11. Kelekolio
    Origin/Meaning: The Hawaiian version of the English ‘Gregory.’
  12. ʻŌpūnui
    Origin/Meaning: ‘Big-bellied.’

    Hawaiian last names
    Walt Disney Studios

    Related: 25+ Indian Last Names That Will Make You Wanna Visit The Taj Mahal

  13. Keliʻi
    Origin/Meaning: ‘The chief.’
  14. Akana
    Origin/Meaning: A Japanese given name from the Kanjis that mean ‘bright’ and ‘play the music.’
  15. Kahananui
    Origin/Meaning: ‘The great work.’
  16. Mahelona
    Origin/Meaning: The Hawaiian version of the biblical name ‘Mahlon.’
  17. Kaʻuhane
    Origin/Meaning: The soul or spirit.
  18. Wong
    Origin/Meaning: A Cantonese surname meaning ‘king.’
  19. Kapule
    Origin/Meaning: ‘The prayer or magic.’
  20. ʻAukai
    Origin/Meaning: ‘Seafarer.’
  21. Kahue
    Origin/Meaning: ‘The gourd.’
  22. Akina
    Origin/Meaning: A Japanese given name from the Kanjis that mean ‘bright,’ ‘autumn,’ ‘greens,’ ‘name’ and ‘south.’
  23. Lee
    Origin/Meaning: The Korean variation of the Chinese surname Li, meaning ‘plum’ or ‘plum tree.’
  24. Iosua
    Origin/Meaning: The Hawaiian version of the biblical name ‘Joshua.’
  25. Keahi
    Origin/Meaning: ‘The fire.’

    hawaiian last names
    Nickelodeon