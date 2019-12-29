90+ Korean Last Names That Are Full Of Seoul
Surnames are a great way to get connected to the family that came before us. Korean last names provide a great insight into a family’s defining characteristics, the places they lived near, or their occupations. Like Japanese last names, these names stem from Chinese characters converted into a different script. Modern Korean names are now written in Hangul, which means ‘great script’ in Korean.
Part of what makes Korean names special is their unique naming structure. It’s different than other cultures because their names are typically three syllables long and the surname is written first. The reason the last name comes first is to emphasize the importance of family. It shows that they should always come before the individual. In Korean culture, relationships and loved ones are integral to their history and society, so much so that it’s represented in their naming structure. Personal names, which are also referred to as first names, follow after the surname. People are usually given two first names in South Korean culture, and middle names aren’t part of the naming culture. Korean culture is also rooted in other positive qualities like togetherness, harmony, tenacity, toughness, adaptability, nationalism, and education.
The most popular Korean last names are monosyllabic — like Kim, Lee, and Park — which together make up the names of about half the Korean ethnic population. And if you’re wondering what the top Korean last names are and their meanings, you’re not alone. According to the latest search information available, that query is searched for nearly 19,000 times a month. We’ve compiled a list of these and others, complete with their Hangul characters (which is the Korean phonetic alphabet) so that you know the possible meaning behind them.
Common Korean Last Names
1. Kim
Hangul: 김
Meaning: Metal, gold, or iron.
2. Lee
Hangul: 이
Meaning: Plum tree.
3. Park/Bak
Hangul: 박
Meaning: Gourd.
4. Gwan
Hangul: 관
Meaning: Tube or pipe.
5. Man
Hangul: 만
Meaning: Just or only.
6. Hak
Hangul: 학
Meaning: Crane or learning.
7. Jeong
Hangul: 정
Meaning: Tablet, chisel, or quiet.
8. Yang
Hangul: 양
Meaning: Amount, sheet, or positive.
9. Bu
Hangul: 부
Meaning: Part, wealth, or fortune.
10. An
Hangul: 안
Meaning: Within, interior or back.
11. Jin
Hangul: 진
Meaning: Camp, true, lost, or a sign of the dragon.
12. Pan
Hangul: 판
Meaning: Plate, board, or edition.
13. Dang
Hangul: 당
Meaning: Party, justice, or sugar.
14. Seong
Hangul: 성
Meaning: Succeed or accomplish.
15. Yoo
Hangul: 요
Meaning: Willow tree.
16. Han
Hangul: 한
Meaning: One.
17. Pung
Hangul: 풍
Meaning: Wind.
18. Mok
Hangul: 목
Meaning: Neck.
19. Jong
Hangul: 종
Meaning: Bell, species, or end.
20. Nam
Hangul: 남
Meaning: Man or south.
21. Cho
Hangul: 초
Meaning: Second, candle, or beginning.
22. Mae
Hangul: 매
Meaning: Hawk or falcon.
23. Wang
Hangul: 왕
Meaning: King.
24. Sun
Hangul: 순
Meaning: Net.
25. Hwang
Hangul: 황
Meaning: Yellow or reed.
26. Bin
Hangul: 빈
Meaning: Empty, void, or white.
27. Yun
Hangul: 윤
Meaning: Cloud or luck.
28. Gok
Hangul: 곡
Meaning: Country.
29. Pae
Hangul: 패
Meaning: The name of the Pae clan.
30. Ma
Hangul: 마
Meaning: After the Mokch’ŏn Ma clan.
31. Kwak
Hangul: 곽
Meaning: City walls.
32. Ahn
Hangul: 안
Meaning: Tranquility.
33. Bae/Bai
Hangul: 배
Meaning: A pear.
34. Baek
Hangul: 백
Meaning: The color white.
35. Cha
Hangul: 차
Meaning: Chariot.
36. Chang
Hangul: 창
Meaning: Prosperous or flourishing.
37. Chu
Hangul: 추
Meaning: Vermilion red, which is a bright red pigment made from mercury sulfide.
38. Gim
Hangul: 김
Meaning: Gold.
39. Goe
Hangul: 좋은
Meaning: High.
40. Ho
Hangul: 호
Meaning: Brave or fierce.
41. To
Hangul: 에
Meaning: Dipper or unit of measure. Derived from the Chinese word dou.
42. Byun
Hangul: 변
Meaning: Excitable or impatient.
43. Chai
Hangul: 차이
Meaning: Firewood.
44. Chi
Hangul: 치
Meaning: Limb or Branch.
45. Hahm
Hangul: 흠
Meaning: Weighing scales seller.
46. Choi
Hangul: 최
Meaning: Mountain, pinnacle, or a governor who oversees the land or mountain.
47. Shin
Hangul: 신
Meaning: Belief.
48. Bang
Hangul: 방
Meaning: Room
49. Cha
Hangul: 차
Meaning: Chariot.
50. Sa
Hangul: 사
Meaning: The number four.
51. Seo
Hangul: 瑞
Meaning: Felicitous omen or auspicious.
52. Seo-Jun
Hangul: 瑞
Meaning: Felicitous omen, auspicious; open up, unfold, comfortable, or easy.
53. Seok
Hangul: 石
Meaning: Stone or tin.
54. Seong
Hangul: 成
Meaning: Completed, finished, or succeeded.
55. Seong-Hun
Hangul: 성훈
Meaning: Meritorious deed or rank.
56. Si-u
Hangul: 시우
Meaning: Begin or start.
57. Kangjeon
Hangul: 강전
Meaning: This surname is originally from Japan.
58. Gae
Hangul: 개
Meaning: Dog.
59. Gok
Hangul: 곡
Meaning: A common last name for people from the Tang Dynasty of China.
60. Jang
Hangul: 장
Meaning: Archer or bowyer.
61. Im/Lim
Hangul: 임
Meaning: Dependable.
62. Chay
Hangul: 어떤 것
Meaning: Brushwood.
63. Cheong
Hangul: 청
Meaning: Gentle or quiet.
64. Ha
Hangul: 하아
Meaning: Summer.
65. Keng
Hangul: 넓은
Meaning: Ginger.
66. Ha
Hangul: 하아
Meaning: Summer or grand.
67. Han
Hangul: 한
Meaning: Country or leader.
68. Heo
Hangul: 허
Meaning: To permit or advocate.
69. Ho
Hangul: 호
Meaning: Brave or fierce.
70. Hong
Hangul: 홍
Meaning: Expand or great.
71. Hyun
Hangul: 현
Meaning: Profound or mysterious.
72. Im
Hangul: 임
Meaning: Forest.
73. In
Hangul: 에
Meaning: Stamp or India.
74. Jee
Hangul: 지
Meaning: Will or ambition.
75. Jeon
Hangul: 전
Meaning: Field.
76. Joh
Hangul: 조
Meaning: An ancient city in Shanxi province.
77. Gyeon
Hangul: 견
Meaning: Capital city; scenery, view.
78. Geun
Hangul: 근
Meaning: Axe.
79. Nam
Hangul: 남
Meaning: South.
80. Noe
Hangul: 뇌
Meaning: Thunder.
81. Ryu
Hangul: 유
Meaning: Willow tree.
82. Gang
Hangul: 강
Meaning: River.
83. Gu
Hangul: 구
Meaning: Phrase.
84. Kang
Hangul: 강강
Meaning: Ginger
85. Ki
Hangul: 기
Meaning: Tree or wood
86. Kil
Hangul: 길
Meaning: Cool
87. Jung
Hangul: 정
Meaning: Young.
88. Kong
Hangul: 콩
Meaning: Empty, hollow, or sky.
89. Ku
Hangul: 구
Meaning: Tool or utensil.
90. Kuk
Hangul: 국
Meaning: Country.
91. Dong-Geun
Hangul: 동근
Meaning: East root or foundation.
92. Kwak
Hangul: 곽
Meaning: Variation of the surname “Kwack” which means surrounding area.
93. Gan
Hangul: 簡
Meaning: To be near.
94. Gal
Hangul: 葛
Meaning: Ground
