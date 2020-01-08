60+ Sticky Sweet Ice Cream Jokes That Will Make You Scream With Laughter

Ibrahima/Reshot

Ice cream is yummy, and, also, deliciously funny! You don’t agree? Ask any parent with a kid and a melting cone in the summer. And what’s better than eating ice cream? Eating ice cream and laughing at jokes about ice cream. So we went ahead and rounded up the best ice cream jokes, puns, and one-liners that will add the cherry on top of your day.

Where do you learn to make complicated ice cream dishes?

Sundae School. Why does everyone invite ice cream to the party?

It’s cool. Why are popsicles so snobby?

They have a stick up their butt. Did you hear they passed a law banning ice cream?

Don’t worry, it was ruled un-cone-stitutional! What’s the best band to listen to while eating ice cream?

Spoon! How is ice cream as a girlfriend?

The sweetest. “Hey, Ernie would you like some ice cream?”

“Sure, Bert.” Why is ice cream so bad at tennis?

They have a soft serve. How did Reese eat her ice cream?

Witherspoon. What’s Dracula’s favorite ice cream flavor?

Veinilla. Knock, knock!

Who’s there?

Banana.

Banana who?

Banana split so ice creamed! I just had some green colored ice cream.

It was mint. What’s an electrician’s favorite ice cream flavor?

Shock a lot. Why does the ice cream man go so slow?

Because he’s a sundae driver! Why did the newspaper talk to the ice cream?

He was looking for the scoop. Just taught my kids about taxes by eating 38% of their ice cream. What kind of ice cream do pigs like best?

Hoggin Daz! Why didn’t the ice cream sandwich like the popsicle?

Because the popsicle had a stick up her butt! What did the ice cream cone write on his Valentine card?

You make me melt. Did you hear about the frozen dessert whose wife had a baby?

Now he’s a popsicle. What does an ice cream lawyer say?

You got served. How does an ice cream cone congratulate you on the anniversary of your birth?

It’s sherbert day! What did the popsicle say to his sonsicle?

Stick with me, kid! What is ice cream’s favorite TV show?

Game of Cones. Knock, knock!

Who’s there?

Ben and Anna.

Ben and Anna who?

Ben and Anna split with a cherry on top! Why do ice cream cones always carry an umbrella?

There’s a chance of sprinkles. Why will you never meet an ice cream workaholic?

They know how to chill out. What is ice cream’s preferred breed of dog?

Dashchundae. What do you call an ice cream cone with a surprise flavor in the bottom?

A twist cone! Today I realized that eating ice cream isn’t filling the emptiness I feel inside.

But I’m no quitter. Ice cream sundaes always taste better with egg based additions.

Am I right or am I meringue? I saw the world’s biggest ice cream the other day.

I’d like to see someone top that. What are ice cream cones like as parents?

They’re big softies. What was the ice cream cone’s naughty pick up line?

Wanna lick me? Knock, knock!

Who’s there?

Ice cream.

Ice cream who?

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! How do astronauts like to eat their ice cream?

Floats. How does Dairy Queen train its employees?

It sends them to sundae school! What happens when you buy too much ice cream?

Breyer’s remorse. Why is green ice cream so serendipitous?

It was mint to be. What do you get from an Alaskan cow ?

Ice Cream. Why couldn’t the colorblind man sell ice cream?

His cones don’t work. You know what they say about ice cream parents?

They play flavorites. The ice cream scooper got chocolate ice cream in my vanilla ice cream.

That’s a twist. I was offered a job at the local ice cream shop

But I turned it down.

I don’t like working on sundaes. Why do ice cream cones make such good journalists?

They always get a scoop. What did the Texan say every time he ordered apple pie at a restaurant?

Remember the à la mode! Someone broke into our shop and stole all 31 flavors of ice cream

It was a Baskin-Robbery. What do you get if you divide the circumference of a bowl of ice cream by its diameter?

Pi a’la mode. When does Oliver Stone eat ice cream?

When does Oliver Stone eat ice cream?

Any Given Sundae.

It’s an udderly bad idea! Knock, knock!

Who’s there?

Ice Cream.

Ice cream who?

Ice cream every time I see a ghost! What do you call a rapper working at Cold Stone?

Scoop Dogg. Why do ice cream cones make such bad athletes?

They always get licked. Did you hear about the ice cream that went to prison?

They got their just desserts. What do you call a metalhead working at Cold Stone?

Alice Scooper. What did the newspaper say to the ice cream?

What’s the scoop? What do you call an anthropomorphic animal blended in ice cream?

A McFurry. Why did the ice cream truck break down?

Because of the Rocky Road. Why doesn’t anyone invite an ice cream cone to their party?

They’re a drip. Why does everyone want ice cream to be on their team?

Because with them, anything is popsicle. What happened when rockers couldn’t get their favorite dessert?

Rage against the Broken Ice Cream Machine. Knock Knock!

Who’s there? Ice cream!

Ice cream who?

Ice cream if you throw me in the cold, cold water! Two ice cream vans crashed on the motorway, police put some cones out, thankfully no-one suffered whippy lash. he young man entered the Ice Cream Shop at the amusement park and asked, “What kinds of ice cream do you have?”

“Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry,” the girl wheezed as she spoke, patted her chest and seemed unable to continue.

“Do you have laryngitis?” the young man asked sympathetically.

“Nope,” she whispered, “just vanilla, chocolate and strawberry.” Where’s the best place to get ice cream when you have the munchies?

Cold Stoned Creamery! What flavor of ice cream do deer go for?

Chocolate chip cookie doe! What do you call a dispute between ice cream about their kids?

A custardy battle.

