163 One-Liner Jokes As Punny As They Are Funny

In the joke world hierarchy, one-liners are a gem: they’re easy to remember, take no time to tell, and if crafted just right pack a mightier punch than a joke with a longer set up. Unfortunately, they’re often lumped in the same category as bad jokes. Who doesn’t love some good bad jokes — we do! But one-liners don’t have to bring the cringe, some of them are smart, insightful, and stick with you for ages. Moms and dads alike are sure to love these one-liners, smart jokes, and punny jokes. Although knock-knock jokes are classics, sometimes it’s best to skip the setup and get right to the gag. It catches listeners off guard and is a great way to get a quick laugh.

Some of the best jokes aren’t long or complicated at all. Sometimes the funniest jokes are as simple as a phrase. Sure, knock-knock jokes are classic, but if your little one or friends are impatient types, one-liners may be more their speed. This list is bound to make you laugh… or at the very least smile! Read on and add these one-liner jokes to your collection so you can rattle them off at your next funny family get-together.

One-Line Jokes About Animals

Why do bees hum? They don’t remember the lyrics!

I have a dog to provide me with unconditional love, but I also have a cat to remind me that I don’t deserve it. It’s all about balance.

When dogs go to sleep, they read bite-time stories before bed.

At what age is it appropriate to tell my dog that he’s adopted?

Dogs hate driving because they can never find a barking space.

Animal testing is a terrible idea because they get all nervous and give the wrong answers.

Did Noah include termites on the ark?

What happens to a frog’s car when it breaks down? It gets toad away.

What do you call a sleeping dinosaur? A dino-snore.

One-Liner Jokes About Work & Money

I can’t believe I got fired from the calendar factory. All I did was take a day off!

Money talks. Mine always says goodbye.

Most people are shocked when they find out how bad I am as an electrician.

My boss is going to fire the employee with the worst posture. I have a hunch, it might be me.

I started out with nothing, and I still have most of it.

My first job was working in an orange juice factory, but I got canned. I just couldn’t concentrate.

If money doesn’t grow on trees, how come banks have branches?

When my boss asked me who was stupid, me or him, I told him he doesn’t hire stupid people.

The other day I asked the banker to check my balance, so she pushed me.

Always borrow money from a pessimist; they’ll never expect it back.

The best way to appreciate your job is to imagine yourself without one.

Did you hear about the ATM that got addicted to money? It suffered from withdrawals.

My boss told me to start every presentation with a joke. The first slide now reads: "My Salary."

I used to work at a shoe recycling shop. It was sole-destroying work.

I used to be a lumberjack, but I couldn't hack it, so they gave me the ax.

One-Liner Jokes About Family & Partners

I accidentally handed my wife a glue stick instead of chapstick. She still isn’t talking to me.

My wife just found out I replaced our bed with a trampoline. She hit the roof.

Women should not have children after 35, but 35 kids are enough!

I don’t have a boyfriend, but I do know a guy who would be really mad to hear that.

What do you call a hippie’s wife? Mississippi.

My wife told me to stop impersonating a flamingo. I had to put my foot down.

Every married person should forget their mistakes. There’s no point in two people remembering the same thing.

I put my grandma on speed dial. I call that Instagram.

Where there’s a will, there’s a relative.

My husband and I were happy for 20 years. And then we met.

I want to die peacefully in my sleep, like my grandfather. Not screaming and yelling like the passengers in his car

I told my girlfriend she drew her eyebrows too high. She seemed surprised.

My wife likes it when I blow air on her when she’s hot, but honestly… I’m not a fan.

I told my wife she should embrace her mistakes. She gave me a hug.

One-Liner Jokes About Health

I went to see the doctor about my short-term memory problems — the first thing he did was make me pay in advance.

I just found out that I’m colorblind. The diagnosis came completely out of the purple.

You have two parts of the brain, “left” and “right”. On the left side, there’s nothing right and on the right side, there’s nothing left.

Did you hear about the guy whose whole left side got amputated? He’s all right now.

I’m skeptical of anyone who tells me they do yoga every day. That’s a bit of a stretch.

I wasn’t originally going to get a brain transplant, but then I changed my mind.

One-Liner Jokes About Personality Traits

I have an inferiority complex, but it’s not a very good one.

I used to think I was indecisive, but now I’m not too sure.

I don’t suffer from insanity — I enjoy every minute of it.

I don’t have an attitude problem. You have a perception problem.

A perfectionist walked into a bar — apparently, the bar wasn’t set high enough.

People tell me I’m condescending. (Leans in real close) That means I talk down to people.

My therapist says I have a preoccupation with revenge. We’ll see about that.

Light travels faster than sound, which is why some people appear bright before they open their mouth.

I'm not lazy, I'm just in energy-saving mode.

One-Liner Jokes About Food & Drinks

Today a man knocked on my door and asked for a small donation towards the local swimming pool. I gave him a glass of water.

R.I.P boiled water. You will be mist.

Alcohol is a perfect solvent: It dissolves marriages, families, and careers.

Did you hear about the guy who got hit in the head with a can of soda? He didn’t get hurt because it was a soft drink.

Smoking will kill you… bacon will kill you… and yet, smoking bacon will cure it.

Why wouldn’t the sesame seed leave the casino? He was on a roll.

Just burned 2,000 calories. That’s the last time I leave brownies in the oven while I nap.

I hope there’s no pop quiz on the class trip to the Coca-Cola factory.

I went to a seafood disco last week. I pulled a mussel.

Why did the burglar rob a bakery? He needed the dough.

I hope when I inevitably choke to death on gummy bears, people just say I was killed by bears and leave it at that.

I'm on a beer diet. I've lost three days already.

One-Liners From Comedians

“The easiest time to add insult to injury is when you’re signing somebody’s cast.” — Demetri Martin

“It’s sad that a family can be torn apart by something as simple as wild dogs.” — Jack Handey

“The worst time to have a heart attack is during a game of charades.” — Demetri Martin

“I don’t want to be part of a club that would have me as a member.” — Groucho Marx

“Does my wife think I’m a control freak? I haven’t decided yet.” — Stewart Francis

“I have a lot of growing up to do. I realized that the other day inside my fort.” — Zach Galifianakis

“Honesty may be the best policy, but it’s important to remember that apparently, by elimination, dishonesty is the second-best policy.” — George Carlin

“I looked up my family tree and found out I was the sap.” — Rodney Dangerfield

“I was playing chess with my friend and he said, ‘Let’s make this interesting’. So we stopped playing chess.” — Matt Kirshen

“Crime in multi-story car parks. That is wrong on so many different levels.” — Tim Vine

“I was raised as an only child, which really annoyed my sister.” — Will Marsh

“People who use selfie sticks really need to have a good, long look at themselves.” — Abi Roberts

“A thesaurus is great. There’s no other word for it.” — Ross Smith

“Two fish in a tank. One says, ‘How do you drive this thing?'” — Peter Kay

“I saw a documentary on how ships are kept together. Riveting!” — Stewart Francis

“People who like trance music are very persistent. They don’t techno for an answer.” — Joel Dommett

“Do Transformers get car or life insurance?” — Russell Howard

“My father drank so heavily, when he blew on the birthday cake he lit the candles.” — Les Dawson

“Alright lads, a giant fly is attacking the police station. I’ve called the SWAT team!” — Greg Davies

“I usually meet my girlfriend at 12:59 because I like that one-to-one time.” — Tom Ward

“I like a woman with a head on her shoulders. I hate necks.” — Steve Martin

“By the time a man is wise enough to watch his step, he is too old to go anywhere.” — Billy Crystal

“Proof that we don’t understand death is that we give dead people a pillow.” — Jerry Seinfeld

“Don’t talk to me about Valentine’s Day. At my age, an affair of the heart is a bypass.” — Joan Rivers

“Learning to dislike children at an early age saves a lot of expense and aggravation later in life.” — Ed Byrne

“I failed math so many times in school I lost count.” — Stewart Francis

“Oh, when I was a kid in show business, I was poor. I used to go to orgies to eat the grapes.” — Rodney Dangerfield

“In the school I went to, they asked a kid to prove the law of gravity and he threw the teacher out of the window.” — Rodney Dangerfield

“I looked up my family tree and found three dogs using it.” — Rodney Dangerfield

“One time my whole family played hide and seek. They found my mother in Pittsburgh!” — Rodney Dangerfield

“I met the surgeon general. He offered me a cigarette.” — Rodney Dangerfield

“Employee of the month is a good example of how somebody can be both a winner and a loser at the same time.” — Demetri Martin

“When I was a boy, I laid in my twin-sized bed and wondered where my brother was.” — Mitch Hedberg

“My drug test came back negative. My dealer sure has some explaining to do.” — Unknown

“The first time I met my wife, I knew she was a keeper. She was wearing massive gloves.” — Alun Cochrane

“My therapist says I have a preoccupation with vengeance. We’ll see about that.’” — Stewart Francis

Random One-Liner Jokes

Don’t spell part backward. It’s a trap.

I find it ironic that the colors red, white, and blue stand for freedom until they are flashing behind you.

Is your bottom jealous of the amount of crap that comes out of your mouth?

There’s a new restaurant called Karma. There’s no menu. You get what you deserve.

Thanks for explaining the word “many” to me, it means a lot.

The last thing I want to do is hurt you, but it’s still on the list.

Did you hear they arrested the devil? Yeah, they got him on possession.

I got a new pair of gloves today, but they’re both lefts which, on the one hand, is great, but on the other, it’s just not right.

I’m reading a book about anti-gravity. It’s impossible to put down.

Atheism is a non-prophet organization.

What is the best thing about living in Switzerland? Well, the flag is a big plus.

The future, the present, and the past walked into a bar. Things got a little tense.

I bought some shoes from a drug dealer. I don’t know what he laced them with, but I’ve been tripping all day.

I was addicted to the hokey pokey… but thankfully, I turned myself around.

The man who created autocorrect has died. Restaurant in peace.

I really hate Russian dolls, they’re so full of themselves.

The first time I got a universal remote control, I thought to myself, “This changes everything.”

I refused to believe the road worker was stealing from his job, but when I went to his home, all the signs were there.

I recently decided to sell my vacuum cleaner — all it was doing was gathering dust.

PMS jokes are not funny — period!

It’s hard to explain puns to kleptomaniacs — they’re always taking things literally.

I like to hold hands at the movies, which always seems to startle strangers.

There are three kinds of people. Those who can count and those who can’t.

Whenever I lose my TV controller, I always find it in a remote location.

My math teacher called me average. She’s so mean!

Keep the dream alive — hit your snooze button.

It sure takes a lot of balls to golf the way I do.

I was wondering why the ball kept getting bigger and bigger, and then it hit me.

The person who invented knock-knock jokes should get a no bell prize.

For a while, Houdini would use a trap door in every single one of his shows. I guess you could say he was going through a stage.

I didn’t like my beard at first, but it grew on me.

Give me the calculator. Friends don’t let friends derive drunk.

A baseball walks into a bar, and the bartender throws it out.

I doubt, therefore, I might be.

I used to have a handle on life, but then it broke.

I had an “hourglass” figure, but then the sand shifted.

When everything is coming your way — you’re in the wrong lane.

I once saw two people wrapped in a barcode and had to ask, “Are you an item?”

I went to buy camouflage trousers, but I couldn’t find any.

I, for one, like Roman numerals.

I ate a clock yesterday, and it was very time-consuming.

A termite walks into the bar and asks, “Is the bar tender here?”

Don’t you hate it when someone answers their own questions? I do.

What vitamin helps you to see? Vitamin C.

Why did the scarecrow win an award? He was outstanding in his field.

I was wondering why the frisbee kept getting bigger and bigger… then it hit me.

Whiteboards are remarkable.

How do you make holy water? You boil the hell out of it.

I bought the world’s worst thesaurus yesterday. Not only is it terrible, but it’s also terrible.

Life is like a diploma. As in my parents keep telling me to get one.

What goes, “Oh, oh, oh”? Santa walking backward.

Why did the picture go to jail? Because it was framed.

Have you played the updated kids’ game? I spy with my little eye…phone.

Did you hear about the crook who stole a calendar? He got 12 months.

I asked the IT guy, “How do you make a motherboard?” and he said, “I tell her about my job.”

Why are art collectors such big fans of gasoline? Because it makes their Van Gogh.

I used to play piano by ear, but now I use my hands like everyone else.

I told my computer I needed a break and now it won't stop telling me about vacations.