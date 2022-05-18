Are you someone who just sort of naturally gravitates toward (and collects) things that are beautiful? You probably pick up bird feathers and tuck them into your favorite book for safekeeping when you go on walks. Or you're that person who can't leave the beach without getting the perfect artsy snapshot of a tide pool. You're an aesthete — someone who "has a special appreciation of art and beauty." So, if you're starting (or growing) your family and are having a son, it makes sense that you'd seek out aesthetic boy names.

Although aesthetic, by definition, is concerned with beauty, we all know beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Meaning that the vibe of your "aesthetic" can be anything you want! If you spend any amount of time on TikTok or other social media, you've likely noticed people talking about their aesthetics. For some people, that equates to an organic and boho vibe. For others, it might look more minimal and classic. And then there are those with truly unique aesthetics, who treat life like an artful curation of everything cool and quirky.

So, take a look at your favorite Pinterest board or social feeds to narrow down what your aesthetic looks like. Then scroll through our list of aesthetic boy names below to find the one that fits your family.

01 Atlas Do you and your partner fancy yourselves globetrotters? Is your family nomadic? Then maybe consider the name Atlas, which not only refers to a book of maps or charts but also means “enduring.”

02 Auberon Of Old German origin, the name Auberon means “noble” or “royal bear.” However, it’s also thought to be influenced by Oberon, the fairy king in Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

03 August Maybe your baby was born in August or maybe he was conceived in the warm month. Or maybe you just love this rugged name that means “to increase.”

04 Benicio If this name rings a bell, it’s probably thanks in large part to actor Benicio del Toro. Meaning “blessed,” it cracked the U.S. Top 1000 in 2016.

05 Booker If you’re looking for a preppy name or love the aesthetic of books — or both! — then you might choose this modern English name.

06 Callum This is a short-and-sweet name for your baby boy that means “dove,” which is a lovely symbol for peace. It makes a nice (some may even say more aesthetic) alternative to similar picks like Caleb and Cohen.

07 Caspian Maybe it’s because of Prince Caspian in C.S. Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia series. Or maybe it’s because of the Caspian Sea. But something about this name just feels particularly majestic. From the Latin term Caspii, it means “white.”

08 Cree If your family has Indigenous heritage, Cree could be a beautiful tribute to your roots. The gender-neutral name comes from the Algonquian-speaking First Nations people of Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

09 Dalton A classic English name, Dalton has both a preppy feel and an old-world vibe (fans of Dead Poets Society will remember prep-schooler Charles Dalton). Meaning “valley town,” it evokes images of the English countryside.

10 Dashiell Pronounced DASH-el (like “castle”), this elegant-sounding name is the anglicization of the French surname De Chiel. If you want a name with panache that also comes with a built-in nickname — “Dash” — look no further.

11 Declan Are you inspired by Ireland? Do you have Irish roots? Then you might love this masculine Irish name that means “full of goodness,” just like your little one.

12 Edison What makes Edison so aesthetic? It could have something to do with the aesthetic-driven trend of Edison bulbs. Meaning “son of Edith or Adam,” this name also connotes a certain creativity — a la inventor Thomas Edison.

13 Everett This name doesn’t have a particularly refined meaning: “brave as a wild boar.” However, its similarity to Mt. Everest conjures up beautiful imagery.

14 Fenton Of English origin, Fenton means “marsh town.” Simple, cool, pleasing to the ear. Although it was originally rare when it first hit charts in the 1800s, it’s growing in popularity today.

15 Finn If Fenton is too much of a mouthful for you, go for the shorter version. A cute Irish name that means “fair,” this one might evoke images of Huckleberry Finn and being in the outdoors and lazy rivers. Or Star Wars fans might like it for the character played by John Boyega.

16 Forrest If you and your partner are big nature lovers (maybe your little one was conceived in the great outdoors), then you might consider this name that means “woodsman; woods.”

17 Gray Are you a lover of moody and neutral palettes with a masculine feel? Then you might choose this cute-but-strong name that literally means “black mixed with white.” It could match your newborn’s nursery, too!

18 Greer A gender-neutral option, Greer is the Scottish contraction of the surname Gregor. It means “alert” and “watchful.”

19 Heath Not only does this rugged name belong to the famous late actor Heath Ledger, but romantic bookworms might also remember the character Heathcliff from Wuthering Heights. Rugged and romantic? Sounds like a dream.

20 Hudson This is a classic English name that has an old-school throwback vibe that means “son of Hudd.” Over time, Hudson has seen two evolutions. First, it skyrocketed from the bottom of U.S. charts to the Top 100 over the last 20 years. Second, while historically a masculine name, it’s now considered gender-neutral.

21 Idris Meaning “lord” or “studious,” this name has risen in popularity considerably thanks to the prominence of actor Idris Elba.

22 Keanu This Hawaiian name means “cool breeze over the mountains,” and you can’t get much more visually aesthetic than that. It also boasts a bona fide cool factor due to beloved actor Keanu Reeves.

23 Koa Another Hawaiian option, this name means “warrior.” It’s also the name of a tree native to the Hawaiian islands that is popularly used in crafting boats and surfboards.

24 Langston Harlem Renaissance writer Langston Hughes gives this name an especially poetic feel. Of English origin, it means “tall man’s town.”

25 Leonidas If you want to give your son a name as distinctive as Leonardo but less trendy, look to Leonidas. Like its built-in nickname, Leo, it means “lion.” It’s the perfect name for those babies born during Leo season!

26 Lucien French names have a way of sounding so beautiful, and Lucien is no exception. It means “light.”

27 Marshall If your family owns horses or you’re fascinated with the animals, and you’re looking for a strong name with a sensitive vibe, you might choose this name that means “caretaker of horses.”

28 Niven For those of you looking for a truly unique aesthetic name for your son, Niven is for you. Of Scottish origin, it means “little saint” — and was given to fewer than six boys in the U.S. in 2021.

29 Orion This classic Greek name that means “boundary” is perfect for stargazers who are obsessed with Orion’s Belt or the constellations in general.

30 Quincy Although once considered a bit stuffy, the name Quincy is seeing an uptick among millennial parents. Of French origin, it means “estate of the fifth son.”

31 Ravi The name of the Hindu sun god, Ravi means “conferring.” It’s also Sanskrit for “sun” (which makes sense, given the sun god connection).

32 Ridge If you love a strong, masculine name that has a hint of the outdoors, then you might like this name that means, well, “ridge.”

33 Rohan Of Irish and Hindi origin, this name means “sandalwood.” It’s a strong but lovely option for parents who like the sound of Cohen and Rowan but want something less ubiquitous.

34 Rush There’s just something about names with “sh” that sound extra aesthetic. Rush, meaning “basket weaver,” manages to strike a balance between natural beauty and a sense of energy.

35 Salinger Derived from the French Saint Léger, Salinger’s U.S. roots come in the form of American author J.D. Salinger — best known for the 1951 novel The Catcher in the Rye.

36 Sebastian This Greek name that means “honorable” has been slowly growing in popularity, with famous people associated with it ranging from Sebastian Stan to Sebastian the crab.

37 Sullivan For parents who predict their little one will be born with dark eyes, Sullivan could be a fitting choice — it literally means “black-eyed one.” Two more reasons to love this name? Its association with the scenic beach town of Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, and the easy nickname “Sully.”

38 Stellan Famed actor Stellan Skarsgård has all but made this moniker — which means “calm” — a household name.

39 Van Calling all midcentury modern lovers! The name Van gives all the MCM aesthete vibes.

40 Zephyr Looking for something easy and breezy? This gender-neutral name means “west wind” and was, accordingly, the name of the Greek god of the west wind.