J Lo Shares 3 Wedding Dresses She Wore At Her Georgia Wedding

Getting married multiple times is all the rage, at least for celebrity couples. Just like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have decided to have multiple lavish weddings to celebrate their love. J Lo just shared the three — yes, three — Ralph Lauren wedding gowns she wore during her second, all-white wedding ceremony in Georgia via her exclusive newsletter On The J Lo.

“The dresses were dreamy... thank you Ralph Lauren 🤍,” Lopez wrote before sharing a stunning set of photos of said dreamy dresses.

The dress she walked down the aisle was a twist on the American designer’s turtleneck column dress and featured an almost cloud-like, romantic train of 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric cut into ruffles, according to Vogue.

Dresses 2 and 3 made their appearance after the ceremony and during the reception, which featured a cocktail hour, dinner, a dance party led by DJ Dubz, and a fireworks display. The second dress featured a mermaid silhouette and a lavish keyhole neckline adorned with Swarovski crystals.

The third dress, a chandelier pearl gown, featured micro-pleats of silk tulle, and pearl and Swarovski crystal embellishments hand-sewn by 30 artisans. And despite its form-fitting structure, it seems to be comfortable enough to take a playful candlelit swing in.

The romantic wedding marks the second time JLo and Ben Affleck have tied the knot this year. Back in June, JLo surprised her On The JLo subscribers with the news that she and Ben secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas at A Little White Wedding Chapel.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive though in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” Jennifer wrote in her On the JLo newsletter. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things—and worth waiting for.”

Fans can get a glimpse of the creation of all three of JLo’s stunning wedding gowns from Ralph Lauren with this behind-the-scenes video. And anyone who wants to be the first to know if JLo has a third wedding (with FOUR dresses?) should absolutely sign up for On The JLo.