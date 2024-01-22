TikTok’s resident baby name expert, Colleen, is back! This time, she’s giving parents the heads up on those super cute baby names that you might think are unique and out-of-the-box but are actually names to avoid if you’re expecting in 2024.

Name trends change like the wind, and it’s hard to keep up with what’s “in” and “out.” Thankfully, we have baby name consultants like Colleen (aka @namingbebe) to guide us, weary parents. Turns out, tons of baby name trends have to do with pop culture and celebrity news, and for parents who want to avoid their child sharing a name with half of their classmates, these are definitely the names to keep off the list.

“If you're someone who cares about name trendiness and popularity, here's a list of names to maybe hold tight on if you're naming a baby in 2024,” Colleen began.

First up on the list is Rocky, a name popularized lately thanks to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby-to-be.

“[The name] got a lot of press. This is about as normcore as it gets for a Kardashian baby, and it appeals to that sort of Americana ultramasculine vibe that people are liking right now, and it could be gender-neutral. So, I could see this name having a big rise in the next year or two,” she said.

Other girl names on the list included Margot (based on Margot Robbie’s blow-up in 2023) as well as Delphine, which according to Colleen, could make waves.

“This is the name of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' youngest daughter. It was leaked with all the press they were getting. It has that vintage glamour style that people are loving right now. I could see it doing well,” she explained.

Turner and Jonas have another daughter named Willa, and the OP predicts that thanks to all their messy press since their divorce announcement, that name may also start to rise in popularity.

A boy's name that Colleen predicts will see an uptick in popularity is Cillian.

“One word: Oppenheimer. Cillian feels strong, but sort of indie and soulful, and I think could appeal to parents who like names like August,” she said. Of course, she’s referring to the popular actor Cillian Murphy and his recent critically acclaimed film, Oppenheimer.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are also to blame for some of the most popular names for kids. Colleen predicts that Teigen and Legend’s fourth child, born in 2023, named Esti, will start a new trending name.

The couple also blew up the name Luna back in 2016 after the birth of their first daughter as well as the name Wren for their son born in 2018. She also lists the name Wrenlee as an additional version of the chart-rising name.

In that same celebrity-baby-naming vein, Colleen predicts a lot more parents will name their kids “Riot” after Rihanna did in 2023.

Dutton (Yellowstone fans, rise!) also could become more popular in the coming years, according to Colleen.

Despite all these newcomers to the popular baby name list, Colleen does not want parents to forget about the “king and queen of 2022” — Olivia and Liam.

After her video went viral, several TikTok users chimed in with their own baby name ideas as well as thoughts on Colleen’s choices.

“Totally agree with you on these but for some reason I cannot see Delphine getting too popular personally!” one user wrote.

The OP replied, “Agree! I think it could pop into top 1,000 but won’t get huge huge.”

“I named my son Julian in 2018 and there are 6 Julian’s in his grade,” another user shared.

Another chimed in and said, “Dutton and Wrenlee are…. Wow so hideous and scream TRENDY.”

Can’t say I disagree! Seems like basing a baby's name off a celebrity and pop culture might not be the way to go if you’re looking to have your child’s name stand out from the crowd.