Which Iconic TV Mom Are You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign?

TV moms are the best. They're strong, resilient, funny, bossy, stubborn, loving, and hot messes. Basically, they're just like us. And the TV moms of some of our most beloved shows, like Black-ish and Modern Family, are instantly relatable — you might even find yourself wondering which TV mom you're most like. Well, wonder no more. Thanks to the wonderful self-actualization tool that is astrology, you can find out which TV mom you are based on your zodiac sign.

From recent shows like Dead to Me to classic shows like Gilmore Girls, we rounded up some of your favorite TV moms and their zodiac traits. So, which TV mom are you? Keep reading to find out.

Aries

Rainbow Johnson, Blackish

Richard Cartwright/ABC

Just like Aries, Rainbow is bold, brash, fun, and not afraid to speak her mind. Also like the Ram, she's a born leader, whether at home or for her career; once her mind is set on something, she's never going to back down. She's strong yet stubborn but always admirable, which is legit Aries vibes.

Taurus

Claire Dunphy, Modern Family

ABC/Disney

Like a typical Taurus, Claire is a practical voice of reason in her family... who also is tightly wound. She likes things the way she likes them — just like Taurus. She's a bit bossy and stubborn, which definitely tracks for this sign. But also like the Bull, she has a gentle heart and the best of intentions for her family. She's a strong family matriarch: stable and reliable with a touch of self-indulgence. Totally Taurean.

Gemini

Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, Modern Family

Peter “Hopper” Stone/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Like a Gemini, Gloria is fun-loving, exuberant, and witty — you never know what will come out of her mouth next. She's sociable, outspoken, and doesn't back down from a fight, especially when it comes to her family, which is so Gemini. No matter what life throws at her, Gloria (like a true Gemini) is adaptable, makes the most of her situation, and always does it her way.

Cancer

Frankie, Grace and Frankie

Courtesy of Netflix

Cancers are emotional, moody, and intuitive — just like Frankie. And like Cancers, Frankie is family-oriented and likes bringing her loved ones together. She's also nostalgic and has trouble adjusting to change, a typical trait of the Crab. And like a water sign, she can turn on the charm and become a master of persuasion when she fights for what she believes in, like her yam lube.

Leo

Moira Rose, Schitt's Creek

Pop TV

Leos are notorious drama queens, and no one likes to be the center of attention more than Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek. She's dramatic, loud, and loves to wear fancy (if not slightly weird) clothes and wigs. A classic Leo, she's an audacious — and ferocious — leader whether she's directing the local musical or singing with the Jazzagals. And like her lion sign, she has a gentle heart hidden beneath her bravado.

Virgo

Jessica Huang, Fresh Off the Boat

Christopher Willard/ABC

Like a typical Virgo, Jessica is a high-achiever with high expectations — she definitely pushes her kids to be the best they can be. But it all comes from a place of love, as she really just wants the best for the people she cares about. She’s as thoughtful and reliable as she is practical and picky. Which is very Virgo of her, by the way.

Libra

Harriette Winslow, Family Matters

NBC

Harriette is kind, altruistic, and optimistic, which are trademarks of Libra energy. And just like Libras, she wants to make things right and fights what she believes in — often coming to the defense of the world’s most annoying neighbor, Steve Urkel, when her family is fed up with him. Harriette, as any classic Libra would be, is charming and diplomatic. She’s also a great listener and mediator, which, c’mon, she had to be in that household... but which is also so trademark Libra.

Scorpio

Jen Harding, Dead to Me

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Scorpios are deep, mysterious, passionate, and assertive. Um, enter Jen Harding of Dead to Me. Like Scorpios, Jen is not one to be messed with. Once bitten, she will take out her stinger and do all types of wrong to you. There's a lot underneath the surface of Jen, which is typical Scorpio energy, and while she doesn't show it, she's a well of emotions about to burst at the seams. Like they say about Scorpios: still waters run deep.

Sagittarius

Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Lorelai Gilmore is a quick-witted sharp-shooter who likes to march to the beat of her own drum — just like a Sagittarius. She also embodies that feisty and fiery energy of a fire sign that makes her a passionate businesswoman and mom. And, of course, Lorelai is known to suffer from "foot in mouth" syndrome once she's wound up, which is so Sagittarius.

Capricorn

Kris Jenner, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images

They don't call her the OG Momager for nothing. Ambitious, practical, and shrewd when it comes to business, Kris Jenner is the epitome of Capricorn's boss energy. And like a typical Capricorn, she also considers her family's needs first and foremost, no matter what. She's the one behind the scenes, organizing everything and keeping them in check while doing it with some tough love, and that's definitely a Sea Goat vibe.

Aquarius

Joyce Byers, Stranger Things

Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

No one can argue the point that everything Stranger Things’ Joyce Byers does — whether it's stringing Christmas tree lights on the wall to communicate with her missing son or traveling to the far reaches of the globe on a secret mission — she does in her unique Joyce way to help others. In typical Aquarius fashion, she's not afraid to be herself and isn’t particularly interested in people-pleasing niceties. She’s charming and friendly (for the most part), and she loves the hell out of her kids. But, in classic Aquarian fashion, Joyce doesn’t let anything get in her way when she has a big idea.

Pisces

Rebecca Pearson, This is Us

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Pisces are all about the feels! They're sensitive, emotional, intuitive, and awfully romantic. And, well, Rebecca Pearson from This Is Us embodies all those things. She's not afraid to put her feelings and heart on the line for her family and her partners, Jack and Miguel. She's also no-nonsense when it comes to protecting her children or guiding them to do the right thing, which is typical of the benevolent love that Pisces possess. Plus, she has the biggest heart, just like a true blue Pisces.