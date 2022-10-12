Get hype, witches — spooky season is back! This time of year may mean leaning into any intrigue you have toward the supernatural or occult, or you may prefer to celebrate the season with festive decorations and epic parties. Or if like the rest of us, you've already convinced your kids to watch Hocus Pocus 2 with you on repeat, you may be whipping up some DIY costumes for your mini-coven. Witch-ever sounds more like you (sorry, couldn't resist), we have you covered with whimsical witch captions for Instagram photos of your Halloween adventures or your brim-topped costume.

For a solo, couple, or group costume, go with a cheeky caption that harks back to nostalgic, witch-centric movies like Hocus Pocus or Twitches. If your photo leans artsy (think: dimly lit cobblestone streets or a Ouija board), choose a sinister-sounding quote. An Instagram of your autumnal outfit or decked-out manicure? Emojis are the way to go. And for the tween or teen already channeling some Big Witch Energy, you can't go wrong with a few words from bewitching shows like The Worst Witch or Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Trust us; it'll be hard to choose just one — or to stop using them once October is over.

For the Grown-Up Witch

Has anyone seen my broom? Don’t worry, I’m a good witch. Sabrina The Teenage Witch… minus the teenage part. Don’t talk to me until I’ve had my witch’s brew. Just call me a basic witch. BWE = Big Witch Energy I’ve been laboring over this hot cauldron all day. "I think that all women are witches, in the sense that a witch is a magical being." — Yoko Ono “We must find the book, brew the potion, and suck the lives out of the children of Salem before sunrise!” (Hocus Pocus is a goldmine for quotes!) Don’t mind me, just sitting here casting spells for my exes. What kind of witchy drama should I conjure up today? Now taking requests for voodoo doll inspiration. Can’t talk right now, I’m doing witchy girl sh*t. Magic is not necessary for how good I look. The one night of the year I’ll let you call me a witch. Salem University Class of 2022 “She is like a cat in the dark, and then she is the darkness.” — Fleetwood Mac, “Rhiannon” Witch, please. Here for a spooky time, not for a long time. My cauldron is just full of pumpkin spice latte. Save a horse, ride a broom. I waited like 300 years to rise from the dead for this. “/wiCH/ noun: a woman thought to have magic powers, especially evil ones, popularly depicted as wearing a black cloak and pointed hat and flying on a broomstick.” — Oxford Languages To do: Join a cult for the occult. Should I go run some errands at Target wearing this? My perfect witch’s brew: [list a few of your quirky attributes or favorite things at different percentages]. “Raven hair and ruby lips, sparks fly from her fingertips.” — The Eagles, “Witchy Woman” Bow down, witches. Resting witch face. “Rumor on the street is that her apples are delicious.” — Devon Cole, “W.I.T.C.H.”

Good for Little Witches, Too