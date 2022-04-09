When you think of Easter basket fillers, you probably think of “plastic crap my kids will play with for 3 minutes before it ends up at the bottom of a toy box” or candy… so much candy. But hear us out — it doesn’t have to be that way. The best Easter basket stuffers are gifts that your kids will actually use beyond Easter — and spoiler alert, they don’t have to be rabbit or duck-themed (although, that does make them extra fun for Easter). From Easter books for toddlers to crafty kits for older kids, there’s something on this list for everyone.

Finding gifts to place in your kids’ Easter baskets can be a task, so we did the work for you. Sure, it’s easy to throw in some bunny-shaped Peeps, pastel-colored jelly beans, or chocolate bunny-filled plastic eggs, but if you’d rather skip the sugar for something sweeter like the softest stuffed animal ever for your baby, wooden puzzles for your toddler, or a fun and silly drawing book for your older kids, we’ve got you covered.

Once you order the Easter basket stuffers your kids will like best, grab a new basket (or better yet, one from Easter past), and fill it with all the goodies, plus some of that paper grass, because is it even Easter if there isn’t paper grass all over your house? Check out our 15 favorite Easter basket stuffers below.

The Best Easter Basket Stuffers For Babies

The Softest Stuffed Bunny There Ever Was

It's never a bad time to buy your baby the softest, snuggliest, sweetest, cutest, most huggable (OK, you get it) stuffed bunny, but Easter is certainly a good time. This adorable bunny is understuffed to make it easy for your baby to grasp and cuddle. It's great for kids of all ages who love stuffed animals, but this bunny has the potential to become your baby’s forever lovey. It’s that special. You can also choose from a hippo or puppy.

A Classic Pull-Along Wooden Duck

You can’t go wrong with a classic wooden pull toy. Ideal for babies ages 1 and up, this durable wooden duck on wheels flaps its wings when it’s pulled by the attached string. It’s made of solid beech wood and nontoxic, chip-resistant paint to withstand whatever your baby will put it through. One reviewer raved, “It is very well made with high quality materials and will last a long time. I love the movements it makes too, very cute! One of those toys you keep for future children or relatives.”

A Silicon Penguin Teether That Feels Like A Nip

Finally, a teething toy that your baby can actually hold onto. Shaped like an adorable penguin, this silicone teething toy has a stem inside that’s easy to grasp. There are nipples on both sides than can be held onto or chewed or sucked on, and the whole toy is super soft and made to feel like a mama’s breast. The little penguin comes in five color options.

A Peter Rabbit-Themed Jack-in-The-Box That Won’t Frighten Your Baby

Your baby deserves a Jack-in-the-Box that is sweet and fun like this Beatrix Potter toy from the classic Peter Rabbit story (as opposed to the weird and scary ones our parents bought us when we were babies). Best for ages 6 months and up, this interactive bunny plays peekaboo with your baby when the handle is turned while playing the “Pop Goes the Weasel” song. It’s a great way for babies to learn cause and effect and object permanence. There’s also an option to purchase the Jack-in-the-Box along with a fabric book featuring Peter Rabbit.

A Chew-Proof Baby Peekaboo Book

Give your baby a book they can’t destroy. Baby Peekaboo is a cute story you’ll love reading to your little one, but even more so, you’ll love that they can’t rip the pages and eat them. The nontoxic, 100% washable book is a safe way to introduce your baby to independent book time. And while this doesn’t have a specific Easter theme, it’s a vibrant book that will add a nice pop of color to your little one’s basket. “These books are beautifully illustrated and are truly indestructible,” one reviewer summed up.

The Best Easter Basket Stuffers For Toddlers

The Sweetest Break-Proof Butterfly Binoculars

Your toddler will love these butterfly binoculars almost as much as you love that they’re breakproof. Designed for kids ages 3 and up, these sturdy child-friendly binoculars will give your kids a new view of the world — and likely a very close-up view of your nostrils. Looking for a different design? You can also check out these caterpillar binocs from the same brand.

A Hoppy Floppy Hide-And-Seek Carrot Game

This Easter-themed, educational board game isn’t just fun for both kids and parents, it’ll help your toddlers develop matching and fine motor skills as they use the included tongs to sort the different colored carrots into their baskets. Even though it features a Hoppy Floppy Easter bunny, the game is fun year-round. It’s designed for kids ages 3 and up.

A Wooden Puzzle Set With Toddler-Size Pieces

A puzzle is always a go-to gift for toddlers. This springy six puzzle set features a ladybug, a bee, a car, a teddy bear, a butterfly, and a turtle that your child will love putting together — likely over and over again. The puzzles are meant for kids ages 2 to 3, so they’re age-appropriate with very few pieces — making them less painful for you to clean up.

A Bunny Book About A Parent’s Love

Guess How Much I Love You is a classic children’s book for a reason. Together with your child, you can discover just how much Little Nutbrown Hare and Big Nutbrown Hare love each other. The book is available in hardcover and a less expensive board book for the little ones who aren’t quite ready for paper. One shopper noted, “We love this book! Great illustrations, sweet story, and the board book is perfect for little hands. My 2 year old loves it and this is a family classic for us.”

A Matching Game With an Eggs-tra Fun Design

It’s Easter-y and it’s educational. This count and match egg toy helps preschoolers practice their counting and matching skills. Each plastic egg contains a different color and number with corresponding pegs and holes. There’s also a shape and match version of the game that’s best for toddlers as they learn their shapes. It’s designed for kids 18 months and up — and the cute egg carton could be used as a kitchen/grocery game as kids get into imaginative play too.

The Best Easter Basket Stuffers For Kids

A DIY Bunny Kit For Budding Fashion Designers

If your kiddo enjoys crafting, this Make a Bunny Friend craft kit will be right up their alley. Inside the kit is everything needed to sew and decorate a bunny stuffy. Kids will learn basic crafting skills like stitching and following instructions. It’s recommended for ages 5 and up, although the brand makes other highly rated kits for older kids too, like this unicorn craft kit and this learn-to-sew kit.

A Lego Minecraft Set Featuring An Oversized Bunny

The great thing about this Lego set is that kids ages 8 and up who are into Minecraft will love it, but so will kids who aren’t, because Legos are fun to build no matter what. The Rabbit Ranch kit is full of popular Minecraft characters, including the tamer, a rabbit, a baby rabbit, and a zombie, plus other fun accessories.

A Pastel Marker Set For Kids Who Are Better Artists Than You

Crayola, who? Your older kids will love this high-quality, alcohol-based 48-piece marker set. In fact, you will too. They’re the perfect markers for budding artists, or even those who already consider themselves to be pro artists. The markers have dual brush and chisel tips for different types of designs. They blend, but don't smudge, and they come in pastel colors — because Easter.

A Bubble Popper Fidget Toy Shaped Like A Duck

Your kid might already have 6,000 bubble poppers, but do they have one shaped like a cutie duck? This silicone sensory toy is nontoxic and can provide hours of fidgety fun. It can also give kids with sensory differences something to do with their hands that can help reduce anxiety. Shopping to fill a few kiddos’ Easter baskets? Don’t worry, there’s also a squishy bunny four-pack as well as other multi-packs available, too.

A Book That’ll Teach Your Kids How to Draw So You Don’t Have To

If you’re like many parents, you probably have the good intention to sit down with your child to teach them how to draw all the things, but life can get in the way and so can your lack of patience. In which case, The How to Draw Book for Kids: A Simple Step-by-Step Guide to Drawing Cute and Silly Things will take care of it for you. The book is suitable for kids ages 5 and up and features cute and fun tutorials with easy-to-follow instructions. It comes as a paperback or spiral-bound book.