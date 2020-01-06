21+ Australian Last Names That Will Make You Want To See Sydney

Last names are a great way to connect with the family that came before us. In a country as populated as Australia, home to around 24.6 million people, common surnames are bound to be diverse. As Aboriginal Australians were mostly called by a first name and no last name, the most popular surnames in modern Australia have roots in other countries.
Due to a mix of colonization and immigration, most Australians bear British last names. Yet names of Indian, Irish and Chinese origin also have a strong presence among Aussies.
Check out our list showcasing popular last names that can be found across Australia. We’ve also included the meaning and origin of each name. G’day!
- Smith
Meaning: An English name referring to a blacksmith.
- Jones
Meaning: An English or Welsh name meaning son of John.
- Martin
Meaning: A French name referring to Mars, the Roman god of war.
- Williams
Meaning: An English name meaning son of William.
- Kelly
Meaning: An Irish name meaning descendent of Ceallach.
- Johnson
Meaning: An English name meaning Son of John.
- Kim
Meaning: A Korean name meaning gold or metal.
- King
Meaning: An English name referring to a king or royalty.
- Singh
Meaning: An Indian name meaning lion is Sanskrit.
- White
Meaning: An English name referring to a person of fair hair or complexion.
- Nguyen
Meaning: A Vietnamese name meaning musical instrument.
- Kumar
Meaning: An Indian name meaning child or prince.
- Harris
Meaning: An English name meaning son of Harry.
- Ryan
Meaning: An Irish name meaning descendant of Riaghan.
- Patel
Meaning: An Indian name meaning village chief.
- Lee
Meaning: A Chinese and Korean name meaning plum or plum tree.
- Taylor
Meaning: An English occupational name for a tailor.
- Sharma
Meaning: An Indian name stemming from the Sanskrit word for joy or happiness.
- Thompson
Meaning: A Scottish surname meaning son of Thomas.
- Walker
Meaning: An English occupational name for someone who presses or beats cloth
- Prasad
Meaning: An Indian name stemming from the Sanskrit word for favor or offering.
