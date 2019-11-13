30+ Sex Games For Couples That Will Leave You Hot, Bothered, And Satisfied

Stuck in a sex rut? If you need to spice up your sex life in the boudoir, or if you just want to try new sex positions, then you might want to consider playing some raunchy games to step it up a notch (while putting a notch in the old belt). Of course, these aren’t the types of games from your childhood. Call them adult team sports, if you will. These are way more fun, and actually a lot less complicated. You’re also not alone in your search for some ideas. According to the latest search data available to us, adult sex games are searched for over 33,000 times per month.

You can start on your own with some dirty texts, but we got you covered on all things from adult sex games, online sex games, dirty DIY games to kinky apps, if you’re looking for new ideas to explore each other’s bodies, we’ve rounded up some of the best sex games out there. Oh, and we threw mobile sex games in there for good measure. You’re welcome!

1. Adult Truth or Dare

This is the NSFW version of Truth or Dare that you played as a kid. For truths, go for the raunchiest sex fantasy you’ve ever imagined, or the hottest place you’ve ever had sex. For dare, consider doing something out of your comfort zone (that you deem safe). This could be doing a striptease or trying out a new position.

Are you scrunching up your nose at the idea? Are memories of awkward basement games in high school flooding back? This is not that type of truth or dare. Strip dances, sexting, undressing each other, and so many more dirty truth or dare dares will take this adult game up a notch.

2. Stripper Twister

Play the game as you usually would (you can buy it here for twenty bucks!), except every time somebody falls, you have to remove a layer of clothing. Tons of flexible positions!

3. Download Kindu

An app that encourages couples to “discover each other,” this is an ideal app if you have trouble communicating your deepest desires. Download the app, create an account, and once you pair with each other, you and your partner can swipe through over 100 naughty suggestions that you can like, dislike or say maybe to. If you both say yes, it’s a match.

A fun and kinky board game that’s super easy and sexy. Pick a card and answer the question or complete the romantic dare with your partner.

5. What’s Your Fantasy Pictionary

Get a drawing board and sketch out your fantasy for your partner. If they guess it correctly, then you do it! If they don’t, you can still do it! It’s a fun way to let loose and get creative and laugh with your partner before you… know…

6. Download Ohmibod

This app, which can be used solo or with a couple, connects to a variety of vibrators, which is awesome for long-distance couples who still want to connect physically and intimately. There are five different modes to choose from — rhythm, touch, tap, wave, and voice — and it will even log your orgasms.

7. Play Dress Up

You loved it as a kid and guess what? Playing dress-up is still fun as an adult. Get a variety of costumes and props and accessories, and act out your naughtiest fantasies. Get as corny and dirty with it as much as you’d like!

Curious about bondage, but don’t know where to start? This game is perfect for beginners, giving you a whole deck of ideas, as well as a satin blindfold and easy-to-use restraints for an endless array of play.

9. Time Play

Use any type of timer (the one on your phone will do) and pick a short time interval — two minutes, for example. For whatever interval you choose, you pick a form of non-penetrative touch, whether it’s kissing, fondling, biting, petting, rubbing, etc. Then you continuously switch between them. Try to get through three non-penetrative touches before you give in to your desires.

10. Download iKamasutra

Inspired by Kamasutra, this app gives you over one hundred sexual positions (there are over 200 with the in-app purchases) in nine categories, including everything from Cowgirl to Exotic. Search for the perfect position based on intimacy, complexity, and strength (!!) levels. You can even track your progress from novice to grand master by marking positions you’ve tried.

11. Blindman’s Bluff

A classic game. You each take turns blindfolding each other and ravish each other with touching, kissing — basically any way you see fit — until each of you comes.

12. Tear Your Clothes Off

Have you ever wanted to literally rip the clothes off your partner? You totally can by buying super cheap underwear and tank tops for both of you and let yourself go crazy and tear each other’s clothes right off.

This is the type of Monopoly that you won’t mind playing for hours on end. While it’s based on strategy and fun, you and your partner will enjoy the cheeky sexy challenges. You can play it with two people, or if you’re adventurous, you can double-date with it too.

14. Download Pleasure Machine

This is a sexy game that is way more thrilling than a night in Vegas. Using an erotic slot machine, the game features three rotating reels with displayed parts of the human body (from the neck down), erotic activities, and time limits. For example, you might be asked to “kiss with your tongue” your lover’s neck for 45 seconds. In true “gambling style,” it’s not always clear who is going to please whom, so it will keep you guessing. It’s a perfect foreplay warm-up to the big show.

15. Naked Pillow Fight

No apps or games here. Just a good ol’ fashioned tickle-fest and pillow fight with your partner. The only rule is you both must be naked. In addition to getting turned on, you’ll both be giggling the whole time.

16. Strip Jenga

Combine the stress and trembling fingers of regular Jenga and add the sexual tension and excitement of nakedness and what do you get? Only the best and most high-stakes couple’s game night ever. Hey, if it’s good enough for Shahs of Sunset to devote a whole season to, then it’s good enough for you and bae.

17. Strip Poker

While we’re on the stripboard game train, why not pay homage to the classic strip card game? Strip poker has been played in movies, on TV, and might even make an appearance in your bedroom soon. Obviously, you need to know how to play poker for this to actually be fun. And no doubling down on socks and pants, that’s just cheating you out of getting to the fun part sooner. Unlike the tables at Vegas, there are no real losers at the end of this card game.

18. Literotica Reading

You’ve heard of literotica, right? It’s pretty much exactly how it sounds — the term was coined to describe creatively written erotic literature. So, for this sexy game, take turns reading stories with your partner (we’ve got some great literotica resources right here). Focus on the steamiest scenes and see who can last the longest without caving into your carnal desires.

19. Honey Trail

Grab a blindfold, some honey, and get ready to get buzzy, er, busy. Once you’ve covered your partner’s eyes, drizzle a little honey somewhere on your body that your partner wouldn’t necessarily think to “look.” Then have them use their mouth to seek the sweet spot out. Just think of it as a naughty scavenger hunt. Bonus? You’ll be getting extra sticky, so you’ll probably need to hop in the shower together afterward to wash off.

20. The Big O Race

You and your partner lie down next to each other completely naked. The point of the game is to masturbate, and the first person to cum wins. The winner’s prize is to help the loser finish. And although it’s called a race, you can totally take your time. You’re both winners in this situation if you think about it, so don’t rush it. It’s really a form of foreplay to get you both ready for a night of pleasure.

21. Yes/No/Maybe

You and your partner will make three lists: your “yes” list, your “no” list, and your “maybe” list. Your “yes” list will detail all the sexual activities you want to try. Your “no” list will be all the racy things you never want to do. And your “maybe” list will be all the things you wouldn’t mind trying or are curious about. Your “maybe” list is a chance to suggest the things you’ve been too shy to try before. You and your partner will indulge in a night full of yeses and maybes unless those suggestions are on the “no” list. It’ll be a night of sexual exploration, so remember to relax and have fun.

Sometimes, it’s just easier to purchase a box game and stash it in the closet for whenever the mood strikes. So, might we suggest Nookii? A best-seller, this frisky game has three different levels of intensity: “Mmm” cards, “Ooh” cards, and “Aah” cards. The first involves light touch-and-tease behavior, the second has you perform mini role-play scenarios, and the last has you slap a blindfold on and see how long you can stand a certain sexy action. Um, can you say yes?

Sex ruts are common, but this game will keep you going in more ways than one. In the All-Night Love Affair Dice And Card Game, you roll the dice and pick up a card that tells you to do a sexy activity. This can include bondage, sex toys, licking, and more! After a few rounds, the game might end a little early… but who’s really complaining?

24. O-ing Tower Love & Naughty Stacking Tower

If you love Jenga, you’ll find pleasure in the O-ing Tower Love & Naughty Stacking Tower. Each block you pull from the quivering tower has a combination of 27 “Truth or Dare” questions and another 27 challenges that will get you and your partner close to the big O.

25. Control My Pleasure

Before heading out for a night on the town, stick a tiny vibrator in your panties. It has to be one of those remote-controlled vibrators so your partner can buzz you throughout the night. While you and your partner paint the town red, you’ll be painting the inside of your underwear (if you know what we mean). There’s also a special excitement and steaminess to being turned on in public. So, when you two get home, you’ll both be ready to take it to the bedroom.

26. Shower Sex Games

Dim the lights, light a candle, and take the fun into the shower to turn up the steam factor. This is pretty basic but oh so hot. Turn the showerhead to the desired pulsating mode and have your partner bring you to orgasm in this sexy game where being dirty never felt so good.

27. Go on a Sex Adventure

Make a list of all the places you would like to have sex. It can be outside, in the car, in a public bathroom, or your mother’s attic! The sky is the limit, so use your imagination and make it a mission to complete the list by the end of the month. There aren’t any losers in this game, but just remember to choose safe spots.

28. Guess the Item

Break out the strawberries, ice cubes, wax, feathers, and anything else that will push your partner’s senses to the max. While they’re lying down (naked, of course), rub the items along their body and let them guess what it is. Go slow, take your time, and place the object on sensitive areas like their neck or inner thighs. And be sure to give them A LOT of time to come up with a guess.

29. Lick It Clean

While you and your partner are getting down and dirty, challenge each other to see how clean you can make them. Use whipped cream (a classic), Nutella, or even frosting to cover sensitive parts of your partner’s body. The goal is to lick the area clean. After you’ve cleaned each other, debate who did a better job. The loser has to lick the other clean again.

30. Take It Off

So this is more of a challenge than a game, but the goal is to take off your partner’s clothes using nothing but your mouth. You can time each other, and the person who removes their partner’s clothes the fastest wins a naughty prize. Remember to keep the task simple, like removing a bra or underwear.

31. F*uck Marry Kill

This is an enhanced version of the age-old classic F*ck Marry Kill. This game is a great way to role play with your partner. First, pick three famous people and ask your partner who’d they rather sleep with, marry, or get rid of. After they tell you, it’s your job to seduce them by acting like the person they want to have sex with. This can lead to a hilarious sexual experience, an interesting discussion, or the fantasy you’ve both been waiting for. You won’t know until you try!

32. Sexy Mad Libs

Do you remember filling out Mad Libs cards on road trips or in class and then reading them out loud for a bunch of laughs? Sexy Mad Libs is basically the same thing but naughtier. Instead of placing silly words into your Mad Libs card, write in sexy ones which can be arousing and super entertaining. After you fill out your card, let your partner read them aloud. Whoever has the funniest card wins pleasure.