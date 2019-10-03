100+ Friendship Quotes Tailor Made For You And Your BFF

Friendship — it makes life a little less lonely and a little funnier. After all, where would we be without our girl gang that morphs into our mom gang as we get older? And if social distancing has taught us anything, friends can get you through any dark time and makes us grateful for all our positive relationships.

So, if you’re looking to expand your friend group, according to an NPR study, 42 percent of people make friends at their jobs, 35 percent of people meet their closest friends through friends, and 29 percent meet them in their neighborhood. And according to a YouGov survey, 27 percent of millennials claim they don’t have any close friends.

A best friend is someone who you can be yourself around. If you’re looking for examples of a true bond, Mike and Sulley from Monsters Inc., Cher and Dionne from Clueless, and Chandler and Joey, from Friends are perfect examples. Some friendships are just written in the stars.

Use these quotes for your best friend’s birthday or put them in a text. Musical artist, Greg Tamblyn once said, “Friends are people who know you really well and like you anyway.” That being said, it’s always the right time to send your BFF a sweet message.

So to pay homage to these forces in our lives, we went ahead and compiled quotes about friendships that are funny — because they’re true! Text one to your BFF. A true friend loves you even after you send them cheesy quotes in the middle of the night.

RELATED: These Funny Poems Are Guaranteed To Brighten Your Day

1. “It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

2. “The holy passion of Friendship is of so sweet and steady and loyal and enduring a nature that it will last through a whole lifetime, if not asked to lend money.” — Mark Twain

3. “There is nothing like puking with somebody to make you into old friends.” — Sylvia Plath

4. “A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.” — Elbert Hubbard

5. “It is more fun to talk with someone who doesn’t use long, difficult words but short, easy words like ‘What about lunch?’” — A.A. Milne

6. “True friends don’t judge each other, they judge other people together.” — Emilie Saint-Genis

7. “Love is blind. Friendship closes its eyes.” — Friedrich Nietzsche

8. “There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.” — Linda Grayson

9. “A true friend stabs you in the front, not the back.” — Oscar Wilde

10. “Friendship is like peeing in your pants. Everyone can see it, but only you can feel the warm feeling inside.” — Robert Bloch

11. “One good reason to only maintain a small circle of friends is that three out of four murders are committed by people who know the victim.” — George Carlin

12. “When you’re in jail, a good friend will be trying to bail you out. A best friend will be in the cell next to you saying, ‘Damn, that was fun.’” — Groucho Marx 13. “You know it’s true friendship when you walk into their house and your WiFi connects automatically.” — Unknown 14. “Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.” — C.S. Lewis 15. “The imaginary friends I had as a kid dropped me because their friends thought I didn’t exist.” — Aaron Machado 16. “A good friend will help you move. But a best friend will help you move a dead body.” — Jim Hayes 17. “We’re going to be best friends forever because you already know too much.” — Unknown 18. “It’s the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter.” — Marlene Dietrich 19. “You can always tell a real friend: when you’ve made a fool of yourself he doesn’t feel you’ve done a permanent job.” — Laurence J. Peter 20. “Friends are the family you choose.” — Jess C. Scott 21. “Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected.” — Charles Lamb 22. “A loyal friend laughs at your jokes when they’re not so good and sympathizes with your problems when they’re not so bad.” — Arnold H. Glasgow 23. “Friendship is like money, easier made than kept.” — Samuel Butler 24. “There’s not a word yet, for old friends who’ve just met.” — Jim Henson 25. “Friends should be like books, few, but hand-selected.” — C.J. Langenhoven 26. “If you have two friends in your lifetime, you’re lucky. If you have one good friend, you’re more than lucky.” — S.E. Hinton 27. “There are some things you can’t share without ending up liking each other and knocking out a 12-foot mountain troll is one of them.” — J.K. Rowling 28. “Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” — Oprah Winfrey 29. “Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?” — Abraham Lincoln 30. “Only a true best friend can protect you from your immortal enemies.” — Richelle Mead 31. “Words are easy, like the wind; Faithful friends are hard to find.” — William Shakespeare 32. “The worst part of success is trying to find someone who is happy for you.” — Bette Midler 33. “It gives me strength to have somebody to fight for; I can never fight for myself, but, for others, I can kill.” — Emilie Autumn 34. “Anybody can sympathize with the sufferings of a friend, but it requires a very fine nature to sympathize with a friend’s success.” — Oscar Wilde 35. “Stay is a charming word in a friend’s vocabulary.” — Amos Bronson Alcott 36. “The best mirror is an old friend.” — George Herbert

37. “The friend who holds your hand and says the wrong thing is made of dearer stuff than the one who stays away.” — Barbara Kingsolver 38. “Trust no friend without faults, and love a woman, but no angel.” — Doris Lessing 39. “Talk between women friends is always therapy…” — Jayne Anne Phillips 40. “A friend to all is a friend to none.” — Aristotle 41. “When a woman becomes her own best friend, life is easier.” — Diane Von Furstenberg 42. “It’s hard to tell who has your back, from who has it long enough just to stab you in it….” — Nicole Richie 43. “A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.” — Bernard Meltzer 44. “When you choose your friends, don’t be short-changed by choosing personality over character.” — W. Somerset Maugham 45. “True friends are like diamonds — bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style.” — Nicole Richie 46. “Tis a great confidence in a friend to tell him your faults; greater to tell him his.” — Benjamin Franklin 47. “A messy house is a must — it separates your true friends from other friends. Real friends are there to visit you, not your house!” — Jennifer Wilson 48. “If I had to choose between betraying my country and betraying my friend, I hope I should have the guts to betray my country.” — E.M. Forster 49. “The Sun is such a lonely star. Whenever he comes out to see his friends, they all disappear.” — Joseph Gordon-Levitt 50. “You know a real friend? Someone you know will look after your cat after you are gone.” — William S. Burroughs 51. “Friends pick us up when we fall down, and if they can’t pick us up, they lie down and listen for a while.” — Unknown 52. “Nobody steals books but your friends.” — Roger Zelazny 53. “If you can survive 11 days in cramped quarters with a friend and come out laughing, your friendship is the real deal.” — Oprah Winfrey 54. “Be slow in choosing a friend, slower in changing.” — Benjamin Franklin 55. “We need to remember what’s important in life: Friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn’t matter, but work is third.” — Leslie Knope 56. “Friendship consists in forgetting what one gives and remembering what one receives.” — Alexandre Dumas

57. “We’ll be friends until we’re old and senile — and by then, we’ll be new friends!” — Unknown 58. “A friend never defends a husband who gets his wife an electric skillet for her birthday.” — Erma Bombeck 59. “I don’t like to commit myself about heaven and hell — you see, I have friends in both places.” — Mark Twain 60. “Real friends don’t get offended when you insult them. They smile and call you something even worse.” — Unknown 61. “Friends don’t let friends do stupid things… alone.” — Unknown 62. “Marriage is a sort of friendship recognized by the police.” — Robert Louis Stevenson 63. “We’ll be best friends forever because you already know too much.” — Unknown 64. “I’ve always said that in politics, your enemies can’t hurt you, but your friends will kill you.” — Ann Richards 65. “I have no trouble with my enemies. I can take care of my enemies all right. But my damn friends — they’re the ones that keep me walking the floor nights!” — Warren G. Harding 66. “Some people go to priests; others to poetry; I to my friends.” — Virginia Woolf 68. “I don’t know what’s tighter, our friendship or our jeans.” — Unknown 69. “Whoever says Friendship is easy has obviously never had a true friend!” — Bronwyn Polson 70. “Here’s champagne for our real friends, and real pain for our sham friends.” — Mardy Grothe 71. “I’m thinking it would be very easy to love you. And easier to call you my friend.” — Sarah J. Maas 72. “There is no friendship that cares about an overheard secret.” — Alexandre Dumas

RELATED: Real Talk For Anyone Who Has Thought ‘I Have No Friends’ — You’re Not Alone 73. “The only true currency in this bankrupt world are the moments you share with someone when you’re uncool.” — Cameron Crowe 74. “My books are friends that never fail me.” — Thomas Carlyle 75. “Few friendships would survive if each one knew what his friend says of him behind his back.” — Blaise Pascal 76. “He will never have true friends who is afraid of making enemies.” — William Hazlitt 77. “I once sent a dozen of my friends a telegram saying ‘flee at once — all is discovered.’ They all left town immediately.” — Mark Twain 78. “I don’t like to commit myself about Heaven and Hell, you see, I have friends in both places.” — Mark Twain 79. “Ten minutes with a genuine friend is better than years spent with anyone less.” — Crystal Woods 80. “Your friends will believe in your potential, your enemies will make you live up to it.” — Tim Fargo 81. “Friendship is like a glass ornament. Once it is broken it can rarely be put back together exactly the same way.” — Charles Kingsley 82. “You need not wonder whether you should have an unreliable person as a friend. An unreliable person is nobody’s friend.” — Idries Shah 83. “Love is friendship. Just with less clothes, which makes it far more brilliant.” — Elizabeth Hunter 84. “Somewhere in the crowd was at least one potential friend who’d understand the fundamental value of goofing off. Because if not, how boring would that be?” — Alyson Noel 85. “If you can do nothing else, do whatever is in your power to make the people in your life feel completely unashamed of who they are.” — Sam Killermann 86. “A true best friend loves you even when it seems like you’ve gone off the deep end.” — Liz Fenton 87. “A friend is someone who walks into a room when everyone else is walking out.” — Gary Moore 88. “It’s my job as best friend to make sure he’s not a serial killer. Or an English major, not sure which one’s worse.” — Shelly Crane 89. “I am treating you as my friend, asking you to share my present minuses in the hope that I can ask you to share my future plusses.” — Katherine Mansfield 90. “Friends are a weird thing. It seems like they know all about you, but then they don’t understand you at all.” — Natsuo Kirino 91. “Without a best friend to tell stories to, it almost didn’t matter if they even happened.” — Leila Howland 92. “I never say the things I really want to. If I did, I’d have no friends.” — Chelsea Handler 93. “A friend in power is a friend lost.” — Henry Adams 94. “A true friend finds a way to celebrate — even in the worst moments of life — and forces it upon you.” — Rionna Morgan 95. “Whatever it means to be a friend, taking a black eye for someone has to be in it.” — Gary D. Schmidt 96. “Nothing gives you confidence like being a member of a small, weirdly specific, hard-to-find demographic.” — Mindy Kaling 97. “Thank goodness, we can choose our friends. We have to take our relatives as they are and be thankful…” — L.M. Montgomery 98. “The three most important words in a relationship are not, ‘I love you,’ but, ‘Tell me more.’” — Stefan Molyneux 99. “And I don’t even like you, but the pain of life without you is biting.” — Jamie Weise 100. “I’ll be your friend so long as you’re not crap.” — Colin Firth 101. “You can’t overdose on friends, only enemies.” — Thomas F. Shubnell 102. “You want a friend in this city? [Washington, D.C.] Get a dog!” — Harry S. Truman

103. “A snowball in the face is surely the perfect beginning to a lasting friendship.” — Markus Zusak