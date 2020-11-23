Feeling like your head is in the clouds? Like you’re dreaming up a fantasy? Then you’re probably on the hunt for some fantasy-inspired names. Maybe you’re simply into otherworldly games and fantasy fiction. Or perhaps you enjoy creating fantastically unique characters to play or write about. Regardless, whether you’re looking to name your next precious babe or the lead protagonist in your next novel, the name struggle can be hard… and fun. There are so many name options — good and bad. How do you choose? Where will you land?

If there’s one genre you can count on for unique and fantastic names, it’s fantasy. Lord of the Rings, The Chronicles of Narnia, Harry Potter, or Game of Thrones are only a few worlds filled with amazing names. You probably didn’t know a bunch of people named Daenerys growing up. But now is your chance to give your kid the name no one else has. Obviously, the name doesn’t make the kid, and they’ll embark upon their own journey, but it’s always nice to give them a magical start. So instead of flipping through a baby book, nerd out with your partner and write down the names that speak to your heart. Or you can consult our list. And hey, you can still have your movie night, just to make sure it has a nice ring to it.

In the world of fantasy, you can be whoever you wish to be, which means you can also choose whichever name you like. Having the perfect name doesn’t help you win your dungeon and dragons game, but it does set the criterion for your character. It’s the first thing others learn about your figurine, so it’s important to give them a name that represents their flair, style, and grace. So, does your character have the heart of Katniss Everdeen and the combat skills of Han from Star Wars? If so, don’t be afraid to get creative and mix and match these names to create your own unique title. We’re thinking… Katniss Han!

RELATED: 150+ Boys Middle Names That Hit The Sweet Spot Of Unique And Traditional

Some of the best names have already been taken by amazing authors and lovely characters. That doesn’t mean they’re off-limits, though! Choose a name rooted in fantasy and give it to a strong female character to seal the deal for your own headstrong girl named Hermione. Or take a name that has otherwise negative connotations, like Anakin (Darth Vader), and raise a sweet kiddo that’ll turn the name on its head. Maybe the name you really want isn’t even on this list. After all, we aren’t covering World of Warcraft names, dragon names, or fairy names here… all of which are equally fantastic.

Rest assured, though, you’ll find no shortage of choices below. So, which of these fantasy names (including elf names!) will you choose for your next beloved being — human baby or otherwise?

RELATED: 110+ Unique Middle Names For Your One-Of-A-Kind Baby Girl

Looking to add more fantasy to your life. Check out our Harry Potter pickup lines, jokes, and trivia!

Fantasy Names From Pop Culture For Males

Aldwin/Aldwyn (Willow) Anakin (Star Wars) Atreyu (The NeverEnding Story) Artemis (Artemis Fowl) Bastian (The NeverEnding Story) Ben (Star Wars) Bronn (Game of Thrones) Cullen (Twighlight) Daario (Game of Thrones) Draco (Harry Potter) Eddard (Game of Thrones) Emmett (Twilight) Eowyn (The Lord of the Rings) Falkor (The NeverEnding Story) Faramir (The Lord of the Rings) Finn (Star Wars) Gandalf (Lord of the Rings) Gendry (Game of Thrones) Gregor (Game of Thrones) Han (Star Wars) Jaime (Game of Thrones) Jaqen (Game of Thrones) Jorah (Game of Thrones) Kylo (Star Wars) Legolas (The Lord of the Rings) Loras (Game of Thrones) Luke (Star Wars) Oberyn (Game of Thrones) Obi (Star Wars) Petyr (Game of Thrones) Pippin (The Lord of the Rings) Poe (Star Wars) Ramsay (Game of Thrones) Ren (Star Wars) Rool (Willow) Roose (Game of Thrones) Samwise (The Lord of the Rings) Sandor (Game of Thrones) Sirius (Harry Potter) Shasta (The Chronicles of Narnia) Stannis (Game of Thrones) Sulu (Star Trek) Theon (Game of Thrones) Tirian (The Chronicles of Narnia) Tormund (Game of Thrones) Tyrion (Game of Thrones) Tywin (Game of Thrones) Tumun (The Chronicles of Narnia) Willow (Willow) Bode (Locke & Key)

Fantasy Names From Pop Culture For Females

Amidala (Star Wars) Aravis (The Chronicles of Narnia) Arwen (The Lord of the Rings) Arya (Game of Thrones) Astoria (Harry Potter) Bellatrix (Harry Potter) Brienne (Game of Thrones) Catelyn (Game of Thrones) Cersei (Game of Thrones) Cherlindrea (Willow) Daenerys (Game of Thrones) Elora (Willow) Fleur (Harry Potter) Galadriel (The Lord of The Rings) Gen (Star Wars) Gilly (Game of Thrones) Hermione (Harry Potter) Jadis (The Chronicles of Narnia) Katniss (Hunger Games) Lavender (Harry Potter) Leia (Star Wars) Luna (Harry Potter) Margaery (Game of Thrones) Melisandre (Game of Thrones) Merry (The Lord of the Rings — Yes, we know Merry is male. But there aren’t many females in LOTR.) Minerva (Harry Potter) Missandei (Game of Thrones) Morla (The NeverEnding Story) Nymphadora (Harry Potter) Nyota (Star Trek) Olenna (Game of Thrones) Ornela (Game of Thrones) Osha (Game of Thrones) Padme (Star Wars) Pansy (Harry Potter) Raziel (Willow) Rey (Star Wars) Ripley (Aliens) Sansa (Game of Thrones) Shae (Game of Thrones) Sorsha (Willow) Sybil (Harry Potter) Willow (Willow) Ygritte (Game of Thrones) Kinsey (Locke & Key)

Elf Names

What makes a name an elf name? These are names from the Elvish language or names of “famous” elves. Some names simply mean “elf,” like the Gaelic name Siofra.

Female Elf Names

Aalya Aerin Allyrion Ammae Apperford Arinalue Arrely Arwynn Ashford Aurola Avilyn Avitihne Bancey Bayle Beatsarda Beesbury Beicaryn Camyla Crane Daedi Donnis Durwell Eilgolor Elbereth Elrora Elyana Esalin Estel Esthis Eyva Faenys Gaenzira Garner Gifmedha Gislila Glynrie Gresnalyn Haleth Halyziar Helehorn Herdan Jaidyn Jelissa Joansevel Johvis Keyvyre Kririah Laerra Leodove Lia Liamyar Liayra Maryana Melian Meya Mirazumin Morwen Norrey Norydark Ololar Oloxina Pabanise Parge Reyanna Reyanna Rina Sesa Shaed Siofra Sylvina Tallhart Taner Teflorna Teftrana Umezorwyn Valxina Vicraera Virdan Waker Wynna Yinlee Yvkiasha

Male Elf Names

Aelfdene Aelfric Ailwyn Aktaion Alberic Aldon Alstin Balin Biwenys Brackwell Bryer Bulwer Byrant Callon Cartwell Charcraes Cherman Crowlin Daewynn Daman Dondarrion Emellan Elrand Gabthor Gordar Haldir Hamell Heleqirelle Hentevar Isemthil Ishton Jarvoril Jimmer Khort Krismys Kyllan Lindir Olaqen Peregrin Presphine Pyne Richenas Richtevar Ridman Roberd Rohan Rud Seamas Syltumil Teague Terlaern Theoden Torgeiros Ulajyre Yelkrana

Other Fantasy Names

Akibrus Aleera Alva Angun Balrus Breya Bulruk Caldor Ciscra Dagen Darvyn Delvin Dracyian Drusila Lunarex Mireille Nyssa Olwyn Peregrine Remus Rorik Shikta Soril Turilla Zarek

Fantasy Name Generator

You’ve probably seen those cutesy memes that can help you determine your elf name or your Star Wars name, right? The results are usually dependent on things like the first letter of your last name or the last letter of your first name. They often factor in your birthday or birth month, too. Those are all super-fun. But, long before there was social media, and thus memes, there were name generators.

One of the first popular name generators was the Wu-Tang Clan Name Generator. From there, it just spiraled. If you want a truly and uniquely fantasy name, try the Fantasy Name Generator. Not only is there a generic, all-encompassing generator, but the site’s creator has also made separate name generators for things like WoW and D&D. In other words, your name will be tailored specifically to the game you’re playing and the character at hand. How cool is that?

Elves in Norse Mythology

During your search for magical monikers, you’ve probably come across elf names from Norse mythology. Norse mythology derives from North Germanic paganism. In this culture, elves are divine beings and there are two types: Dark Elves and Light Elves. Dark Elves have a darker complexion and live on earth, while Light Elves are very fair-skinned. These elves are known to cause and heal human diseases. Within Norse mythology, they were also worshipped.