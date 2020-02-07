25 Hawaiian Last Names That’ll Make You Connect With Your Ohana

Last names provide a great connection to our family’s past. When it comes to Hawaii, natives initially didn’t have last names. Western colonization required everyone to have one following their first name. As a result, many given names of both Hawaiian and Japanese origin were converted to a family surname. Some Hawaiians have English, Japanese, Chinese or Korean surnames. Other Hawaiian last names serve as translations of names from western languages.
Say aloha to our list of 25 Hawaiian last names (along with their meanings and origins). As beautiful as the islands themselves, these names showcase Hawaii’s diverse culture. Take a look and see if you recognize any.
- Palakiko
Origin/Meaning: The Hawaiian version of the English ‘Francis’ or the Spanish/Portuguese ‘Francisco.’
- Kekoa
Origin/Meaning: ‘The warrior.’ Could also refer to a Koa tree.
- ʻAkamu
Origin/Meaning: The Hawaiian version of the biblical name ‘Adam.’
- Kahale
Origin/Meaning: ‘The house.’
- Iona
Origin/Meaning: The Hawaiian version of the biblical name ‘Jonah.’
- Māhoe
Origin/Meaning: ‘Twin.’
- Kalawaiʻa
Origin/Meaning: ‘The fisherman.’
- Mahiʻai
Origin/Meaning: ‘Farmer.’
- Kameāloha
Origin/Meaning: ‘The beloved one.’
- Nakamura
Origin/Meaning: A Japanese surname meaning ‘middle village.’
- Kelekolio
Origin/Meaning: The Hawaiian version of the English ‘Gregory.’
- ʻŌpūnui
Origin/Meaning: ‘Big-bellied.’
- Keliʻi
Origin/Meaning: ‘The chief.’
- Akana
Origin/Meaning: A Japanese given name from the Kanjis that mean ‘bright’ and ‘play the music.’
- Kahananui
Origin/Meaning: ‘The great work.’
- Mahelona
Origin/Meaning: The Hawaiian version of the biblical name ‘Mahlon.’
- Kaʻuhane
Origin/Meaning: The soul or spirit.
- Wong
Origin/Meaning: A Cantonese surname meaning ‘king.’
- Kapule
Origin/Meaning: ‘The prayer or magic.’
- ʻAukai
Origin/Meaning: ‘Seafarer.’
- Kahue
Origin/Meaning: ‘The gourd.’
- Akina
Origin/Meaning: A Japanese given name from the Kanjis that mean ‘bright,’ ‘autumn,’ ‘greens,’ ‘name’ and ‘south.’
- Lee
Origin/Meaning: The Korean variation of the Chinese surname Li, meaning ‘plum’ or ‘plum tree.’
- Iosua
Origin/Meaning: The Hawaiian version of the biblical name ‘Joshua.’
- Keahi
Origin/Meaning: ‘The fire.’