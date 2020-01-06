 21+ Popular Australian Last Names/Surnames With Meanings

21+ Australian Last Names That Will Make You Want To See Sydney

by

Australian Last Names
AzmanL/Getty

Last names are a great way to connect with the family that came before us. In a country as populated as Australia, home to around 24.6 million people, common surnames are bound to be diverse. As Aboriginal Australians were mostly called by a first name and no last name, the most popular surnames in modern Australia have roots in other countries.

Due to a mix of colonization and immigration, most Australians bear British last names. Yet names of Indian, Irish and Chinese origin also have a strong presence among Aussies.

Check out our list showcasing popular last names that can be found across Australia. We’ve also included the meaning and origin of each name. G’day!

australian last names
Nat Geo Wild
  1. Smith
    Meaning: An English name referring to a blacksmith.
  2. Jones
    Meaning: An English or Welsh name meaning son of John.
  3. Martin
    Meaning: A French name referring to Mars, the Roman god of war.
  4. Williams
    Meaning: An English name meaning son of William.
  5. Kelly
    Meaning: An Irish name meaning descendent of Ceallach.
  6. Johnson
    Meaning: An English name meaning Son of John.
  7. Kim
    Meaning: A Korean name meaning gold or metal.
  8. King
    Meaning: An English name referring to a king or royalty.
  9. Singh
    Meaning: An Indian name meaning lion is Sanskrit.
  10. White
    Meaning: An English name referring to a person of fair hair or complexion.
  11. Nguyen
    Meaning: A Vietnamese name meaning musical instrument.
  12. Kumar
    Meaning: An Indian name meaning child or prince.

    australian last names, prince charming
    DreamWorks Animation
  13. Harris
    Meaning: An English name meaning son of Harry.
  14. Ryan
    Meaning: An Irish name meaning descendant of Riaghan.
  15. Patel
    Meaning: An Indian name meaning village chief.
  16. Lee
    Meaning: A Chinese and Korean name meaning plum or plum tree.
  17. Taylor
    Meaning: An English occupational name for a tailor.
  18. Sharma
    Meaning: An Indian name stemming from the Sanskrit word for joy or happiness.
  19. Thompson
    Meaning: A Scottish surname meaning son of Thomas.
  20. Walker
    Meaning: An English occupational name for someone who presses or beats cloth
  21. Prasad
    Meaning: An Indian name stemming from the Sanskrit word for favor or offering.

Read more: 30 Italian Last Names That Are *Chef’s Kiss* Bellissimo!