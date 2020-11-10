30+ Hilarious Whale Puns And Jokes For Your Future Marine Biologist

Grant Faint/Getty

Whale hello there! Did you stumble on this page because you have a kid obsessed with all things fish, marine life, and whales? Do you have a future marine biologist in your home who rattles off whale fun facts to you any chance they get? Then have we got great news for you: We went ahead and rounded up the wittiest, corniest, and funniest whale puns and jokes that will keep your little one occupied for hours and hours minutes and minutes of fun. Looking for Narwhal jokes? We got them. Beluga whale funnies? Yup! Humpback whale double entendres? Maybe as a special wink-wink to parents but nothing too risqué for little eyes to read.

1. What did the dolphin say to the blue whale? “Cheer up!”

2. Why did the two whales get married? Because they were head over fins in love!

3. Where are whales weighed? At a whale weigh station.

4. What do you call a baby whale? A little squirt!

5. Why did the whale cross the ocean? To get to the other tide!

6. How do you get banned from Sea World? Free Willy.

7. What is a whale’s favorite sandwich? Krilled cheese!

8. Whales are the saddest creatures in the world. They always have a heavy heart.

9. What do whales like to draw with? A-krill-ic paint.

10. How do fish travel long distances? They whale a taxi.

11. Why did the killer whale go to jail for stealing all the diamonds? He’s the one that orca-strated the heist!

12. What do you call a whale with bad posture? A hunchback whale.

13. What do polite whales say? You’re whale-come!

14. What do whales like to chew? Blubber gum.

15. Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Whale.

Whale who?

Whale, don’t just stand there open the door!

16. Where does a killer whale go to get braces? The orca-dentist.

17. What’s a whale’s favorite movie? The Humpback Of Notre Dame.

18. What’s the difference between a marine biologist and a dog? One tags a whale, the other wags a tail.

19. What do you get if you cross a whale with an elephant? A submarine with a built-in snorkel.

20. What do whales like to eat? Fish and ships!

21. What’s a whale’s favorite phrase? Where there’s a whale there’s a way.

22. Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Whale.

Whale who?

Whale that’s enough of that joke!

23. What do whales need to stay healthy? Vitamin Sea!

24. Someone told me that whales could squirt ink, then I realized they were just squidding.

25. A whale went to Wales for vacation. When it ended, he said, “I had a whale of a time!”

26. What did the whale say? Nothing! It just wailed.

27. Why do whales like saltwater? Pepper makes them sneeze!

28. What was the orca’s favorite game show? Whale of Fortune.

29. How do whales make decisions? They flipper coin.

30. What birthday party game do whales like to play? Salmon says.

31. Why was the whale so sad? It was a blue whale!