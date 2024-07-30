Ah, August. What a month, right? You’re trying to enjoy the last gasp of summer with your family while also planning for the madness of back-to-school — and meanwhile, all you really want to do is hunker down somewhere with strong A/C and relax for a minute. While you realistically won’t have too many opportunities for that this month, that just means you should really lean into the quiet (air-conditioned) moments you do steal. Happily, Netflix is delivering a wide array of family-friendly movies and shows in August perfect for just such occasions.

You could carve out a few hours with your tween to watch Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie when it premieres on August 2, or maybe you’d rather binge-watch the new season of Gabby’s Dollhouse with your imaginative preschooler. If you’re spending your spare moments cheering on Team U.S.A., squeeze in some more competitive spirit by cueing up one of the streamer’s popular titles featuring Olympic athletes, like Simone Biles: Rising, about the G.O.A.T., or Rising Phoenix, which follows elite athletes and insides as they reflect on the Paralympic Games and the impact they have on our global understanding of disability, diversity, and excellence.

Looking for more suggestions? Keep reading for all the titles headed your way.

What’s New on Netflix in August? The Highlight Reel

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie — Aug. 2

Everyone’s favorite scientific squirrel, Sandy Cheeks, finally takes the helm of her own spinoff... and no big surprise here, she’s using her smarts to rescue Bikini Bottom and its colorful inhabitants. SpongeBob is along for the ride (obviously), and we get to meet Sandy’s circus-troupe family, too.

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 10) — Aug. 5

It’s always a party when Gabby and Pandy are involved, but this beloved preschool series really kicks it up a notch for Season 10 with the addition of Marty the Party Cat! Let’s just put it this way: The Party Room, his new home in the Dollhouse, is pretty darn a-meow-zing.

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough — Aug. 7

If your family loves nature docuseries, add this one to your list ASAP. Narrated by the one-and-only Sir David Attenborough, it features advanced audio technology to capture the sound of nature like you’ve never heard it before.

Inside the Mind of a Dog — Aug. 9

For anyone who’s ever wondered what their dog thinks or feels, this documentary aims to offer a little insight. Discover what science tells us about the brains of our lovable BFFs.

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship — Aug. 9

Listen, I don’t know who is in charge of this casting decision, but give them a raise: Jason Biggs is hosting a pie-baking competition. The perfect hilarity of that news isn’t lost on anyone who has ever watched American Pie. Here, blue-ribbon-winning bakers from state fairs across the nation battle it out for $100,000 and best-baker bragging rights.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Netflix in August

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat — Aug. 1

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax — Aug. 1

Hop — Aug. 1

Monster House — Aug. 1

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones — Aug. 1

The Next Karate Kid — Aug. 1

Star Trek Beyond — Aug. 1

The Emoji Movie — Aug. 8

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Part 3) — Aug. 9

Robocar POLI Special: The Story of the Desert Rescue — Aug. 14

CoComelon Lane (Season 3) — Aug. 19

Migration — Aug. 19

Secret Lives of Orangutans — Aug. 22

Now, find yourself a comfy couch in a room blasting the coolest A/C, and enjoy.