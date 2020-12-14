We’re Not Kidding: These 36 Goat Puns And Jokes Are Hilarious

Jorge Salvador/Unsplash

Is there another animal that has cornered the silliness market better than goats? From goat yoga (beware the poop!) to the Goat Simulator game, goats have infiltrated every corner of the suburban world. Why? How? Because they’re freaking goofy. Did you know that a group of goats is called a “trip”? Even that name seems to fit their weird personalities. As kids (no pun intended), we were probably most familiar with goats in terms of the concept that they liked to headbutt people with their horns. From there, we were exposed to the fact that they will eat literally anything. Sure, you were butted by a goat at the zoo and knocked to the ground just last year. Yes, you were hurt and embarrassed. But, how can you stop yourself from laughing at a kooky old goat chewing its way through a fence post, its wiry goatee wiggling through the entire meal? Goats are impossibly funny, no matter what angle you come at. Perhaps that’s why it’s so easy to find hilarious goat puns and jokes in circulation.

Want jokes about some of your other favorite animals? All gravy, Mama. Giraffes and snakes are also pretty absurd looking and great sources for good, clean jokes. And if you’re raising a little sports nut? There are jokes for pretty much any athletic pastime in existence, from basketball to tennis. So, if you need a laugh, you’ve certainly come to the right corner of the internet. Let’s start with goat puns and jokes — they’re so baaaaaa-d, they’re good.

Best Goat Puns And Jokes