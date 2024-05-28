You basically knew where Girls5eva was going from the moment you heard of the show. A girl group reconnects to relaunch their musical career after years apart? Hey, you've seen it happen in real life, thanks to groups from your youth resurfacing and touring again for the nostalgic girlies to celebrate. (C'mon, Spice Girls!) So, when Girls5eva took the idea and ran with it, you just knew it was going to be good. And now, here we are three seasons in, just waiting for any shred of information about the potential for Girls5eva Season 4.

For two seasons on Prime and one season on Netflix, we've watched the now-middle-aged women of the Y2K-era band Girls5eva do their best to relaunch their careers and prove success, talent, and fun have no age limit. The performers who bring life to the characters each season are the glue that holds the show together — just as zany, talented, and deep as their fictional counterparts. Anything with Busy Philipps is always funny, and this time around, amazingly creative women like singer Sarah Bareilles and Emily in Paris star Ashley Park surround her.

So, it's no surprise that fans have grown to love Girls5eva and want more. But has it been picked up for another season? And, if so, who's returning? Here's the full rundown of everything we know so far.

Has Girls5eva been renewed?

Not yet! Netflix has been silent on if and when Girls5eva will return for a fourth season. Don't worry, though; that, in and of itself, isn't necessarily a bad sign. Streaming platforms can take a while to make decisions. They're contending with the usual renewal issues — timing, budgeting, etc. — and the need to give fans time to watch and weigh in. With digital releases especially, that doesn't happen overnight.

However, in a recent interview with Decider, Girls5eva showrunner Meredith Scardino shared that she's absolutely on board with making more.

"I would like to do one. I would like to see the story continue, assuming people watch it and love it," Scardino shared, already sharing that she's been drafting and taking notes on where to take our favorite fictional girl group next.

When will Season 4 premiere?

Hopefully, Girls5eva will return in March 2025 with its fourth season.

When Girls5eva was on Peacock, the show released one season per year for the first two seasons, with no significant gap. After Peacock canceled the show, it took time for Netflix to pick it up and restart the process, leading to a two-year gap between Girls5eva Season 2 and Season 3.

Now that they've figured out their flow, there should be no reason to expect it won't return within a year unless Netflix drops its new acquisition entirely. But, alas, we'll have to wait for the official renewal news before narrowing down a release date more accurately.

Emily V. Aragones/Netflix © 2023

Who will return for Girls5eva Season 4?

It's all speculation since Netflix has yet to make an official renewal announcement. Still, there's no reason to assume any of the OG girls wouldn't stick around.

Tony Award-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Wickie) has a very successful Broadway career (even beyond playing Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton). So, it would be understandable if she opts to stay on Broadway full-time, although Netflix would most likely be willing to work around her schedule. Similarly, Netflix would no doubt offer the same flexibility with Bareilles (Dawn) and her touring and recording schedule.

Paula Pell and Philipps are also no strangers to Hollywood scheduling. Girls5eva is the biggest current project for both, so fans would likely see their return, too.

Truthfully, Netflix has a gold-lined cast list with these gals, so wrangling them together and paying them what they deserve might be a more significant struggle than most people realize. We'll cross our fingers for everyone's return, though.

Keep an eye out here for more Girls4Eva news as it becomes available.