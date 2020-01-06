21+ Australian Last Names That Will Make You Want To See Sydney

AzmanL/Getty

Last names are a great way to connect with the family that came before us. In a country as populated as Australia, home to around 24.6 million people, common surnames are bound to be diverse. As Aboriginal Australians were mostly called by a first name and no last name, the most popular surnames in modern Australia have roots in other countries.

Due to a mix of colonization and immigration, most Australians bear British last names. Yet names of Indian, Irish and Chinese origin also have a strong presence among Aussies.

Check out our list showcasing popular last names that can be found across Australia. We’ve also included the meaning and origin of each name. G’day!

Smith

Meaning: An English name referring to a blacksmith. Jones

Meaning: An English or Welsh name meaning son of John. Martin

Meaning: A French name referring to Mars, the Roman god of war. Williams

Meaning: An English name meaning son of William. Kelly

Meaning: An Irish name meaning descendent of Ceallach. Johnson

Meaning: An English name meaning Son of John. Kim

Meaning: A Korean name meaning gold or metal. King

Meaning: An English name referring to a king or royalty. Singh

Meaning: An Indian name meaning lion is Sanskrit. White

Meaning: An English name referring to a person of fair hair or complexion. Nguyen

Meaning: A Vietnamese name meaning musical instrument. Kumar

Meaning: An Indian name meaning child or prince. Harris

Meaning: An English name meaning son of Harry. Ryan

Meaning: An Irish name meaning descendant of Riaghan. Patel

Meaning: An Indian name meaning village chief. Lee

Meaning: A Chinese and Korean name meaning plum or plum tree. Taylor

Meaning: An English occupational name for a tailor. Sharma

Meaning: An Indian name stemming from the Sanskrit word for joy or happiness. Thompson

Meaning: A Scottish surname meaning son of Thomas. Walker

Meaning: An English occupational name for someone who presses or beats cloth Prasad

Meaning: An Indian name stemming from the Sanskrit word for favor or offering.

