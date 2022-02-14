Baby foam play mats and cushioned cloth mats are endlessly useful. If you’re looking for the best toddler play mats — one that’s safe for infant tummy time activities, those first adventures in crawling, and not a total eyesore— we’ve got ’em. And if you’ve had a difficult time making a decision thus far, we get it. As a new mom, you may feel like you never want to put your baby down. But until you have a 16-year-flash-forward vision of you carrying your baby girl to her first prom and, after a good cry about how quickly your baby is growing up, you’ll realize it’ll be healthy for you and the baby to have some alone time. After all, it’s also good for your baby’s development.

You can create a safe, clean place for the baby to play on the floor by adding a foam play mat. When they aren’t busy with their baby bouncer, putting them down is a good way for the baby to improve his or her hand-eye coordination and to give you five minutes hands-free to try and clean up the kitchen.

Then you start shopping for mats, and you shudder at the thought of how UGLY they are. You love Disney cartoon characters as much as anyone, but not as a fixture in your living room. After all, you didn’t spend hours working on decor pre-pregnancy, only to not give a sh*t once the baby showed up.

Lucky for you (not so lucky for moms 5+ years ago), stylish foam play mats do exist. And the best thing is that most of them now roll up when you need to vacuum or have the girls coming over for wine night. You might not realize, but there are kid’s floor mats around that are decent enough on the eyes that you can let them be seen by guests.

Here are the best toddler play mats for your kiddos to play and relax on.

Best Play Mats For Kids

Best Foam Play Mats And Puzzle Mats

Best Baby Play Mats

Looking for more cool baby gear? After all, babies always need more stuff. We’ve put together the best baby gear products to help you out.