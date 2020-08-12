The Best Dish Drying Racks For Every Kitchen Sink Space

A dish rack isn’t necessarily the most exciting purchase you’ll ever make, largely in part because doing the dishes, well, sucks. But even if you have a dishwasher, a rack where your dishes can air-dry and drain is a handy —and hygienic—option you won’t regret buying. Choosing the best dish drying rack for your space is the trickiest part—but, of course, that’s where we come in.

For the germ-phobic among us (who isn’t these days?), air drying your kitchen utensils, dishes, pots, and pans offers a sanitary alternative to towel drying—and an eco-friendly alternative to paper towels. For the nights when the dishwasher is too full, or not full enough (yes, that happens), a dish drying rack is your trusty backup. Your grandmother’s antique, non-dishwasher-safe china? Yeah, it’s great for that, too.

These days, the dish rack options are plentiful, to say the least. There are expandable, collapsible, and customizable styles, tiered over-the-sink racks with storage and organization of kitchen necessities, and models made of everything from plastic to corrosion-resistant stainless steel. Whether you’re working with limited space or you’ve got a chef-worthy kitchen (lucky!), there’s a drying rack that suits your needs. Ahead, we shopped out the best dish drying racks for every home!

Best Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack

Bellemain Over-the-Sink Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Great for air-drying dishes, cooling just-used pots and pans, or draining washed veggies, this multi-functional drying rack sits over any sink up to 18.5″ wide—and rolls up for easy storage. More counter and cabinet/drawer space? Hell. Yes. Made of stainless steel coated in non-slip, non-chip, BPA-free, food-safe silicone (whew!), it will hold heavier dishes without bending or breaking. As one reviewer put it, “We have put some very heavy things on this rack and are astonished at its strength. Especially since the back and front of the rack cover merely 3/4″ with our particular sink.” With a rating of 4.9, and over 1,600 Amazon reviews, suffice it to say, this simple style is one of the best dish drying racks on the market. Or, in the words of another enthusiastic shopper, “LITERALLY MY FAVORITE AMAZON PURCHASE TO DATE! what more needs to be said?!” All caps: Noted. $21.50 AT AMAZON

Best Expandable Drying Rack

Sanno Expandable Drying Rack This sturdy dish drainer can be used over the sink, in the sink, or on your countertop, and thanks to adjustable bars, it extends from nearly 16 to 22 inches long to accommodate sinks of various sizes. It’s made of 304 stainless steel, which means better resistance to corrosion, rust, and acid damage, and it features rubber arms and feet to prevent scratching your sink or counter. With room for up to 9 dishes at once and a separate holder for utensils, it’s great for keeping smaller spaces clutter-free or for smaller dish loads. As one reviewer pointed out, it “Adjusted perfectly to the size of my sink. Great when you don’t have a full load for the dishwasher.” Another noted, “Bought this little drying rack to fit inside my sink and am never looking back. The arms spread out and have grip on them to grab onto the sink and it feels pretty sturdy.” Small but mighty and under $20? That’ll do! $18.99 AT AMAZON

Best Customizable Dish Rack

Premium Racks Professional Dish Rack Get you a dish drying rack that gives you options. This one takes up a little more space than average but it’s also fully customizable. Made of durable, corrosion-resistant 304 stainless steel, it comes with two drainboards, a microfiber mat, three separate cup holder attachments, a cutting board attachment, a wide utensil holder, and a knife holder attachment. The top shelf of this dish rack can be rearranged or completely removed, and the knife holder’s top can be taken off to store sponges or more utensils. (Like we said: options.) “It never ceases to amaze me how many dirty dishes just two people can accumulate,” wrote one reviewer, “I used to have two small dish racks in order to be able to dry all the dishes…This thing is awesome. Plenty of storage and very sturdy. I’m glad the accessories can be rearranged, so you can really make it work to fit in your space.” If you’re looking for the best bang for your buck, or a great housewarming/engagement gift, add this pick to your short list. $59.99 AT AMAZON

Best Splurge-worthy Dish Rack

simplehuman Kitchen Steel Frame Dish Rack Is this pricey pick worth the extra money? According to 92% of 3,500+ Amazon reviewers, it is. Simplehuman is known for products that are high quality and thoughtfully designed, and this steel frame dish rack is no exception. An integrated drip tray with a swivel spout allows for drainage directly into the sink and an anti-residue coating enables water to spread and dry more quickly (aka: less gunky residue buildup). It also features an extendable drip tray, an integrated wine glass rack, and a utensil holder. Be advised, this dish rack does take up a fair amount of counter space but with all its got to offer, consumers don’t seem to mind that much. As one put it, “I’ve owned this dish rack for over a year and can state unequivocally this is the best dish rack in the history of man. (How’s that for drama?) It is easy to set up. While it sits on the counter, there is a pan beneath the rack that drains all water into the sink; it is just wonderful. The only way it could be improved upon would be to make it more collapse-able for storage. You may pay a bit more, but you won’t be disappointed in any way. There is even a rack for hanging your wine glasses to dry. The folks at simplehuman really do have their fingers on the pulse of the market.” $79.90 AT AMAZON

Best Affordable Dish Rack

Neat-O Deluxe Chrome-plated Steel Small Dish Drainers Simple and to the point, this coated wire dish drying rack is the unfussy, affordable pick that gets the job done. It’s got over 5,400 customer ratings, with 91% scoring it at a 4 or perfect 5. On the smaller side, it still holds more than eight dishes, comes with a detachable cutlery holder, and has a rubber coated bottom to prevent slipping. Users also note how easy this little rack is to clean, whether you keep it on the counter or use inside the sink. “ It’s small but you can fit a lot,” wrote one, “My sink is a 14×15″ sink and it fits perfectly. When I load it with dishes it doesn’t slant or move around at all. I can fit about 3 large pots with their lids and 3 Tupperware at the same time.” Another lovingly dubbed it, “my tiny little apartment’s tiny little sink tiny little work-horse.” Well, that just sounds…adorable. $15.98 AT AMAZON

Best Multi-Purpose Dish Drying Rack

Heomu Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack Equal parts storage unit and dish drying rack, this two-tiered stainless steel option comes with, well, everything but the kitchen sink. It’s got room for more than 20 dishes, removable S-hooks (for hanging mugs, cooking utensils, or rags), cutlery and sponge/soap holders, as well as a cutting board rack. Just place it above your sink to allow for easy air-drying of dishes—minus the counter puddles—as well as easy access to any frequently-used supplies. The height and width of this rack are adjustable, as well, and users rave about how easy it is to assemble, among other things. “I absolutely ADORE this product,” wrote one reviewer, “It’s incredibly efficient and such a great tool to have (as someone without a dishwasher, unfortunately). Everything dries over the sink and I have SO much more room on the rest of my counters. I cannot recommend this enough, especially for small spaces or people going through a kitchen remodel…It has everything you need to dry everything you’ve got.” Like we said, everything but the kitchen sink. $69.99 AT AMAZON

Best Mini Dish Rack

Umbra Sinkin Mini Dish Rack No counter space? No problem. Designed with small spaces in mind, this mini dish drying rack fits over five dinner plates, as well as cups and utensils, and is small enough to stow in a drawer when you’re not using it. Use it for pieces that aren’t dishwasher-safe, or on the (rare) occasion you only have a few dirty dishes and don’t want to run the machine for a less-than-full load. As one user put it, “I bought this as I now have a dishwasher and wanted something small for putting the odd cup etc on. This is great, looks really smart.” Another reviewer concurred, “The plates fit perfectly and there is room to dry a few glasses or coffee mugs. The silverware holder fits nicely in the corner. I mostly use the dishwasher, so this drainer is exactly what I needed for the very few dishes I hand wash…This strainer is very high quality.” Good things do come in small packages—even dish racks. $18.88 AT WALMART

Best Collapsible Dish Rack

Prepworks Collapsible Over the Sink Dish Drainer If keeping your dish drying rack out in plain sight messes with your aesthetic, or you just simply don’t have the counter space, try a collapsible option you can hide away in a cabinet! This plastic over-the-sink dish rack and drainer can hold up to eight 10-inch plates, has extendable arms and a removable cutlery holder, and folds up to a third of its full size when not in use. Genius! Reviewers sing its praises, with raves including notes like “I have had soooooo many dish diners over the years but this is the best one I have ever had!” Since it’s for conserving space, users frequently mention how perfect this pick is for RVs and trailers (this year’s go-to travel trend). Per reviewers, this dish rack is also ideal for tropical climates. As one wrote, “Perfect solution to keep drainboard off the counter. I wanted 100% plastic because in FL everything gets corroded from the high mineral content in the water,” while another noted, “In Hawaii, anything made of metal rusts eventually so this is perfect.” No rust and no clutter? Seems like a no brainer. $24.95 AT AMAZON

