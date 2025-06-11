11 Recipes To Use Up Bananas That Aren't Banana Bread

Here’s a quick ode to bananas: They come in their own all-natural wrapper, so they’re perfect for eating on the go. They’re way more affordable than other fruits (side-eyeing you, berries). They’re nutritious and delicious... well, sometimes. If you have a bunch of bananas starting to get too ripe for your taste, that’s when you need a little stash of recipes to use up bananas to choose from. Obviously banana bread is the first thing to come to mind for most of us, but if it’s not your fave or you’re just not in the mood, know that you can do so much more with the humble banana.

It’s not that banana bread is bad per se. It’s just the first thing most of us default to when the bananas have been hanging around too long and need to go. But what if, instead, you use them to stuff your French toast, or in a delicious shortbread cookie recipe? Banana ice cream, perhaps? The options are really endless once you start thinking outside the bread box.

01 Blueberry Banana Baked Oatmeal Budget Bytes If you have blueberries and bananas on the verge of going bad, Budget Bytes’ baked oatmeal recipe will help you make the most of them both. Baked oatmeal is such a satisfying and inexpensive make-ahead breakfast, and it’s always nice to get a big helping of fruit in your first meal of the day.

02 Banana Bread Chia Pudding All The Healthy Things If you’re thinking, “Breakfast, yes; oatmeal, no,” what about this chia pudding recipe from All The Healthy Things? Chia pudding’s texture takes a few bites to get used to, but if you know you’re a fan, you’ll love the nutty cinnamon banana flavor combo of this one.

03 Salted Caramel Banana Shortbread A Cookie Named Desire These banana shortbread cookies with salted caramel topping from A Cookie Named Desire sound so delicious and unique — it’s not your typical chocolate chip or sugar cookie situation at all. It’s perfect for bakers who have one wonky banana that needs to be used up, like, yesterday.

04 Walking Banana Pudding Princess Pinky Girl Like banana bread, banana pudding is an obvious and classic choice when you’re thinking about recipes to use up bananas. And it’s summer! What better time for it? Princess Pinky Girl’s walking banana pudding recipe uses individual bags of Nilla wafers, which is so clever — pack a big tub of pudding in the cooler and serve this delicious dessert wherever you go on your summer adventures.

05 Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Stuffed French Toast Averie Cooks Stuffed French toast is a fantastic weekend morning breakfast when the fam wants something special but you’re not in the mood for pancakes or waffles. A la Averie Cooks, slice up those bananas, stuff them between two slices of bread with plenty of chocolate peanut butter (or Nutella), and watch the kids go, well, bananas.

06 Bananas Foster Scones A Cookie Named Desire Bananas foster scones are another really fun recipe to try for the bakers out there. A Cookie Named Desire’s recipe brings you all the cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, and other deliciousness of the original dessert, but in scone form for easy eating.

07 Banana Nutella Granola Damn Delicious If you’ve got 30 minutes and want to try your hand at homemade granola — you’ve been needing something to church up that Greek yogurt anyway — then try Damn Delicious’ Nutella and banana granola recipe. It’s super simple and only takes about 35 minutes from start to finish.

08 Creamy Coffee Smoothies All The Healthy Things Bananas and coffee go together like PB&J. These smoothies from All The Healthy Things are a fun alternative to your usual morning cup of joe, and you can throw in your protein powder of choice to start meeting your daily protein goals first thing in the AM.

09 Banana Pudding Poke Cake Princess Pinky Girl This banana pudding poke cake honestly makes me want to go buy bananas specifically for this recipe. Princess Pinky Girl’s desserts are unrivaled while also being extremely easy, so you don’t have to be an experienced baker to pull this one off.

10 Banana Cream Pie Bars Averie Cooks Averie Cooks’ banana cream pie bars are the perfect dessert to bring to summer get-togethers. You only need seven ingredients, and this recipe is a delicious way to use up roughly three ripe bananas before they start turning brown.

11 Peanut Butter Banana Cottage Cheese Ice Cream All The Healthy Things I have a lot of questions about this recipe after reading the name, but it’s decidedly not banana bread, and it turns out that you can use cottage cheese in all kinds of recipes. With this one from All The Healthy Things, you’re only six ingredients, a decent blender, and three to four hours of freezer time away from delicious, high-protein ice cream.

Brb, I have to go buy bananas and cottage cheese. I just wanna see something...