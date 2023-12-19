Love Wonka? Add These Whimsical Movies To Your Queue

If you had to make a list of all the coolest jobs in the world, owning and running a chocolate factory ranks pretty high up there. Whether you’re a baby, kid, teenager, or full-blown adult, chocolate is universally beloved by all. So, to be able to make an entire career centered around it? Well, that’s the stuff dreams are made of. It’s also what makes Willy Wonka such an intriguing character. Yet there’s so much about him that remains a mystery. What was his life like before owning his chocolate factory? How did he come to meet the Oompa-Loompas in the first place? Where did all of his creative ideas and inventions come from? These are just a few of the questions the prequel movie titled Wonka seeks to answer.

Starring Timothée Chalamet in the titular role, the film showcases the exciting adventures of a young Willy Wonka, struggling to make a name for himself in the chocolate business, which is apparently a highly competitive industry. Kids and adults alike will undoubtedly be curious to learn more about who this fascinating man was before he started taking sunrises and sprinkling them with dew. But just like chocolate itself, the movie is bound to leave you craving more.

So, if you leave the theater in the mood for another scoop of whimsical, magical, delectable content, consider trying these fabulous flicks.

1. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Let’s start out with an obvious choice. If you love all things Wonka, you can’t go wrong with the film that started it all. Based on Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Gene Wilder shines as the eccentric candymaker who opens his doors to five lucky golden ticket winners and gives them an unforgettable tour of his famous chocolate factory. Whether you’re a first-time viewer or have watched this classic a hundred times, it’d definitely be worth seeing once Wonka fills you in on more of his backstory.

2. Jumanji (1995)

There might not be any sweets or chocolate in this film, but when it comes to exciting adventures and fantastical hijinks, Jumanji has it in spades and then some. Think of it as the ultimate board game with extremely high stakes — like the risk of getting trapped in a jungle for 26 years.

3. Hook (1991)

Then again, if you simply love a good origin story, do yourself a favor and familiarize yourself with this ‘90s classic — and one of Robin Williams’ best films, in my opinion. Not only will you learn all about how and why Peter Pan became the boy who wouldn’t grow up, but you’ll see the grumpy, work-obsessed adult man he ultimately becomes. Thankfully, it’s nothing that a Lost Boys boot camp and some pixie dust can’t fix.

4. Matilda (1996)

On the other hand, if you enjoy the child-like elements of Wonka, it’s definitely worth checking out this other Roald Dahl classic about a young, gifted girl who uses her genius intellect and telekinetic powers to defeat the evil Miss Trunchbull, who rules her school with an iron fist. Much like Charlie Bucket, Matilda is an underdog who remains kind despite the cruelty surrounding her. It’s a true rags-to-riches story, only instead of golden tickets or chocolate, her ultimate prize is the thing she wanted most in the world: love.

5. Home Alone (1990)

But, of course, who also doesn’t love a good hijinks-centric story? Much like Charlie finds himself in unexpected predicaments throughout his time in Wonka’s factory, Kevin McCallister is forced to put his problem-solving skills to the test and outsmart two bandits who are determined to rob his family house over the holidays. Kevin may be a lot more mischievous than Charlie (that sweet boy would never light someone’s hair on fire with a blowtorch!), but they are two stars you simply can’t help but root for throughout their various adventures. It’s fun. It’s exciting. It’s the definition of true entertainment.

