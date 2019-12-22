110 Classy British Last Names That'll Make You Want To See Big Ben
Give baby a name that honors your Brit heritage.
Including English, Welsh and Scottish surnames, British last names have made their way all over the world. While Welsh and Scottish names usually originate from their own Celtic languages (Cymric and Scots Gaelic), English last names tend to originate from occupations, places, or Anglicizations of first names in other languages.
When we think of Britain, we imagine a revolutionary history and unforgettable leaders like King George V and Queen Elizabeth II. Some may think of TV shows like Downton Abbey, Doctor Who, or Sherlock (and that’s OK too). Whichever suits your fancy the most, it’s safe to say Britain is usually associated with politeness, wit, and nobility. One of the first things you learn about someone is their name, and when you come across one of British origin, it can give an air of refinement and civility (even if the person is the complete opposite). So if you’re looking to change your name or just interested in the meaning of one, we’ve got you covered.
Due to a combination of immigration and colonization, the most common British surnames across the globe are of English origin. Some of the most popular ones stem from translations of Hebrew or German first names. If you’re looking for the most popular British last names and their meanings, you’re not alone in that one. According to the latest search data available, that query is searched for over 12,000 times per month. Check out our list of popular British last names to find out their meanings and origins.
If you’re interested in the last names and meanings from other countries, check out our package on last names from around the world. See how many you recognize: Irish, French, Spanish, Mexican, Brazilian, Portuguese, Italian, and African last names, among others.
Common British Last Names
1. Adams/Adamson
Meaning: Son of Adam. A Hebrew first name that means man.
2. Wilson
Meaning: Son of William. A German first name that means resolute protector.
3. Burton
Meaning: Fort settlement.
4. Harris
Meaning: Son of Harry or Henry. A German first name that means home-ruler.
5. Stevens
Meaning: Son of Steven or Stephen. A Greek first name that means crown or wreath.
6. Robinson
Meaning: Son of Robin. A German first name that means fame or bright.
7. Lewis
Meaning: From the Welsh name Llywelyn, which means leader.
8. Walker
Meaning: Occupational name for someone who presses or beats cloth.
9. Payne
Meaning: Rustic or countryman.
10. Baker
Meaning: Occupational name for a baker.
11. Owen
Meaning: From the Welsh name Owain, which means noble or well-born.
12. Holmes
Meaning: Island.
13. Chapman
Meaning: Trader, monger, or merchant.
14. Webb
Meaning: Weaver or to weave.
15. Allen
Meaning: Rock.
16. Jones
Meaning: Son of John. A Hebrew first name that means “God is gracious.”
17. Davidson/Davies
Meaning: Son of David. A Hebrew first name that means beloved.
18. Foster
Meaning: To nourish or rear.
19. Matthews
Meaning: Son of Matthew. A Hebrew first name that means “Gift of God.”
20. White
Meaning: Of pale or fair complexion.
21. Griffiths
Meaning: Strong chief.
22. Knight
Meaning: Occupational name for a knight or soldier.
23. Corbyn
Meaning: A raven or dark-haired person.
24. Young
Meaning: The younger or junior one.
25. Evans
Meaning: Son of Evan. A Hebrew first name that means “God is gracious.”
26. Smith
Meaning: Blacksmith.
27. Wright
Meaning: A woodworker.
28. Jenkins
Meaning: John’s kin or little John.
29. Green
Meaning: Dweller by the village green.
30. Hughes
Meaning: Son of Hugh or Hugo. A German first name that means mind.
31. Taylor
Meaning: Tailor.
32. Hall
Meaning: A manor house.
33. Anderson
Meaning: Son of Andrew.
34. Armstrong
Meaning: A man with strong arms.
35. Cox
Meaning: Rooster.
36. Atkinson
Meaning: Son of Atkins.
37. Bell
Meaning: A French name that means beautiful.
38. Carter
Meaning: A Scottish and Irish name that means someone who moves goods by transport.
39. Cole
Meaning: Charcoal.
40. Collins
Meaning: Son of Colin.
41. Dawson
Meaning: Son of David.
42. Bailey
Meaning: Berry wood.
43. Ball
Meaning: Slope or hill.
44. Dixon
Meaning: Son of Dick.
45. Edwards
Meaning: Prosperity guard.
46. Brown
Meaning: Brown complexion or clothing. An Old English word that means brun.
47. Clarke
Meaning: Clerk. A Latin word that means clericus.
48. Yates
Meaning: Gatekeeper or family name of people who lived near the gates of a walled town.
49. Zelly
Meaning: Happy or blessed.
50. Zouch
Meaning: Dweller by the tree stump. A French name for someone with a stocky build.
51. Fisher
Meaning: Fishermen or salmon.
52. Fletcher
Meaning: Arrowsmith or seller of arrows.
53. Ford
Meaning: An Irish name that means Fuartháin or descendant of O Fuarthán.
54. Fox
Meaning: Fox.
55. Gibson
Meaning: A Scottish name that means Gilbert, son of Gilbert, or son of Gib.
56. Graham
Meaning: Grey home or a common last name for people who belong to a clan.
57. Grant
Meaning: Tall or large.
58. Gray
Meaning: Grey hair.
59. Sallow
Meaning: Someone who lives near a willow or dead willow trees.
60. Fernsby
Meaning: Fern or farmstead.
61. Villin
Meaning: A commoner or a servant in a noble household.
62. Miracle
Meaning: Dark.
63. Dankworth
Meaning: Refers to a farmstead, or an enclosed settlement.
64. Relish
Meaning: Taste or flavor; something remaining, that which is left behind.
65. Loughty
Meaning: The name of two villages in Tayside; a lake or inlet.
66. Birdwhistle
Meaning: A family name of people who live near the town of Padiham in Lancashire or Dewsbury in Yorkshire.
67. Berrycloth
Meaning: Grove, or wood; a ravine or steep slope.
68. Palmer
Meaning: Palm bearer.
69. Peterson
Meaning: Son of Peter (Scandinavian); stone or rock (Greek).
70. Quill
Meaning: Forest or shrub.
71. Quintrell
Meaning: Horn or headland.
72. Ratliff
Meaning: Red cliff.
73. Stewart
Meaning: Warden or wall guardian.
74. Turner
Meaning: Maker of objects from wood or metal.
75. Walsh
Meaning: Foreigner or Welshman.
76. Cooper
Meaning: Barrel maker.
77. Morris
Meaning: Of the marsh.
78. Watson
Meaning: Son of Walter.
79. Harrison
Meaning: Son of Harry.
80. Morgan
Meaning: Sea dweller.
81. Campbell
Meaning: Crooked mouth or wry-mouthed.
82. Ainsworth
Meaning: Enclosure.
83. Cornish
Meaning: Regional name for someone from Cornwall.
84. Eastaughffe
Meaning: Eastern town or homestead.
85. Eaton
Meaning: Homestead by an island or a river.
86. Elton
Meaning: Ella’s town.
87. Enfield
Meaning: Last names of people who live near a lamb field.
88. Everly
Meaning: Wild boar or woodland clearing.
89. Gastrell
Meaning: Derives from the last name of Rev. Francis Gastrell.
90. Garfield
Meaning: A habitational surname.
91. Browning
Meaning: A tiny semi-automatic handgun in Europe.
92. Camden
Meaning: Originates from Charles Pratt who sold lots from his manor.
Fancy British Last Names
1. Andilet
Meaning: Messenger.
2. Alinac
Meaning: Light or independent and strong-willed.
3. Bancroft
Meaning: Field of beans.
4. Bandini
Meaning: “One who glues together,” or “is bound.”
5. Bobellon
Meaning: Beautiful.
6. Carmichael
Meaning: Kind.
7. Cobain
Meaning: A rock star.
8. Dalton
Meaning: “With a life path.”
9. Duke
Meaning: Leader.
10. Elffire
Meaning: Foolish flame.
11. Featherswallow
Meaning: Trader or someone who resembles a bird.
12. Granger
Meaning: Granary.
13. Halifax
Meaning: Cool.
14. Kennedy
Meaning: Leader of the clan or helmet.
15. Lawrence
Meaning: Someone from Laurentium.
16. Lloyd
Meaning: Grey.
17. Marshall
Meaning: Horse or someone who tends to horses.
18. Osborne
Meaning: God, bear, or “soldier of God.”
This article was originally published on