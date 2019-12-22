70+ Popular Russian Last Names That Will Make You Want To Visit Moscow
Borrow away. Pozhaluysta!
Russian last names are common across the globe. In both eastern and western countries, Russian surnames connect families to their Soviet roots. Many of these names refer to an occupation or characteristic, while some contain elements from other languages like Greek and Hebrew.
According to the latest search data available, popular Russian last names and their meanings are searched for over 27,000 times per month. So we’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular Russian last names and their Cyrillic spellings. You’ll likely recognize a few, and now, you’ll know the meaning behind them. Pozhaluysta!
If you’re interested in the last names and meanings of other countries, check out our package on last names from around the world. See how many you recognize: Irish, French, Korean, Spanish, Mexican, Brazilian, Portuguese, Italian, and African last names, among others.
Most Common Russian Last Names
1. Ivanov
Cyrillic spelling: Иванов
Meaning: Son of Ivan (God is gracious).
2. Petrov
Cyrillic spelling: Петров
Meaning: Son of Peter (stone).
3. Sidorov
Cyrillic spelling: Сидоров
Meaning: Son of Sidor.
4. Smirnoff
Cyrillic spelling: Смирнов
Meaning: Quiet, peaceful, or gentle.
5. Volkov
Cyrillic spelling: Волков
Meaning: Wolf.
6. Fedorov
Cyrillic spelling: Фёдоров
Meaning: Son of Fedor (gift of God).
7. Popov
Cyrillic spelling: Поповv
Meaning: Son of the priest or pope.
8. Semenov
Cyrillic spelling: Семёнов
Meaning: Son of Simon (God hears).
9. Mikhailov
Cyrillic spelling: Михайлов
Meaning: Son of Mikhail (gift of God).
10. Egorov/Egorkov/Egonov
Cyrillic spelling: Егоров/Егоров/Eгонов
Meaning: Son of Egor (farmer).
11. Lenkov/Alexeev/Alekhin
Cyrillic spelling: Ленков/Алексеев/Алёхин
Meaning: Son of Alexander (mankind’s defender).
12. Vasiliev
Cyrillic spelling: Васильев
Meaning: Royal or kingly.
13. Nikolaev/Nikolayev
Cyrillic spelling: Николаев
Meaning: Nikolay’s which means victory of the people.
14. Morozov
Cyrillic spelling: Морозов
Meaning: Frost.
15. Stepanov/Stepanchikov
Cyrillic spelling: Степанов
Meaning: Son of Stefan (crown).
16. Novikov/Novikoff
Cyrillic spelling: Новиков
Meaning: From the word “novik”, which described a noble teenager in military service from the 16th to 18th centuries.
17. Kozlov
Cyrillic spelling: Козлов
Meaning: Goat.
18. Pavlov/Pavlishchev
Cyrillic spelling: Павлов
Meaning: Small.
19. Sokolov
Cyrillic spelling: Соколов
Meaning: Bird of prey.
20. Lebedev
Cyrillic spelling: Лебедев
Meaning: Swan or an occupational name for someone who delivers swans to the king’s table.
21. Kuznetsov
Cyrillic spelling: Кузнецов
Meaning: A blacksmith or metalworker.
22. Putin
Cyrillic spelling: Путин
Meaning: Someone belonging to the road.
23. Orlov
Cyrillic spelling: Oрел
Meaning: Eagle.
24. Preobrazhensky
Cyrillic spelling: Преображенский
Meaning: From the Christian feast day of the Transfiguration.
25. Nikitin
Cyrillic spelling: никитин
Meaning: Son of Nikita.
26. Golubev
Cyrillic spelling: голубь
Meaning: Dove or pigeon.
27. Pasternak
Cyrillic: Пастернак
Meaning: Parsnip.
28. Zaitsev
Cyrillic: За́йцев
Meaning: Hare.
29. Vinogradov
Cyrillic: Виноградов
Meaning: Grapes.
30. Belyaev
Cyrillic: Беляй
Meaning: White.
31. Agapov
Cyrillic: Агапов
Meaning: Love.
32. Antonov
Cyrillic: Антонов
Meaning: Son of Anton.
33. Angeloff
Cyrillic: Ангелофф
Meaning: Orthodox priest.
34. Babanin
Cyrillic: Бабанин
Meaning: Yin woman.
35. Balabanov
Cyrillic: Балабанов
Meaning: Hawk or falconer.
36. Turgenev
Cyrillic: Тургенев
Meaning: Derived from the name of a noble family in Russia.
37. Yahontov
Cyrillic: Яхонтов
Meaning: A name given to two precious stones: ruby and sapphire.
38. Abakumov
Cyrillic: Абаку́мов
Meaning: Son of Abakum or embrace.
39. Abdulov
Cyrillic: Абду́лов
Meaning: Son of Abdul (servant of God).
40. Abramov
Cyrillic: Абрамов
Meaning: Son of Abram (High Father).
41. Agafonov
Cyrillic: Агафо́нов
Meaning: Kindness or goodness.
42. Alexeyev
Cyrillic: Алексеев
Meaning: Defender in Greek.
43. Andreyev
Cyrillic: Андреев
Meaning: Son of Andrey or Andrew (manly).
44. Arsenyev
Cyrillic: Арсе́ньев
Meaning: Common last name for someone who belongs to Arsenyev, a town in Russia.
45. Belov
Cyrillic: Белов
Meaning: White.
46. Balakin
Cyrillic: Балакин
Meaning: Very talkative.
47. Balakirev
Cyrillic: Балакирев
Meaning: Ceramic workers.
48. Balandin
Cyrillic: Баландин
Meaning: A small crater on the moon.
49. Baranov
Cyrillic: Баранов
Meaning: A lamb or someone who works in lamb breeding.
50. Barinov
Cyrillic: Баринов
Meaning: Son of the boyar.
51. Belsky
Cyrillic: Бельский
Meaning: Someone who hails from the city of Bielsk.
52. Babin
Cyrillic: Бабин
Meaning: Son of an old woman; used to describe a fussy man.
53. Bocharov
Cyrillic: Бочаровин
Meaning: Someone who works with copper.
54. Borisyuk
Cyrillic: Борисюк
Meaning: Wolf or snow leopard.
55. Artyomov
Cyrillic: Артёмов
Meaning: Son of Artyom.
56. Alekseev
Cyrillic: Алексе́ев
Meaning: Son of Alexei.
57. Bortnik
Cyrillic: Бортнік
Meaning: Beekeeper.
58. Aslanov
Cyrillic: Асланов
Meaning: Son of Aslan, lion.
59. Kalashnik
Cyrillic: Калашник
Meaning: Breadmaker.
60. Galkin
Cyrillic: Галкин
Meaning: “Jackdaw.” A word used to describe a thievish or talkative person.
61. Garin
Cyrillic: гарин
Meaning: Guards or guardians.
62. Genrich
Cyrillic: Генрих
Meaning: Heinrich.
63. Gurin
Cyrillic: гурин
Meaning: A patronymic name that derives from Gury.
64. Gurkin
Cyrillic: Гуркин
Meaning: A variant for the name Yuri or Georgi.
65. Laskin
Cyrillic: Ласкин
Meaning: Favor or weasel.
66. Levin
Cyrillic: Левин
Meaning: Lion.
67. Levitsky
Cyrillic: Левицкий
Meaning: “Joined to.”
68. Lipovsky
Cyrillic: Липовский
Meaning: Lime tree.
69. Litvin
Cyrillic: Литвин
Meaning: A Slavic word for residents of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania.
70. Lopatin
Cyrillic: Лопатин
Meaning: Shovel.
71. Lukin
Cyrillic: Лукин
Meaning: A patronymic word for the name Luká.
72. Abashidze
Cyrillic spelling: Абашидзе
Meaning: Derived from the medieval Georgian noble house of Liparitid-Orbeliani. The name also comes from Abash, an Abyssinian officer.
73. Aminoff
Cyrillic spelling: Аминофф
Meaning: Russian bayors.
Russian Sayings
- Without effort, you won’t even pull a fish out of a pond.
- It may be crowded, but everyone is happy.
- Love is cruel; you could fall for a goat.
- If you’re scared of wolves, don’t go in the woods.
- If you like to sled, you have to like to drag the sled.
- Don’t go to another monastery with your own rules.
- Work’s not a wolf — it won’t run into the woods.
- In a quiet lagoon, devils dwell.
- You can’t avoid that which is meant to happen.
- The eyes are afraid, but the hands are still doing it.
This article was originally published on