255+ Fantasy Names And Elf Names For Your Next Character (Or Baby!)

Feeling like your head is in the clouds? Like you’re dreaming up a fantasy? Then you’re probably on the hunt for some fantasy-inspired names. Maybe you’re simply into otherworldly games and fantasy fiction. Or perhaps you enjoy creating fantastically unique characters to play or write about. Regardless, whether you’re looking to name your next precious babe or the lead protagonist in your next novel, the name struggle can be hard… and fun. There are so many name options — good and bad. How do you choose? Where will you land?

If there’s one genre you can count on for unique and fantastic names, it’s fantasy. Lord of the Rings, The Chronicles of Narnia, Harry Potter, or Game of Thrones are only a few worlds filled with amazing names. You probably didn’t know a bunch of people named Daenerys growing up. But now is your chance to give your kid the name no one else has. Obviously, the name doesn’t make the kid, and they’ll embark upon their own journey, but it’s always nice to give them a magical start. So instead of flipping through a baby book, nerd out with your partner and write down the names that speak to your heart. Or you can consult our list. And hey, you can still have your movie night, just to make sure it has a nice ring to it.

In the world of fantasy, you can be whoever you wish to be, which means you can also choose whichever name you like. Having the perfect name doesn’t help you win your dungeon and dragons game, but it does set the criterion for your character. It’s the first thing others learn about your figurine, so it’s important to give them a name that represents their flair, style, and grace. So, does your character have the heart of Katniss Everdeen and the combat skills of Han from Star Wars? If so, don’t be afraid to get creative and mix and match these names to create your own unique title. We’re thinking… Katniss Han!

Some of the best names have already been taken by amazing authors and lovely characters. That doesn’t mean they’re off-limits, though! Choose a name rooted in fantasy and give it to a strong female character to seal the deal for your own headstrong girl named Hermione. Or take a name that has otherwise negative connotations, like Anakin (Darth Vader), and raise a sweet kiddo that’ll turn the name on its head. Maybe the name you really want isn’t even on this list. After all, we aren’t covering World of Warcraft names, dragon names, or fairy names here… all of which are equally fantastic.

Rest assured, though, you’ll find no shortage of choices below. So, which of these fantasy names (including elf names!) will you choose for your next beloved being — human baby or otherwise?

Fantasy Names From Pop Culture For Males

  1. Aldwin/Aldwyn (Willow)
  2. Anakin (Star Wars)
  3. Atreyu (The NeverEnding Story)
  4. Artemis (Artemis Fowl)
  5. Bastian (The NeverEnding Story)
  6. Ben (Star Wars)
  7. Bronn (Game of Thrones)
  8. Cullen (Twighlight)
  9. Daario (Game of Thrones)
  10. Draco (Harry Potter)
  11. Eddard (Game of Thrones)
  12. Emmett (Twilight)
  13. Eowyn (The Lord of the Rings)
  14. Falkor (The NeverEnding Story)
  15. Faramir (The Lord of the Rings)
  16. Finn (Star Wars)
  17. Gandalf (Lord of the Rings)
  18. Gendry (Game of Thrones)
  19. Gregor (Game of Thrones)
  20. Han (Star Wars)
  21. Jaime (Game of Thrones)
  22. Jaqen (Game of Thrones)
  23. Jorah (Game of Thrones)
  24. Kylo (Star Wars)
  25. Legolas (The Lord of the Rings)
  26. Loras (Game of Thrones)
  27. Luke (Star Wars)
  28. Oberyn (Game of Thrones)
  29. Obi (Star Wars)
  30. Petyr (Game of Thrones)
  31. Pippin (The Lord of the Rings)
  32. Poe (Star Wars)
  33. Ramsay (Game of Thrones)
  34. Ren (Star Wars)
  35. Rool (Willow)
  36. Roose (Game of Thrones)
  37. Samwise (The Lord of the Rings)
  38. Sandor (Game of Thrones)
  39. Sirius (Harry Potter)
  40. Shasta (The Chronicles of Narnia)
  41. Stannis (Game of Thrones)
  42. Sulu (Star Trek)
  43. Theon (Game of Thrones)
  44. Tirian (The Chronicles of Narnia)
  45. Tormund (Game of Thrones)
  46. Tyrion (Game of Thrones)
  47. Tywin (Game of Thrones)
  48. Tumun (The Chronicles of Narnia)
  49. Willow (Willow)
  50. Bode (Locke & Key)

Fantasy Names From Pop Culture For Females

  1. Amidala (Star Wars)
  2. Aravis (The Chronicles of Narnia)
  3. Arwen (The Lord of the Rings)
  4. Arya (Game of Thrones)
  5. Astoria (Harry Potter)
  6. Bellatrix (Harry Potter)
  7. Brienne (Game of Thrones)
  8. Catelyn (Game of Thrones)
  9. Cersei (Game of Thrones)
  10. Cherlindrea (Willow)
  11. Daenerys (Game of Thrones)
  12. Elora (Willow)
  13. Fleur (Harry Potter)
  14. Galadriel (The Lord of The Rings)
  15. Gen (Star Wars)
  16. Gilly (Game of Thrones)
  17. Hermione (Harry Potter)
  18. Jadis (The Chronicles of Narnia)
  19. Katniss (Hunger Games)
  20. Lavender (Harry Potter)
  21. Leia (Star Wars)
  22. Luna (Harry Potter)
  23. Margaery (Game of Thrones)
  24. Melisandre (Game of Thrones)
  25. Merry (The Lord of the Rings — Yes, we know Merry is male. But there aren’t many females in LOTR.)
  26. Minerva (Harry Potter)
  27. Missandei (Game of Thrones)
  28. Morla (The NeverEnding Story)
  29. Nymphadora (Harry Potter)
  30. Nyota (Star Trek)
  31. Olenna (Game of Thrones)
  32. Ornela (Game of Thrones)
  33. Osha (Game of Thrones)
  34. Padme (Star Wars)
  35. Pansy (Harry Potter)
  36. Raziel (Willow)
  37. Rey (Star Wars)
  38. Ripley (Aliens)
  39. Sansa (Game of Thrones)
  40. Shae (Game of Thrones)
  41. Sorsha (Willow)
  42. Sybil (Harry Potter)
  43. Willow (Willow)
  44. Ygritte (Game of Thrones)
  45. Kinsey (Locke & Key)

Elf Names

What makes a name an elf name? These are names from the Elvish language or names of “famous” elves. Some names simply mean “elf,” like the Gaelic name Siofra.

Female Elf Names

  1. Aalya
  2. Aerin
  3. Allyrion
  4. Ammae
  5. Apperford
  6. Arinalue
  7. Arrely
  8. Arwynn
  9. Ashford
  10. Aurola
  11. Avilyn
  12. Avitihne
  13. Bancey
  14. Bayle
  15. Beatsarda
  16. Beesbury
  17. Beicaryn
  18. Camyla
  19. Crane
  20. Daedi
  21. Donnis
  22. Durwell
  23. Eilgolor
  24. Elbereth
  25. Elrora
  26. Elyana
  27. Esalin
  28. Estel
  29. Esthis
  30. Eyva
  31. Faenys
  32. Gaenzira
  33. Garner
  34. Gifmedha
  35. Gislila
  36. Glynrie
  37. Gresnalyn
  38. Haleth
  39. Halyziar
  40. Helehorn
  41. Herdan
  42. Jaidyn
  43. Jelissa
  44. Joansevel
  45. Johvis
  46. Keyvyre
  47. Kririah
  48. Laerra
  49. Leodove
  50. Lia
  51. Liamyar
  52. Liayra
  53. Maryana
  54. Melian
  55. Meya
  56. Mirazumin
  57. Morwen
  58. Norrey
  59. Norydark
  60. Ololar
  61. Oloxina
  62. Pabanise
  63. Parge
  64. Reyanna
  65. Reyanna
  66. Rina
  67. Sesa
  68. Shaed
  69. Siofra
  70. Sylvina
  71. Tallhart
  72. Taner
  73. Teflorna
  74. Teftrana
  75. Umezorwyn
  76. Valxina
  77. Vicraera
  78. Virdan
  79. Waker
  80. Wynna
  81. Yinlee
  82. Yvkiasha

Male Elf Names

  1. Aelfdene
  2. Aelfric
  3. Ailwyn
  4. Aktaion
  5. Alberic
  6. Aldon
  7. Alstin
  8. Balin
  9. Biwenys
  10. Brackwell
  11. Bryer
  12. Bulwer
  13. Byrant
  14. Callon
  15. Cartwell
  16. Charcraes
  17. Cherman
  18. Crowlin
  19. Daewynn
  20. Daman
  21. Dondarrion
  22. Emellan
  23. Elrand
  24. Gabthor
  25. Gordar
  26. Haldir
  27. Hamell
  28. Heleqirelle
  29. Hentevar
  30. Isemthil
  31. Ishton
  32. Jarvoril
  33. Jimmer
  34. Khort
  35. Krismys
  36. Kyllan
  37. Lindir
  38. Olaqen
  39. Peregrin
  40. Presphine
  41. Pyne
  42. Richenas
  43. Richtevar
  44. Ridman
  45. Roberd
  46. Rohan
  47. Rud
  48. Seamas
  49. Syltumil
  50. Teague
  51. Terlaern
  52. Theoden
  53. Torgeiros
  54. Ulajyre
  55. Yelkrana

Other Fantasy Names

  1. Akibrus
  2. Aleera
  3. Alva
  4. Angun
  5. Balrus
  6. Breya
  7. Bulruk
  8. Caldor
  9. Ciscra
  10. Dagen
  11. Darvyn
  12. Delvin
  13. Dracyian
  14. Drusila
  15. Lunarex
  16. Mireille
  17. Nyssa
  18. Olwyn
  19. Peregrine
  20. Remus
  21. Rorik
  22. Shikta
  23. Soril
  24. Turilla
  25. Zarek

Fantasy Name Generator

You’ve probably seen those cutesy memes that can help you determine your elf name or your Star Wars name, right? The results are usually dependent on things like the first letter of your last name or the last letter of your first name. They often factor in your birthday or birth month, too. Those are all super-fun. But, long before there was social media, and thus memes, there were name generators.

One of the first popular name generators was the Wu-Tang Clan Name Generator. From there, it just spiraled. If you want a truly and uniquely fantasy name, try the Fantasy Name Generator. Not only is there a generic, all-encompassing generator, but the site’s creator has also made separate name generators for things like WoW and D&D. In other words, your name will be tailored specifically to the game you’re playing and the character at hand. How cool is that?

Elves in Norse Mythology

During your search for magical monikers, you’ve probably come across elf names from Norse mythology. Norse mythology derives from North Germanic paganism. In this culture, elves are divine beings and there are two types: Dark Elves and Light Elves. Dark Elves have a darker complexion and live on earth, while Light Elves are very fair-skinned. These elves are known to cause and heal human diseases. Within Norse mythology, they were also worshipped.

