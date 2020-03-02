Best And Cutest Kids Umbrellas To Make Rainy Days More Fun For Everyone

Finding a kids' umbrella for your picky and sometimes indecisive child or toddler can be hard. It used to be that you had to choose between fashion or function. Now, there are adorable, fun, mom-approved children’s umbrellas that actually get the job done (and are easy for your LO to tote around). Some of them bring the magic with bright colors and fun prints. Add a pair of ridiculously cute rain boots and a matching rain jacket, and your kiddo will stop feeling sad every time the skies are gray (in fact, they might start wishing for it).

Below you’ll find a little something for both girls and boys: mystical unicorns, cute-as-a-button kitties, rain-repelling superheroes, and giant bubble umbrellas for kids that have the colors of the rainbow. There are even cute toddler umbrellas that are similar to the famous Skip Hop umbrellas for kids that are sadly now discontinued. So take your pick and get ready for you little one to *actually* be excited to go out in the rain… even on chilly days when they’d rather stay snuggled up in bed. We can’t say that you’ll be excited to carry them around after puddle stomping or be happy to put them into your car once soaked, but you can bet they’ll be smiling under the pawsome kitten umbrella (Amazon FTW!), no matter how wet they get. Ahead are the 14 best toddler umbrellas around.

Best Girls Umbrellas

Fact: Kids (especially little girls) can’t get enough of unicorns. For a “pop” of personality on a dreary day, allow this 3-D design to encourage imaginative play. From the cute peekaboo horn to the mood-enhancing colors, this umbrella-ella-ella packs plenty of punch. In regards to functionality, it’s also portable and compact with an easy push/pull mechanism that won’t pinch little fingers. For April showers (and beyond), we recommend pairing it with unicorn rain boots for a cute AF rainy day photo.

Okay, paws off. We saw this cute kitty umbrella first. Be prepared to watch your kids totally wait for rainy days as an excuse to use this umbrella from Spring Color. Made from safe and durable polyester, this umbrella has safety beads at the end of it to help better protect little eyes. (Because we all know that umbrellas and toddlers often don’t mix well.) Reviewers state that this cute umbrella has gotten tons of compliments. It’s hard not to fall in love with.

For all of the little Frozen fans out there, this rainwear set featuring Elsa, Anna, and Olaf is a must! The set comes with an umbrella that has a kid-size handle and carry cord, as well as safety caps so no one pokes an eye out. The included light purple slicker has an adjustable hood (yay!), snap buttons, and is water repellent to protect the clothes underneath. Oh! and you have four other options if these colors aren’t quite your LO’s style (again, we know how picky they can be). As one proud grandma said, “This was a Christmas present for my 3-year-old granddaughter. I didn’t know what to expect on how well it was made. It was perfect for her age. She was so excited! She immediately put on the rain jacket and happily carried the umbrella around. She didn’t take the jacket off for hours! Grandma did good!”

Get your Minnie fan an umbrella of her own, along with a matching slicker — you’ll need both when it’s raining all the time. Note: If you’re headed to Disney and want to be prepared for all sorts of weather, consider packing this sweet set in your kiddo’s suitcase! It’s ideal for toddlers ages 2-3 (especially if they can’t keep away from those super fun puddles).

Best Boys Umbrellas

Stomping through puddles is even more fun when you’ve got a huge 3D frog to protect you! (Who knows how to navigate puddles more than a frog?) This 3D umbrella is the perfect way to make rainy days more fun. Made from water-resistant polyester, this is sized perfectly for a small child. “If you have a creative and unique child/grandchild they will love these type of umbrellas. So unique! Beautiful, unique & expedient! Sunshine on a rainy day!” one grandmother exclaimed on Amazon. If frogs aren’t your favorite, this one comes in a few other fun varieties, from pirate to unicorn.

Available in three sizes (small, medium, and large) for ages spanning 2-7, this Nickelodeon Paw Patrol slicker and umbrella set will make your kids go wild. Rain or shine, the umbrella can be used to shield your little ones from the rain or keep them dry. It’s wipe clean so if your naughty child decides to leave it in the mud, there’s still hope. Your little one will legit feel like a superhero with the matching cobalt blue slicker making an appearance. One buyer said, “The durability and sturdiness are impressive for this coat being for small children. The umbrella was absolutely adorable. I sent this as a gift and I am thrilled that I bought from this store.”

Your little superhero won’t mind bringing this umbrella to the bus stop! Instead, they’ll be happy to show off the comics-inspired accessory that shields them from the rain. It’s equipped with a nylon strap for carrying, and the handle, which is emblazoned with the Batman logo, is easy to grip. It’s complete with bold yellow accents that cover sharp edges for safety and manage to look cool.

Best Kids Umbrellas

Um, Mama… how awesome is this? This MRTLLOA umbrella is collapsible for easy carrying and comes in 17 adorable designs (yep, 17!). It’s convenient, safe (only one click to open and close), and double layered to keep things from getting wet when it’s closed. One Amazon reviewer said, “ I am so impressed with how beautiful this umbrella is. It seems like very good quality. My daughter has used it a couple times and it has held up just fine. She loves that she can look up and see the unicorn scene on the bottom part of the umbrella. The design on the bottom so you see it when it is open is brilliant!”

You know the saying: No rain, no rainbows. Allow your LO to embrace the ‘bow with this cute see-through canopy umbrella that provides optimal visibility. It has a manual open and close function to help streamline your a.m. routine. The size is JUST right for kids who want to feel all grown-up with their big kid umbrella in tow. When it’s raining cats and dogs—and the struggle to keep your child safe from the elements, while simultaneously balancing a steaming coffee cup, is too much of a hassle—you’ll have one less worry. One Amazon customer shares, “Great kids umbrella. I saw that it was going to rain on the day of my sons birthday so I bought 12 of these to give out as a gift to all of the kiddos. It was a huge hit and was fun watching all of the kids play in the rain. It may not stand up to a hurricane but was all we needed for summertime showers. The kids were able to easily and safely open and close on their own and they all loved the rainbows and colors.”

Clear umbrellas will always be fun. But, having a pattern on them? Even better. Embrace cherry blossom season with this fun print that’s lightweight, windproof, and easy for your kids to carry. One mom sang its praises on Amazon, saying “We live in a really windy area, and this umbrella is a great fit for us. Its full-length ribs don't pup out like flatter umbrellas, and you can put it down over your head and shoulders because you can see out through it. This is great for mist rain too.”

Turn that frown upside down… Embrace the dreary weather with this rainy day fashion accessory. Hipsterkid’s citrus-inspired umbrella absolutely sparks joy. The colors — even of the handle — are nothing short than super cute. But, it also can be a safety feature — there’s no doubt you’ll spot this umbrella from a mile away. It’s easy to manage (pinch-proof and poke-proof) so you won’t have to worry about playing the helicopter mom. There are some other adorable designs, so go ahead and add the watermelon one to your cart, too.

This dome umbrella has stylish rainbow-colored dots for extra fun. The extended canopy protects them from the elements and has a clear plastic that makes it easy to see through while tromping through the rain. This will avoid any bump-ins with other umbrella toting kiddos. Reviewers rave about its lightweight and wind proof durability (a must-have for kids). An easy-grip curved plastic handle, sturdy frame, and travel-friendly size also make it fuss-free for your little one. The rounded tips and pinch-proof closure keep their tiny hands safe (and help mama live a more worry-free life). Have more than one toddler onboard? There are plenty of great designs for them to each have their own.

Why not make a statement with some modern art? This artsy option from La Bella Umbrella has elephants (betcha can’t spot the turtle?!) so it’s sure to be a hit. It’s safe to say that the design itself will transport you and your LO to a far-off place. A high-quality rubber-coated handle and push-button provides a comfy grip and prevents hands from slipping. Windproof and waterproof, it will be ready for anything mother nature throws your way. The soft and convenient wrist strap makes it easy to carry around and the metal clip means you can hook it on their backpack (or your stroller) even when dripping wet. It even comes with a matching sleeve so that when it’s not in use, it can easily be tucked away in your diaper bag or stroller organizer.

It’s totally okay for Buzz and Woody to face water when they’re on this adorable umbrella. For the child who loves Toy Story (and, who doesn't?) this is quite the find. Made by Disney and crafted from aluminum, this umbrella is easy enough for smaller hands to open on their own. “It is just the right size for a 3 year old,” said one happy reviewer.

