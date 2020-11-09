Rawr! 190+ Badass Dragon Names For Your Little Fire Breather

Why do we love dragons? Is it their fiery breath, their ability to fly, or simply the fact that of all “mythological” creatures, they’re the most likely to exist? After all, they’re just winged dinosaurs, right? And we already know dinos exist. Are we crazy for believing? No way. Plus, there are just so many great dragon stories. From the uplifting story in How To Train Your Dragon to the scaly appearances they make in the Harry Potter series all the way back to the ancient tales of knights and dragons we read as kids, dragon stories are ingrained in our brains. The sense of adventure that comes with those tales is unparalleled.

It’s that sense of adventure and overwhelming fierceness of dragons that made us consider them baby naming inspiration. Maybe your baby’s sweet green eyes remind you of Toothless’s eyes. Or maybe you want your little girl to grow up as calmly strong and regal as the Mother of Dragons, Game of Thrones‘ Khaleesi. Whatever your reasoning for considering a dragon-themed baby name, know that you’re not alone. Thousands of people have opted for the same route. That means you can rest assured knowing that your kiddo’s name might be unique but probably won’t garner any eye rolls. And if none of these work? Consider looking into names for Aries babies. After all: It’s a fire symbol!

A hot tip for gamers, Dungeons and Dragons lovers, or Skyrim fans who happened to land on this page while looking for the perfect name for their characters: These are great dragon name options for you as well! Enjoy!

Famous Dragon Names

Fiction writers are capable of coming up with some pretty fantastical names. While there are actually tons of weird and wild dragon names out there, these are the ones we think sound the most “reasonable.” We’ve added in a few more uncommon or head-turning ones, though, for all our line-steppers. (We see you and we love you!)

Arman — He’s A Dragon Blue Eyes White Dragon — Yu-Gi-Oh! Dagahra — Rebirth of Mothra II Darksmoke — Adventures of a Teenage Dragon Slayer Diaval — Maleficent Dragonite — Pokémon Eborsisk — Willow Errol — Guards! Guards! by Terry Pratchett Eustace Scrubb — The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader Falkor — The Neverending Story Firnen — Inheritance by Christopher Paolini Ghidorah — Ghidorah, The Three-headed Monster Haku — Spirited Away Katla — The Brothers Lionheart by Astrid Lindgren Leviathan — Found in the Bible Lockheed — The Uncanny X-Men #166 Maleficent — Sleeping Beauty & Maleficent Mushu — Mulan Rhaegal — A Song Of Ice And Fire by George R.R. Martin Shenron — Dragon Ball Smaug — The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien Toothless — How to Train Your Dragon Thorn — Eldest by Christopher Paolini Uruloki — Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien Viserion — Game of Thrones

Names That Mean “Dragon”

These names are all related to dragons. They might actually mean “dragon.” Or they might relate to breathing fire. After all, fire-breathing is the thing dragons are most known for, right?

Boys Names

Apalala — From Hindi meaning “water dragon.” Aiden — From Irish meaning “little fire.” Belindo — German eaning “dragon.” Brantley — German meaning “fire.” Brenton — Meaning “fire” and “flame.” Cadmus — Greek meaning “dragon teeth.” Draco, Drake — Greek meaning “dragon.” Dracul — Romanian meaning “dragon” or “the Devil.” Drake — English meaning “dragon.” Ehecatl — “Wind Serpent” in the Aztec religion. Fafnir — Based on the story of a dwarf who turned into a dragon. Kai — Scottish meaning “fire.” Ladon — Greek meaning. Named after a river god and 100-headed dragon. Longwei — From Chinese meaning “dragon greatness.” Nithe — Old Norse meaning “dragon” and “serpent.” Ormr — Meaning “dragon,” “serpent,” or “snake.” Pendragon — Celtic meaning “chief dragon.” Tatsuya — Refers to the Japanese sign of the dragon. Tyson — Meaning “fiery-tempered.” Xiuhcoatl — “Fire Serpent” in the Aztec religion.

Girls Names

Adalinda — Meaning “noble serpent.” Aine — Meaning “fire” and “splendor.” Alina — Meaning “bearer of light.” Apep — Egyptian meaning “to slither.” According to myths, he is the evil giant snake or serpent dragon that was the enemy of the sun god. Brenna — Celtic meaning “blazing light.” Chumana — Native American meaning “snake maiden.” Chusi — From Hopi meaning “dragon flower.” Glaurung — Originates from Tolkien’s Middle-Earth. It is the name used to describe a wingless, fire-breathing, trickster dragon, also known as “The Deceiver” and “Father of Dragons.” According to legend, Túrin slew him. Edna — Hebrew meaning “fiery red.” Hydra — Greek meaning “many-headed dragon.” Iormungand — Originates from the Old Norse Jörmungandr, which means, “giant pole.” This is the name of the Midgard Serpent/World Serpent, which lives beneath the earth below the ocean. Kaida — Japanese origin meaning “little dragon.” Kaliyah — Hindi meaning “killer of the multi-headed dragon.” Kayda — Japanese meaning “looks like a dragon.” Khaleesi — Dothraki meaning “Mother of Dragons.” Malinda — Old Greek meaning “sweet serpent.” Mindy — Meaning “dark serpent.” Nuri — From Hebrew meaning “my fire.” Ryoko — From Japanese meaning “she who is like a dragon.” Scylla — From Greek meaning “dragon monster.” Tanwen — From Welsh meaning “white fire.” Uwibami — From Japanese meaning “giant snake.” Wyvern — Anglo-French origin meaning “dragon.”

Names That Sound Fierce And Dragon-Like

Bomris — Meaning “champion of the black.” Reombarth — Meaning “the quiet.” Starblaze — Meaning “comet.” Snowfall — Meaning “a fall of snow.” Sirrush — The dragon depicted on the reconstructed Ishtar Gate of Babylon. Its hind legs are like an eagle’s talons, and its forelegs are like a feline’s. Choryrth — Meaning “the dragon lord.” Etoirir — Meaning “champion of the blue.” Brinsop — The name of a small hamlet north-west of Hereford, England. Blaze — Meaning “fire.” Dezenym — Meaning “the voiceless one.” Jergintarth — Meaning “the fire starter.” Unniass — Meaning “the powerful one.” Archion — A chief magistrate in ancient Athens. Abeloth — Meaning “the bringer of chaos.” Bazzoit — Meaning “the gifted.” Zysyss — Meaning “the eternal one.” Utiss — Meaning “the eternal one.” Danym — Meaning “the rabbit slayer.” Chrysophylax — Latin, meaning “rich.” Drachenstein — A wingless firedrake that comes from German mythology. Tirsynth — Meaning “the barbarian.” Frerryry — Meaning “the powerful one.” Rizontie — Meaning “ice breath.” Ziselaer — Meaning “champion of the black.” Ezorreod — Meaning “the strong-minded.” Reirsyphys — Meaning “the tender.” Rytys — Meaning “Lady of the Yellow.” Onnalth — Meaning “the careful.” Maevnussut — Meaning “lord of fire.” Cusoass — Meaning “the dark.” Aevnass — Meaning “gentle heart.” Oirsoid — Meaning “the gifted one.” Shyrlonay — Meaning “destroyer of life.” Qymintin — Meaning “the bunny killer.” Naysein — Meaning “the clean.” Errier — Meaning “the fierce.” Glycon — Name of a Greek snake god. Antoinette — French, meaning “priceless one.” Artemis — Name of the Greek goddess of wild animals, the hunt, vegetation, chastity, and childbirth. Augustine — Latin, meaning “to increase.” Absinthe — A potent green aniseed-flavored alcoholic spirit, made with the shrub wormwood. Gorn — A fictional extraterrestrial humanoid reptilian species from Star Trek. Bazzoit — Meaning “the gifted.” Rex — Latin, meaning “king.” Sobek — Egyptian god of the Nile. Viper — A venomous snake. Cedric — Means “bounty.” Chandra — Meaning “moon” in Sanskrit, Hindi. Ebeneezer — Hebrew, meaning “stone of help.” Echo — Meaning “resounding.” Electra — Greek, meaning “amber.” Elmo — Italian, meaning “helmet” or “protection.” Eponine — French, meaning “horse goddess.” Galinda — Variant of the Welsh name Glenda, which means “fair” or “good.” Bonaventure — Latin, meaning “good fortune.” Briony — Latin, meaning “to sprout.” Barebone — This British name comes from a family that lived in a village called Barbon. Camelot — This legendary name comes from the story of King Arthur and his castle. It has medieval French, Latin, and Roman roots. Hamnet — German, meaning “house” or “home.” Hedwig — German, meaning “battle,” “combat,” “fight,” or “duel.” Tiamat — This name comes from Babylonian folklore about a mythical dragon that appears in the form of the ocean. Uwibami — Japanese, meaning “python” or “boa constrictor.” Hyperion — In Greek mythology, this name means “the high one.” Hyperion is the name of one of the 12 titans, the children of Gaia and Uranus. Guillotine — Variation of the word guillotine. Godzilla — Name of the lizard monster in the 1954 film Godzilla. Dino — Short for the word dinosaur. Cliffhanger — A literary device that leaves readers in suspense. Bullet — The metal weapon that shoots out of a gun. Glismoda — A Gothic English name. Vermithrax — The name of the dragon who was the villain in the Disney movie Dragonslayer.

Fancy Dragon Names

You can have even more fun with these names since they don’t have specific meanings. So, you can get creative, discover your own definitions, and switch up the titles to your liking. The names below are incredibly fierce and fantastical!

Zurden, The Scary One Chairvyd, The Rabbit Slayer Byrve, The Deathlord Yndrir, The Skinny One Qaris, Champion Of The White Gemmat, The Creep Dutag, The Clean Jordyrraynth, The Bright Qerdesder, The Taker Of Life Maildrintys, Champion Of The Skies Aidinth, Champion Of The Skies Yvri, Eternal Fire Brodryn, The Clever Xarveom, Lord Of The White Gradarth, The Powerful One Rodoir, Champion Of The Yellow Brenias, The Calm Netinenth, The Bright Irrantorth, The Brave Brotunas, The Powerful One Cozenth, Protector Of The Forest Buldrat, Redeemer Of Men Torrim, The Scary Ity, Protector Of Creatures Bonnoss, Eater Of Bunnies Durreos, Destroyer Of Life Kaghet, The Tyrant Neilbontess, Lord Of The Yellow Pymecronth, Destroyer Of Men Xalzrero, Lord Of The White Colbeala, Giver of the Cold-Hearted Deaevidra, Queen of the Dead Bolzrym, The Guardian Ildrie, The Nocturnal Calzra, Lord Of The Black

Ice Dragon Names

Alba — Meaning “bright and white.” Eira — Meaning “snow.” Lumi — Meaning “snow.” Nieves — Meaning “Our Lady of the Snows.” Olwen — Meaning “white footprint.” Colden — Meaning “the dark valley.” Eirwan — Meaning “white snow.” Kari — Meaning “covered with snow.” Lixue — Meaning “pretty snow.” Finola — Meaning “white shoulders.” Yukio — Meaning “snow.” Zohar — Meaning “light” and “brilliance.”

Two-Headed Dragon Names

Duodeadom, Duo of the Kingdom Twywinire, Twyn of the Hellfire Paiwinake, Pair of the Lake Duedeaoon, Duet of the Moon Doueviean, Double of the Ocean Twoligrld, Two of the Underworld Twyvenano, Twynne of the Volcano Twiligest, Twindle of the Forest Twistrsea, Twins of the Sea Paieviies, Pair of the Skies