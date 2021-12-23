North West, 8, Is Already Slaying TikTok With Holiday Makeup Tutorials

NorthandKim/TikTok

At just eight years old, North West is the latest TikTok star, and she’s taking after mom Kim Kardashian with her makeup tutorials

Even though we knew before she was born that North West would have more coolness in one of her fingers than most of us have in our entire bodies, it has been such a damn delight to watch Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s eldest daughter become her own little person. Of course, not only is she funny and seemingly sassy to boot, but now she’s a bona fide TikTok star, and it seems she’s coming for her mom’s social media crown one makeup tutorial at a time.

ICYMI, last month, North and her mama created a joint TikTok account, and ever since, the eight-year-old has been sharing adorable and hilarious behind-the-scenes snippets into life at chez Kardashian, which surely delights those of us who are sorely missing the famous family on our TV screens. She’s also getting into the holiday spirit, showing off her Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer-inspired tutorial that honestly puts beauty gurus three times her age to shame.

Set, of course, to the sounds of the holiday classic of the same name, North can be seen in the clip filling in her eyebrows and starting with a shimmery white eyeshadow, before revealing the final look, which included red eyeshadow, perfectly reindeer-esque lips, and Rudolph’s signature red nose. She added a touch of glitter beneath her lower lashes for extra sparkle — and remained true to family form by relying on her mom’s beauty line, KKW Beauty, to score the seasonal look.

She then shared another video wearing the Rudolph-inspired makeup and lip-syncing along to one of Jim Carrey’s monologues from the 2000 Christmas classic How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

Even though North’s star turn on TikTok seems to mostly be going well, there have definitely been a few bumps in the road — like the time she went live on the app last week without her mom’s permission, giving an impromptu house tour before her mom had to quickly shut it all down. So yeah, in case you were wondering, celebrity kids pull the same moves your kids do… it’s just that millions of people are watching their shenanigans, which honestly makes it all the more hilarious. It seems like North is having a blast with her newfound TikTok fame, even if her mom has to revoke her devices from time to time. Stars, they’re just like us, amirite?