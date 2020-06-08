65 Useless Facts To Read While You’re Hiding In The Bathroom

Prosha Amiri/Unsplash

Holy Cow. It’s been 84 years of quarantine, Mama. If you’re still alive and unscathed, we’re proud of you. At this point, you’re probably feeling a little less guilty about hiding in the bathroom from time to time to sneak chocolate and cry into your wine. We feel you. You might not have the headspace or heart to read one more depressing or infuriating article about the times. You can be proactive about the current political and social climate but still need a break from time to time. These facts are all incredibly pointless. Some are weird. Some are funny. All are useless. They are, without a doubt, the exact escape you need. Enjoy.

Useless Facts

1. Rubber bands last longer when refrigerated.

2. No number from 1 to 999 includes the letter “a” in its word form.

3. Edgar Allan Poe married his thirteen-year-old cousin.

4. Jupiter is twice as large as all the other planets combined.

5. The Super Soaker was designed and invented by a NASA engineer.

6. Flamingos can only eat with their heads upside down.

7. Salt used to be a currency.

8. Alaska is the only state whose name is on one row on a keyboard.

9. There are only four words in the English language which end in “dous”: tremendous, horrendous, stupendous, and hazardous.

10. There are 32 muscles in a cat’s ear.

11. The chicken and the ostrich are the closest living relatives of the Tyrannosaurus rex.

12. Junk food is as addictive as drugs.

13. The largest bill to go into circulation in the U.S. was a $10,000 note.

14. In most advertisements, including newspapers, the time displayed on a watch is 10:10.

15. A cubic inch of human bone can bear the weight of five standard pickup trucks.

More Useless Facts Comin’ Up!

16. A dragonfly has a lifespan of only one day.

17. Honey is the only food that does not spoil.

18. Toy Story helped sell the Etch-a-Sketch.

19. 4 out of 5 children recognize the Mcdonald’s logo at 3 years old.

20. Barbie and Ken broke up in 2004. (Don’t worry. They got back together in 2011.)

21. One single teaspoon of honey represents the life work of 12 bees.

22. It’s impossible to tickle yourself.

23. It’s also impossible for you to lick your own elbow.

24. Venus is the only planet that rotates clockwise.

25. Pope John Paul II was an honorary Harlem Globetrotter.

26. Mulan has the highest kill-count of any Disney character.

27. 3.6 cans of Spam are consumed each second.

28. The average American looks at eight houses before buying one.

29. Chalk is edible.

30. Most pandas in the world are on loan from China.

Even More Useless Facts

31. Oreo has made enough cookies to span 5 back and forth trips to the moon.

32. Dr. Seuss invented the word “nerd.”

33. A giraffe can go longer without water than a camel can.

34. Due to a genetic defect, cats can’t taste sweet things.

35. Queen Elizabeth II is a trained mechanic.

36. Cap’n Crunch’s full name is Captain Horatio Magellan Crunch.

37. Al Capone’s business card said he was a used furniture dealer.

38. The average American spends about 2.5 days a year looking for lost items.

39. Apple seeds contain cyanide.

40. The only real person to be a Pez head was Betsy Ross.

41. Montpelier, Vermont, is the only U.S. capital without a McDonald’s.

42. There’s a city called “Rome” on every continent except Antarctica

43. There are around 16 million people alive today that are direct descendants of Genghis Khan.

44. Peanuts are one of the ingredients of dynamite.

45. Your body contains about 100,000 miles of blood vessels.

46. Alfred Hitchcock didn’t have a bellybutton.

47. A blob of toothpaste is called a nurdle.

48. If you plug your nose, you can’t tell the difference between an apple, a potato, and an onion.

49. Most babies are conceived in December.

50. A group of hippos is called a “bloat.”

And Still More Useless Facts

51. Slinkies are 82 feet long.

52. Most car horns are in the key of F.

53. The national anthem of Greece has 158 verses. No one in Greece has memorized all 158 verses.

54. Your fingernails grow faster on your dominant hand.

55. Riding roller coasters can help you pass kidney stones.

56. Marie Curie’s 100-year-old belongings are still radioactive.

57. About 11,000 Americans injure themselves while trying out weird sexual positions per year.

58. Americans eat enough burgers each year to circle the earth over 32 times.

59. There are 293 ways to make a change for a dollar.

60. Pogonophobia is the fear of beards.

61. You spray 2.5 drops of saliva per word.

62. Mary Shelley allegedly lost her virginity on her mother’s grave.

63. If you open your eyes in a pitch-black room, the color you’ll see is called “eigengrau.”

64. A shark is the only animal that can blink both its eyes.

65. An ostrich’s eye is bigger than its brain.