Shoes for pregnancy are a thing, because — among other things — your feet will be affected by your body’s continual changes. Being pregnant means that, more often than not, your feet are aching and swollen. It may be time to start investing in some pregnancy shoes that put an emphasis on comfort and great support. You want to avoid anything restrictive and instead opt for pairs that are more flexible and lightweight. And of course, depending on when your bump is growing, you’ll have different footwear needs in winter versus summer (although, comfy slippers are always a good idea).

How does pregnancy affect your feet?

Raised hormone levels in pregnant women can lead to swelling and aching joints, so the best maternity shoes are the ones that have lots of cushioning and plenty of breathing room. Oh, and did we mention your feet can actually grow in size during pregnancy? Cue the maternity shoes!

Do your feet get longer when pregnant? / Will my feet go back to normal size after pregnancy?

According to Frances J. Lagana, DPM, Chief Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, UMass Memorial Health, “As we progress in pregnancy, our feet widen, elongate, and increase in flexibility. Many women state that their shoe size increases between ½ to one full size with each pregnancy.” Woah. If that’s not enough, the swelling caused by carrying a child can make things worse. “Many women will experience swelling or edema in the feet, as well, usually increasing in occurrence as the pregnancy progresses,” continues Dr. Lagana. “This will vary from person to person. Many of these changes to the feet will become permanent and it is important following each pregnancy that a woman has her foot measured to determine if any changes in size, both length and width have occurred.”

What are the best shoes to wear while pregnant?

The first step, of course, is to determine your correct shoe size, since it may have recently changed. Next, Dr. Lagana suggests sticking with shoes that are breathable, adjustable, supportive, and offer stability. “Shoes that have a limited twisting ability if held from the front and back will help to stabilize the foot during gait,” she explains. “Having support through a shoe while pregnant is important. This will provide stability as the patient gains baby weight and can also aid in providing shock absorption that can decrease leg, lower back, and foot pain.”

The best shoes for pregnant women may be on the more practical side, but that definitely doesn’t mean they have to be frumpy as well. There are lots of chic and comfortable shoes for pregnant women out there that are stylish and sturdy enough to be worn throughout your entire pregnancy (yes, even when feet swell up to an almost embarrassing size) and beyond. You may want to say goodbye to your favorite pair of heels for a few months, but there are plenty of great substitutes out there.

All of that being said, it’s time to start shopping to give those feet some much-needed relief. Take a look at these comfortable shoes for pregnant women that will get you through these next few months.

Best Casual Shoes For Pregnancy

Lightweight, breathable, and comfortable, these Skechers are everything you could want in a walking shoe. Boasting more than 47,000 Amazon ratings, these wildly popular slip-ons feature mesh around the foot that expands as you walk, making them ideal for swollen feet that need room to breathe, and the cushioned sole is soothing for even the achiest feet. That mesh fabric also lets air in, so you don’t have to worry about your feet overheating (which is probably the last thing you want). One reviewer called these “the most fabulously comfortable shoes I’ve ever worn,” in case you needed any more convincing.

These versatile slip-on sneakers come in a wide variety of colors and patterns (opt for leopard print for something fun, or a solid for something basic), and they’re great for everyday wear. They’re made with a flexible construction that really works with feet that tend to swell up throughout the day, and the anatomical cushioning feels great. One feature you never knew you needed is a padded collar that keeps your heel from slipping out of the shoe. And, to top it all off, the material is made from recycled bottles, so you can feel good about your purchase. One shopper raved, “These slip on sneakers have been amazing during pregnancy! [...]No rubbing on my heel, and I can wear them with or without the no-show socks.”

Whether you want to work out while pregnant or you just want a really comfy sneaker, these Adidas Cloudfoam shoes are an excellent choice. Another fan-favorite on Amazon, they come backed by more than 59,000 five-star reviews. They’re very, very lightweight and super stretchy (which is especially nice if your feet grow during those nine months). The soft midsole makes walking or running a total breeze. They’re also really snug, which might sound uncomfortable, but actually feels perfect. One pregnant shopper gushed, “I’ve been wearing these every day during my pregnancy. The cushion support is fantastic. Plus the slip on is easy for me since I can’t bend over my belly.”

These are pretty much the sporty, everyday walking sneakers you’ve been waiting for. They’re slip-on, so you don’t need to attempt to bend over to lace them up, and they have a snug fit that won’t allow your heel to slip out. The breathable fabric makes them work even on the hottest of days, and the sole is durable and soft, and thick enough so you don’t feel like your feet are thumping against the ground. With a wide variety of color options, there’s something for everyone — and the price is welcomingly affordable.

If you’re not into sandals or sneakers, but you’re looking for something casual and easy to wear, try these TOMS. These slip-ons are called a classic for a reason: They’re super comfortable, they last for years, and they have a wonderfully snug fit. Don’t be deterred when wearing them in: TOMS can take a few days to adjust to your feet, but once they do, they stretch perfectly and feel like they were custom-made for your feet specifically. Choose from 8 colorways, including one funky print.

One shopper gushed, “Perfect for swollen pregnant feet. Super comfy and cute. Plus they can stretch a little, but will go back to “normal” size with a wash.”

Hey Dude’s slip-on sneaker option is a classic that you’ll love if you’re looking for something a little more chic and a little less sporty. With a cushy (removable) memory foam insole, you can count on these fitting perfectly right away (instead of dealing with blisters later on). These have a roomy, wide fit and a flexible slip-on design that you’ll be able to get on your feet even when you’re in the third trimester. They’re ultra-lightweight because the last thing you need is to feel like you’re carrying around more weight. In an impressive range of hues, these are versatile, machine washable, and easy to wear.

One reviewer noted, “I absolutely adore these shoes and wish I had 10 pairs of them. They are lightweight, easy to put on, and soft on my feet. I am pregnant and [...] they fit perfectly with that swollen feet lol. Plus I know that I will want to wear them even after I'm pregnant. They become my new favorite flats.”

You definitely don’t need to be hitting the gym to enjoy these Skechers sneakers. Comfortable and easy to slip on (no lacing up necessary), these are also durable and great for wearing for long stretches of time. One reviewer noted, “I wear these to work 10+ hours a day. I’m on my feet constantly. These are very nice and comfortable.” They’re really lightweight but they still offer excellent support, and depending on the color you choose, they can look very athletic or more laid back.

If you’re looking for a cool and sporty sneaker that you can wear to Trader Joe’s or when you’re up for a run, we love the comfort and stability the Reebok Nano X1s offer. These are serious running shoes (so if you are a runner, we highly recommend these, as they’re considered “the official shoe of fitness”) but we also can’t help but love the breathability and how lightweight these feel for everyday. It’s almost like you’re wearing nothing…but better. One reviewer noted, “Stable platform, cushy enough to run in, wide toe box that doesn’t punch at all, killer lacing system that stays put, and the bonus of looking great!” Choose from 21 colorways.

Imagine the most comfortable sneaker you’ve ever worn. Okay, now multiply that by 10, and that’s what you get with Allbirds’ Wool Runners. These incredibly soft and cozy shoes will take you all the way through pregnancy and way beyond. They’re machine washable, supportive, and comfortable enough to wear with or without socks.

Best Boots For Pregnancy

This might be the perfect ankle boot for pregnant women who are unwilling to give up their heels (yet). They’re chic, simple, and versatile, would look just as great with a dress as they would with a pair of jeans or leggings. The small heel elevates the look (literally) without adding too much discomfort. They’re also great for winter weather since they’re made of waterproof leather with a waterproof zipper and seam-sealed technology to keep any water out.

These Dr. Scholl’s ankle boots are another great option and have a lower heel that may be suited better toward pregnant women who are uncomfortable in heels. Reviewers note that they do take a few wears to break in, but once that happens, they’re stretchy, comfortable, and cushioned. One reviewer wrote, “I can’t believe how comfortable these are,” which is the best and most simple way to describe them! They’re also versatile, come in a few basic colors, and look great with jeans.

Best Sandals & Summer Shoes For Pregnancy

You know when you step on a thick yoga mat and it just feels really amazing under your bare feet? These sandals are exactly like that—in fact, they are literally made out of real yoga mat material. They’re more cushioned than your average flat sandal, which is perfect for aching feet. The wide, stretchy straps don’t feel constricting at all, and they also make these look nicer than your average plain flip-flops. With all that breathing room, these are especially ideal for swollen feet.

Scary Mommy editor Kate Miller raves, “I wore these when I was pregnant with my son — walking everywhere — and they were so easy on my feet. So, so comfy! Still wearing them now, two years later. I’m a fan for life.”

Thought slides weren’t your thing? Try these on—trust me. They have to be one of the most comfortable pair of slides to exist, and I don’t say that lightly. The extra plush cloud foam footbed makes it feel like you are quite literally walking on clouds, and they’re thick enough to keep your feet from aching even when you’re wearing them for hours on end. They’re incredibly lightweight and breathable, and they’re great for people with wide (or swollen) feet. The sporty, youthful look they have makes them super casual, but you’ll want to wear them everywhere in warmer weather. Oh, and they come in a few different colors, so choose your favorite.

Your search for comfortable, sturdy, casual sandals has come to an end. These Cushionaire sandals feel much more durable and strong than flip flops, but they have the same laid-back vibe. The suede insoles conform to your feet after you wear them, so your feet fit perfectly, and the cork footbed is comfortable and flexible. The straps are also adjustable, which is ideal as your feet get swollen, and they’re obviously very breathable as well. Not surprisingly, they’ve amassed a loyal following on Amazon, with more than 29,000 perfect five-star reviews (and counting).

One fan noted, “I bought these sandals because [...] they are literally the only shoe that fits my pregnant swollen feet. I like how they can be adjusted with the buckles. And I find that they have the right amount of support for my high arches.”

Crocs are known for being really comfortable, so it’s no surprise that these T-strap sandals are ideal for aching pregnant feet. These are definitely a more feminine, stylish, and sleek style than you might expect from Crocs but aside from looking nice, they feel good too. These are made of the brand’s signature Croslite material to make them flexible, durable, and cushiony, and while thin straps often feel obnoxious, these are definitely not. They’re a great mix of style and comfort, and they’re also lightweight, so they’re just what you would want to wear on a warm day.

One reviewer reported, “It’s July 6 and I have worn these shoes every single day since I got them on April 30. Literally every day. I’m currently 36 weeks pregnant and these have been the most comfortable shoes to wear in the summer heat.”

Best Work & Dressy Shoes For Pregnancy

Meet your new go-to shoes for dressing up during pregnancy (and beyond). These slip-on BZees wedges are supportive, made with cushy air-infused soles, and — get this — they’re machine washable! Further, the upper stretches, which is perfect for swollen feet, plus they come in wide sizes if you need even more room. Wear these adorable slip-ons with floaty skirts and dresses all spring and summer — they come in three chic colorways, so you may want to grab two. And if you want to live in BZees year-round, you’re in luck: The brand has tons of (washable!) all-season styles. (P.S., they also have slingback styles if you’re looking for a little extra support.)

Sneakers might be one of the most comfortable shoe options out there, but they certainly aren’t the only comfortable shoe option. For something a little more dressed up and less laid back, opt for these Clarks loafers. These are great shoes to wear to work, the office, or even an event because they look nice and they’re super comfy. They’re easy to slip on with an elasticated panel for extra stretch and they have a nice small heel for a little bit of a lift that doesn’t feel like torture on your calves. With impressive support and foam layers underneath your feet, these will get you through the day in style and comfort.

One shopper raved, “I use them for work given that I'm on my feet all day! They are the most comfortable shoes I have ever owned and now I even want to wear them out of work.”

Best Maternity Slippers

Whether you’re hanging out around the house or just running a few quick errands, you might not want to wear actual shoes. In that case, these Dearfoams moccasins should be your go-to. Lined with genuine Australian lambswool, these feel super cozy on your feet, and are especially perfect for cold days. And don’t worry about ruining them outside: the suede is water and stain-resistant, and the bottom is made of rubber with great tread to keep you from slipping. Choose from eight colors and standard, half, and wide sizes.

Could there be a more fitting slipper for an expecting mama bear? We think not. In addition to their adorable good looks, these cozy scuffs are made with a memory foam insole to give your aching feet some instant “ahhhh.” Even better, they have a rubber sole so you can keep ’em on while grabbing the mail or letting Fido out, and they’re also machine washable. But perhaps the best part is that you can get matching Papa Bear, Lil Bear, and Baby Bear slippers for the whole family (cue the pregnancy announcement pic or the perfect holiday photo op!) They’re also available in a handful of different plaid patterns and one faux fur design.

One shopper enthused, “For Christmas this past year I bought the whole family these! (6 pair) Everyone in the house loves them. They're super comfy and warm. And we love the mama bear, papa bear, lil bear, lig bro bear, and 2 big sis bear sayings for pics. I would definitely buy them again!”

The only thing better than walking on memory foam is walking on super fluffy, extra soft slippers made of memory foam. You don’t need to worry about slipping in these slippers as they have an anti-skid rubber sole. Your feet deserve all the nice things, and these slippers should definitely be on that list.

It’s generally hard to go wrong with slippers — especially when they have an anti-slip rubber sole and they’re made of memory foam. These fleece-lined slippers provide all the comfort and softness you could ever want for your feet. After all, your feet are doing a lot of extra work right now. And if other people’s opinions matter to you, you should know that these slippers have over 40,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

“My husband bought these for my swollen pregnant feet. They are comfortable, easy to slide on and off, and they dont make my feet sweat even if I'm not wearing socks (which is great because it's so hard to get socks on right now lol),” one shopper commented. “Overall, a cute good buy.”